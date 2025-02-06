Live Ventures Incorporated Reports Fiscal Q1 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance Across Segments

Live Ventures reported Q1 2025 revenue of $111.5 million and net income of $0.5 million amid industry challenges.

Live Ventures Incorporated announced its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting revenue of $111.5 million, a decrease from $117.6 million in the same period last year. However, the company recorded a net income of $0.5 million, reversing a loss of $0.7 million from the previous year, attributed to gains from the settlement of liabilities related to the acquisition of Precision Metal Works, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $5.7 million from $8.7 million year-over-year. The company experienced improved performance in its Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments, while its Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments faced challenges due to high interest rates and a housing market slowdown. Despite these issues, executives expressed confidence in the long-term strength of the business and are working on enhancing efficiency in the affected segments.

Potential Positives

Live Ventures reported a net income of $0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $0.7 million in the prior year period, indicating improved financial stability.

The diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.16, up from a loss of $0.22 per share in the previous year, showcasing a significant improvement in profitability per share.

The company achieved a $2.8 million gain from the settlement of earnout liabilities related to the acquisition of Precision Metal Works, further enhancing its financial position.

As of December 31, 2024, Live Ventures had approximately $31.1 million in cash and availability under credit facilities, providing a strong liquidity position for future operations and investments.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by 5.2% compared to the prior year period, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by approximately 33.9%, which suggests significant operational difficulties, despite gains from asset settlements.

Operating income decreased by 78.5%, highlighting severe declines in profitability primarily due to reduced revenue and increased expenses in key segments.

FAQ

What were Live Ventures' fiscal Q1 2025 revenue results?

Live Ventures reported revenue of $111.5 million for fiscal Q1 2025, down from $117.6 million in Q1 2024.

How did net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income improved to $0.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million in the previous year.

What was the impact of high interest rates on Live Ventures?

High interest rates and a housing market slowdown negatively impacted the Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments.

What is Adjusted EBITDA for Live Ventures in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was approximately $5.7 million, a decrease of about 33.9% from $8.7 million in Q1 2024.

What strategic focus does Live Ventures have for future growth?

Live Ventures focuses on value-oriented acquisitions of closely held middle-market companies to drive long-term growth.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2025 ended December 31, 2024.









Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Key Highlights:











Revenue was $111.5 million, compared to $117.6 million in the prior year period



Net income was $0.5 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.16, compared to the prior year period net loss of $0.7 million and loss per share of $0.22. Net income for the first quarter 2025 includes a $2.8 million gain on the settlement of the earnout liability related to the Precision Metal Works, Inc. (“PMW”) acquisition and a $0.7 million gain on the settlement of PMW seller notes



Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $5.7 million, compared to $8.7 million in the prior year period



Total assets of $395.5 million and stockholders’ equity of $73.3 million as of December 31, 2024



Approximately $31.1 million of cash and availability under the Company’s credit facilities as of December 31, 2024











“Both our Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments delivered improved operating performance in the first quarter, with increases in operating income and operating margins as compared to the prior year period. However, high interest rates and a slowdown in the housing market continued to impact our Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments, as reduced consumer demand weighed on performance,” commented David Verret, Chief Financial Officer of Live Ventures.





“We are pleased with the operating improvements achieved in our Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments during the first quarter. That said, industry-specific headwinds are impacting our Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments. To address this, we are implementing additional measures to enhance the efficiency of our flooring businesses,” stated Jon Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Ventures. “Despite these challenges, we remain confident in the long-term strength of our businesses.”











First Quarter FY 2025 Financial Summary (in thousands except per share amounts)

















For the three months ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















% Change











Revenue





$





111,508









$





117,593













-5.2





%









Operating income





$





762









$





3,541













-78.5





%









Net income (loss)





$





492









$





(682





)









172.1





%









Diluted earnings (loss) per share





$





0.16









$





(0.22





)









172.7





%









Adjusted EBITDA¹





$





5,744









$





8,696













-33.9





%





















































Revenue decreased approximately $6.1 million, or 5.2%, to approximately $111.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $117.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to the Flooring Manufacturing, Retail-Flooring, and Steel Manufacturing segments, which decreased by approximately $6.7 million in the aggregate.





