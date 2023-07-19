Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $28.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock surged primarily on optimism surrounding improving supply chains, and a reduction in raw material costs due to deceleration in inflation.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $98 million, up 43.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Live Ventures Incorporated, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LIVE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Live Ventures Incorporated belongs to the Zacks Diversified Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), closed the last trading session 1.4% lower at $205.25. Over the past month, HON has returned 2.6%.

Honeywell International Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.8%. Honeywell International Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.