News & Insights

Stocks
LIVE

Live Ventures Incorporated Reports Fiscal Q1 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance Across Segments

February 06, 2025 — 08:42 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Live Ventures reported Q1 2025 revenue of $111.5 million and net income of $0.5 million amid industry challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated announced its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting revenue of $111.5 million, a decrease from $117.6 million in the same period last year. However, the company recorded a net income of $0.5 million, reversing a loss of $0.7 million from the previous year, attributed to gains from the settlement of liabilities related to the acquisition of Precision Metal Works, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $5.7 million from $8.7 million year-over-year. The company experienced improved performance in its Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments, while its Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments faced challenges due to high interest rates and a housing market slowdown. Despite these issues, executives expressed confidence in the long-term strength of the business and are working on enhancing efficiency in the affected segments.

Potential Positives

  • Live Ventures reported a net income of $0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $0.7 million in the prior year period, indicating improved financial stability.
  • The diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.16, up from a loss of $0.22 per share in the previous year, showcasing a significant improvement in profitability per share.
  • The company achieved a $2.8 million gain from the settlement of earnout liabilities related to the acquisition of Precision Metal Works, further enhancing its financial position.
  • As of December 31, 2024, Live Ventures had approximately $31.1 million in cash and availability under credit facilities, providing a strong liquidity position for future operations and investments.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue decreased by 5.2% compared to the prior year period, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell by approximately 33.9%, which suggests significant operational difficulties, despite gains from asset settlements.
  • Operating income decreased by 78.5%, highlighting severe declines in profitability primarily due to reduced revenue and increased expenses in key segments.

FAQ

What were Live Ventures' fiscal Q1 2025 revenue results?

Live Ventures reported revenue of $111.5 million for fiscal Q1 2025, down from $117.6 million in Q1 2024.

How did net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income improved to $0.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million in the previous year.

What was the impact of high interest rates on Live Ventures?

High interest rates and a housing market slowdown negatively impacted the Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments.

What is Adjusted EBITDA for Live Ventures in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was approximately $5.7 million, a decrease of about 33.9% from $8.7 million in Q1 2024.

What strategic focus does Live Ventures have for future growth?

Live Ventures focuses on value-oriented acquisitions of closely held middle-market companies to drive long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $LIVE stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2025 ended December 31, 2024.





Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Key Highlights:





  • Revenue was $111.5 million, compared to $117.6 million in the prior year period


  • Net income was $0.5 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.16, compared to the prior year period net loss of $0.7 million and loss per share of $0.22. Net income for the first quarter 2025 includes a $2.8 million gain on the settlement of the earnout liability related to the Precision Metal Works, Inc. (“PMW”) acquisition and a $0.7 million gain on the settlement of PMW seller notes


  • Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $5.7 million, compared to $8.7 million in the prior year period


  • Total assets of $395.5 million and stockholders’ equity of $73.3 million as of December 31, 2024


  • Approximately $31.1 million of cash and availability under the Company’s credit facilities as of December 31, 2024





“Both our Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments delivered improved operating performance in the first quarter, with increases in operating income and operating margins as compared to the prior year period. However, high interest rates and a slowdown in the housing market continued to impact our Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments, as reduced consumer demand weighed on performance,” commented David Verret, Chief Financial Officer of Live Ventures.



“We are pleased with the operating improvements achieved in our Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments during the first quarter. That said, industry-specific headwinds are impacting our Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments. To address this, we are implementing additional measures to enhance the efficiency of our flooring businesses,” stated Jon Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Ventures. “Despite these challenges, we remain confident in the long-term strength of our businesses.”































































































First Quarter FY 2025 Financial Summary (in thousands except per share amounts)



For the three months ended December 31,




2024



2023



% Change

Revenue
$
111,508

$
117,593


-5.2
%

Operating income
$
762

$
3,541


-78.5
%

Net income (loss)
$
492

$
(682
)

172.1
%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.16

$
(0.22
)

172.7
%

Adjusted EBITDA¹
$
5,744

$
8,696


-33.9
%












Revenue decreased approximately $6.1 million, or 5.2%, to approximately $111.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $117.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to the Flooring Manufacturing, Retail-Flooring, and Steel Manufacturing segments, which decreased by approximately $6.7 million in the aggregate.



