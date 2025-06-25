$LIVE stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LIVE stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,793,599 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LIVE:
$LIVE Insider Trading Activity
$LIVE insiders have traded $LIVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON ISAAC (CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 55,796 shares for an estimated $391,550 and 0 sales.
$LIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LIVE stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 15,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,396
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 2,100 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,023
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,804
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,151 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,782
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 698 shares (+558.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,325
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 420 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,204
- SIGMA PLANNING CORP added 357 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,723