Operating income was approximately $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with operating income of approximately $3.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and increased general and administrative expenses in the Retail-Flooring segment. The decrease in operating income was partially offset by increased operating income in the Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income was approximately $0.5 million, and diluted EPS was $0.16, compared with net loss of approximately $0.7 million and loss per share of $0.22 in the prior year period. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to a $2.8 million gain on the settlement of the earnout liability related to the PMW acquisition and a $0.7 million gain on the settlement of PMW seller notes.





Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5.7 million, a decrease of approximately $3.0 million, or 33.9%, compared to the prior year period. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to an overall decrease in operating income.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total cash availability of $31.1 million, consisting of cash on hand of $7.4 million and availability under its various lines of credit of $23.7 million.









First Quarter FY 2025 Segment Results (in thousands)



















For the three months ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















% Change













Revenue































Retail - Entertainment





$





21,273













$





20,586













3.3





%









Retail - Flooring









31,747

















34,319













-7.5





%









Flooring Manufacturing









25,996

















29,245













-11.1





%









Steel Manufacturing









32,435

















33,354













-2.8





%









Corporate & Other









57

















89













-36.0





%









Total Revenue





$





111,508













$





117,593













-5.2





%











































For the three months ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















% Change













Operating Income (loss)































Retail - Entertainment





$





3,408













$





3,143













8.4





%









Retail - Flooring









(2,174





)













90













N/A









Flooring Manufacturing









(81





)













945













-108.6





%









Steel Manufacturing









1,166

















982













18.7





%









Corporate & Other









(1,557





)













(1,619





)









3.8





%









Total Operating Income





$





762













$





3,541













-78.5





%











































For the three months ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















% Change













Adjusted EBITDA





¹































Retail - Entertainment





$





3,810













$





3,667













3.9





%









Retail - Flooring









(971





)









$





1,303













-174.5





%









Flooring Manufacturing









750

















1,877













-60.0





%









Steel Manufacturing









2,801

















2,802













0.0





%









Corporate & Other









(646





)













(953





)









32.2





%









Total Adjusted EBITDA¹





$





5,744













$





8,696













-33.9





%







































Adjusted EBITDA





¹





as a percentage of revenue



























Retail - Entertainment









17.9





%













17.8





%

















Retail - Flooring









-3.1





%













3.8





%

















Flooring Manufacturing









2.9





%













6.4





%

















Steel Manufacturing









8.6





%













8.4





%

















Corporate & Other





N/A









N/A

















Total Adjusted EBITDA¹









5.2





%













7.4





%

















as a percentage of revenue





























































Retail – Entertainment









Retail-Entertainment segment revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $21.3 million, an increase of approximately $0.7 million, or 3.3%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $20.6 million. Revenue increased primarily due to increased consumer demand for used products. The increase in used products contributed to the increase in gross margin to 56.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 56.0% for the prior year period. Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $3.4 million, compared to operating income of approximately $3.1 million for the prior year period.









Retail – Flooring









The Retail-Flooring segment revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $31.7 million, a decrease of approximately $2.6 million, or 7.5%, compared to the prior year period revenue of approximately $34.3 million. The decrease was primarily due to reduced demand. Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 37.2%, compared to 38.0% for the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a change in product mix. Operating loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $2.2 million, compared to operating income of approximately $0.1 million for the prior year period. The increase in operating loss was primarily due to additional wages and other general and administrative costs during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.









Flooring Manufacturing









Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $26.0 million, a decrease of approximately $3.2 million, or 11.1%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $29.2 million. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to reduced consumer demand. Gross margin was 21.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 22.0% for the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix. Operating loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.1 million, compared to operating income of approximately $0.9 million for the prior year period.









Steel Manufacturing









Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $32.4 million, a decrease of approximately $0.9 million or 2.8%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $33.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to reduced customer demand, partially offset by incremental revenue of $3.1 million at Central Steel Fabricators, LLC (“Central Steel”), which was acquired in May 2024. Gross margin was 18.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 15.8% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to strategic price increases, as well as the acquisition of Central Steel. Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $1.2 million, compared to operating income of approximately $1.0 million in the prior year period.