Operating income was approximately $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with operating income of approximately $3.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income is primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and increased general and administrative expenses in the Retail-Flooring segment. The decrease in operating income was partially offset by increased operating income in the Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income was approximately $0.5 million, and diluted EPS was $0.16, compared with net loss of approximately $0.7 million and loss per share of $0.22 in the prior year period. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to a $2.8 million gain on the settlement of the earnout liability related to the PMW acquisition and a $0.7 million gain on the settlement of PMW seller notes.



Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5.7 million, a decrease of approximately $3.0 million, or 33.9%, compared to the prior year period. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to an overall decrease in operating income.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total cash availability of $31.1 million, consisting of cash on hand of $7.4 million and availability under its various lines of credit of $23.7 million.





First Quarter FY 2025 Segment Results (in thousands)

For the three months ended December 31,




2024




2023



% Change


Revenue





Retail - Entertainment
$
21,273


$
20,586


3.3
%

Retail - Flooring

31,747



34,319


-7.5
%

Flooring Manufacturing

25,996



29,245


-11.1
%

Steel Manufacturing

32,435



33,354


-2.8
%

Corporate & Other

57



89


-36.0
%

Total Revenue
$
111,508


$
117,593


-5.2
%









For the three months ended December 31,




2024




2023



% Change


Operating Income (loss)





Retail - Entertainment
$
3,408


$
3,143


8.4
%

Retail - Flooring

(2,174
)


90


N/A

Flooring Manufacturing

(81
)


945


-108.6
%

Steel Manufacturing

1,166



982


18.7
%

Corporate & Other

(1,557
)


(1,619
)

3.8
%

Total Operating Income
$
762


$
3,541


-78.5
%









For the three months ended December 31,




2024




2023



% Change


Adjusted EBITDA


¹





Retail - Entertainment
$
3,810


$
3,667


3.9
%

Retail - Flooring

(971
)

$
1,303


-174.5
%

Flooring Manufacturing

750



1,877


-60.0
%

Steel Manufacturing

2,801



2,802


0.0
%

Corporate & Other

(646
)


(953
)

32.2
%

Total Adjusted EBITDA¹
$
5,744


$
8,696


-33.9
%








Adjusted EBITDA


¹


as a percentage of revenue




Retail - Entertainment

17.9
%


17.8
%


Retail - Flooring

-3.1
%


3.8
%


Flooring Manufacturing

2.9
%


6.4
%


Steel Manufacturing

8.6
%


8.4
%


Corporate & Other
N/A

N/A


Total Adjusted EBITDA¹

5.2
%


7.4
%


as a percentage of revenue














Retail – Entertainment




Retail-Entertainment segment revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $21.3 million, an increase of approximately $0.7 million, or 3.3%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $20.6 million. Revenue increased primarily due to increased consumer demand for used products. The increase in used products contributed to the increase in gross margin to 56.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 56.0% for the prior year period. Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $3.4 million, compared to operating income of approximately $3.1 million for the prior year period.





Retail – Flooring




The Retail-Flooring segment revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $31.7 million, a decrease of approximately $2.6 million, or 7.5%, compared to the prior year period revenue of approximately $34.3 million. The decrease was primarily due to reduced demand. Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 37.2%, compared to 38.0% for the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a change in product mix. Operating loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $2.2 million, compared to operating income of approximately $0.1 million for the prior year period. The increase in operating loss was primarily due to additional wages and other general and administrative costs during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





Flooring Manufacturing




Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $26.0 million, a decrease of approximately $3.2 million, or 11.1%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $29.2 million. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to reduced consumer demand. Gross margin was 21.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 22.0% for the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix. Operating loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.1 million, compared to operating income of approximately $0.9 million for the prior year period.





Steel Manufacturing




Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $32.4 million, a decrease of approximately $0.9 million or 2.8%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $33.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to reduced customer demand, partially offset by incremental revenue of $3.1 million at Central Steel Fabricators, LLC (“Central Steel”), which was acquired in May 2024. Gross margin was 18.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 15.8% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to strategic price increases, as well as the acquisition of Central Steel. Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $1.2 million, compared to operating income of approximately $1.0 million in the prior year period.





