$LIVE stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LIVE stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,793,599 of trading volume.

$LIVE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LIVE:

$LIVE insiders have traded $LIVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON ISAAC (CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 55,796 shares for an estimated $391,550 and 0 sales.

$LIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LIVE stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