Corporate and Other









Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $57,000, a decrease of approximately $32,000, or 36.0%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $89,000. Operating loss for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were approximately $1.6 million.









Non-GAAP Financial Information











Adjusted EBITDA







We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures, such as “Adjusted EBITDA,” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or nonrecurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of the business, including the business’s ability to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to service its debt. Additionally, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate a company’s financial performance, subject to certain adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations, as defined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss, and is indicative neither of our results of operations, nor of cash flow available to fund our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that the Company believes is useful to investors in analyzing its operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities, and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. As companies often define non-GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by Live Ventures Incorporated, should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







The use of the word “Company” refers to Live Ventures and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







About Live Ventures Incorporated







Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer and strategic investor, joined the Company's Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.







Contact:







Live Ventures Incorporated





Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations





725.500.5597







gpowell@liveventures.com









www.liveventures.com







Source: Live Ventures Incorporated











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024

















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Cash





$





7,407













$





4,601













Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.4 million at December 31, 2024 and $1.5 million at September 30, 2024









38,040

















46,861













Inventories, net









123,389

















126,350













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,594

















4,123













Total current assets









172,430

















181,935













Property and equipment, net









81,527

















82,869













Right of use asset - operating leases









55,113

















55,701













Deposits and other assets









1,455

















787













Intangible assets, net









23,847

















25,103













Goodwill









61,152

















61,152













Total assets





$





395,524













$





407,547















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





28,478













$





31,002













Accrued liabilities









30,548

















31,740













Income taxes payable









1,483

















948













Current portion of lease obligations - operating leases









13,219

















12,885













Current portion of lease obligations - finance leases









467

















368













Current portion of long-term debt









39,595

















43,816













Current portion of notes payable related parties









7,670

















6,400













Seller notes - related parties









—

















2,500













Total current liabilities









121,460

















129,659













Long-term debt, net of current portion









54,339

















54,994













Lease obligation long term - operating leases









46,566

















50,111













Lease obligation long term - finance leases









42,200

















41,677













Notes payable related parties, net of current portion









6,871

















4,934













Seller notes - related parties









41,119

















40,361













Deferred tax liability, net









5,812

















6,267













Other non-current obligations









3,882

















6,655













Total liabilities









322,249

















334,658













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:





















Series E convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 47,840 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, with a liquidation preference of $0.30 per share outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,115,674 and 3,131,360 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively









2

















2













Paid in capital









69,743

















69,692













Treasury stock common 710,373 and 694,687 shares as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively









(9,229





)













(9,072





)









Treasury stock Series E preferred 80,000 shares as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024









(7





)













(7





)









Retained earnings









12,766

















12,274













Total stockholders' equity









73,275

















72,889













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





395,524













$





407,547



















































LIVE VENTURES, INCORPORATED









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share)















For the Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





111,508













$





117,593













Cost of revenue









76,146

















81,266













Gross profit









35,362

















36,327

































Operating expenses:





















General and administrative expenses









30,071

















27,679













Sales and marketing expenses









4,529

















5,107













Total operating expenses









34,600

















32,786













Operating income









762

















3,541













Other expense:





















Interest expense, net









(4,162





)













(4,163





)









Gain on settlement of seller notes









713

















—













Gain on settlement of earnout liability









2,840

















—













Other income (expense)









420

















(284





)









Total other expense, net









(189





)













(4,447





)









Income (loss) before provision for income taxes









573

















(906





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes









81

















(224





)









Net Income (loss)





$





492













$





(682





)





























Income (loss) per share:





















Basic and diluted





$





0.16













$





(0.22





)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic









3,124,581

















3,163,541













Diluted









3,124,820

















3,163,541



















































LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED









NON-GAAP MEASURES RECONCILIATION









Adjusted EBITDA







The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to total Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):















For the Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net income (loss)





$





492













$





(682





)









Depreciation and amortization









4,415

















4,295













Stock-based compensation









50

















50













Interest expense, net









4,162

















4,163













Income tax expense (benefit)









81

















(224





)









Debt refinancing costs









—

















183













Gain on extinguishment of debt









(713





)













—













Gain on write-off of earnout









(2,840





)













—













Acquisition costs









97

















406













Adjusted EBITDA





$





5,744













$





8,696