Corporate and Other




Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $57,000, a decrease of approximately $32,000, or 36.0%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $89,000. Operating loss for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were approximately $1.6 million.





Non-GAAP Financial Information





Adjusted EBITDA



We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures, such as “Adjusted EBITDA,” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or nonrecurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of the business, including the business’s ability to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to service its debt. Additionally, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate a company’s financial performance, subject to certain adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations, as defined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss, and is indicative neither of our results of operations, nor of cash flow available to fund our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that the Company believes is useful to investors in analyzing its operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities, and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. As companies often define non-GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by Live Ventures Incorporated, should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.




Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements



The use of the word “Company” refers to Live Ventures and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




About Live Ventures Incorporated



Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer and strategic investor, joined the Company's Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.




Contact:



Live Ventures Incorporated


Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations


725.500.5597



gpowell@liveventures.com




www.liveventures.com



Source: Live Ventures Incorporated





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024



(Unaudited)



Assets



Cash
$
7,407


$
4,601

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.4 million at December 31, 2024 and $1.5 million at September 30, 2024

38,040



46,861

Inventories, net

123,389



126,350

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,594



4,123

Total current assets

172,430



181,935

Property and equipment, net

81,527



82,869

Right of use asset - operating leases

55,113



55,701

Deposits and other assets

1,455



787

Intangible assets, net

23,847



25,103

Goodwill

61,152



61,152

Total assets
$
395,524


$
407,547


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
28,478


$
31,002

Accrued liabilities

30,548



31,740

Income taxes payable

1,483



948

Current portion of lease obligations - operating leases

13,219



12,885

Current portion of lease obligations - finance leases

467



368

Current portion of long-term debt

39,595



43,816

Current portion of notes payable related parties

7,670



6,400

Seller notes - related parties






2,500

Total current liabilities

121,460



129,659

Long-term debt, net of current portion

54,339



54,994

Lease obligation long term - operating leases

46,566



50,111

Lease obligation long term - finance leases

42,200



41,677

Notes payable related parties, net of current portion

6,871



4,934

Seller notes - related parties

41,119



40,361

Deferred tax liability, net

5,812



6,267

Other non-current obligations

3,882



6,655

Total liabilities

322,249



334,658

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Series E convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 47,840 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, with a liquidation preference of $0.30 per share outstanding









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,115,674 and 3,131,360 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively

2



2

Paid in capital

69,743



69,692

Treasury stock common 710,373 and 694,687 shares as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively

(9,229
)


(9,072
)

Treasury stock Series E preferred 80,000 shares as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

(7
)


(7
)

Retained earnings

12,766



12,274

Total stockholders' equity

73,275



72,889

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
395,524


$
407,547











LIVE VENTURES, INCORPORATED




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands, except per share)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,




2024




2023

Revenue
$
111,508


$
117,593

Cost of revenue

76,146



81,266

Gross profit

35,362



36,327





Operating expenses:



General and administrative expenses

30,071



27,679

Sales and marketing expenses

4,529



5,107

Total operating expenses

34,600



32,786

Operating income

762



3,541

Other expense:



Interest expense, net

(4,162
)


(4,163
)

Gain on settlement of seller notes

713






Gain on settlement of earnout liability

2,840






Other income (expense)

420



(284
)

Total other expense, net

(189
)


(4,447
)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

573



(906
)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

81



(224
)

Net Income (loss)
$
492


$
(682
)





Income (loss) per share:



Basic and diluted
$
0.16


$
(0.22
)





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic

3,124,581



3,163,541

Diluted

3,124,820



3,163,541











LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED




NON-GAAP MEASURES RECONCILIATION




Adjusted EBITDA



The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to total Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net income (loss)
$
492


$
(682
)

Depreciation and amortization

4,415



4,295

Stock-based compensation

50



50

Interest expense, net

4,162



4,163

Income tax expense (benefit)

81



(224
)

Debt refinancing costs






183

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(713
)





Gain on write-off of earnout

(2,840
)





Acquisition costs

97



406

Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,744


$
8,696





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.