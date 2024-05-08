Live Richer and Save More by Following Robert Kiyosaki, Ramit Sethi and 8 More AAPI Money Influencers

We’re fortunate to live in a world in which a massive amount of financial knowhow is at our fingertips, and represented by a diverse group of voices. This month we’re celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by recognizing note-worthy money experts, personal finance gurus and influencers with strong followings and solid messages to share.

1. Ramit Sethi

Ramit Sethi is a prominent personal finance expert and author of the bestselling book, “I Will Teach You To Be Rich.” He also has a popular podcast with the same name and created a Netflix series, “How to Get Rich” featuring personalized financial advice for Americans with diverse backgrounds. Sethi was born to Indian immigrants in the U.S. He studied tech and psychology at Stanford while paying his own way for school through scholarship applications and early experiments with investing. Sethi’s personal finance messaging is about enjoying your “rich life” which means he won’t tell you not to buy an expensive purse or shoes if it fits into your long-term vision of what will make you happy and financially secure. He also educates his followers on how to be rich on a low salary. Sethi also is very active in sharing his unfiltered financial advice on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

2. Erika Kullberg

Erika Kullberg also appeared on our list of top women in personal finance to follow. She’s known as TikTok’s “Money Lawyer.” With 9.2 million devoted followers on that platform alone, her messaging around investing, saving, travel and lifestyle costs resonates well with a wide audience. The Japanese American lawyer-turned personal finance expert and influencer has over 21 million followers on social media. Her podcast “Erika Taught Me,” also addresses entrepreneurship through interviews with industry professionals.

3. Robert Kiyosaki

Known best for his “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book (1997) and the business that followed it, fourth-generation Japanese American Robert Kiyosaki is a personal finance expert who’s quite the social media influencer these days. Kiyosaki has a popular YouTube channel “The Rich Dad Channel,” “The Rich Dad” radio show, as well as digital products, courses, and coaching services. He often discusses alternative investing strategies, doesn’t shy away from controversy, and promotes focusing on having cash flow coming in from investments. Kiyosaki often suggests his followers accrue gold, silver and Bitcoin and to deprioritize the dollar.

4. Paula Pant

Paula Pant is an influential figure in the personal finance and real estate investing space, known for her “Afford Anything” podcast with interviews and real-world advice that has over 30 million downloads. Pant was born in Nepal and immigrated to the U.S. at a young age. She used her master’s degree in business and economic journalism from Columbia University to work at a newspaper but eventually quit to travel. Her messaging to her audiences is that you “can afford anything but not everything.” She often speaks at FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early) events and is popular in that community. Pant was featured in Netflix’s “Get Smart with Money,” won the Plutus Award for Podcast of the Year in 2017 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Plutus as well.

5. Sharon Tseung

Sharon Tseung is an American investor, content creator, digital marketer and course creator who leverages her platforms to teach financial freedom through passive income. She talks about how she went from teaching chess in high school, contributing to a Roth IRA in college, working as a marketing professional out of college, to eventually becoming a millionaire by age 30. Tseung often talks about side hustles, creating passive income and becoming “financially free.” She’s the founder of Digital Nomad Quest, a business platform that includes insights into building multiple streams of passive income so you can travel the world and earn money without being tied to a corporate cubicle. She covers a range of topics from real estate investing to online business strategies, reflecting her personal journey and professional expertise.

6. Vincent Chan

Vincent Chan is an Asian-American entrepreneur and financial influencer who shifted from a high-earning corporate finance career to running his own content creation business, in particular his YouTube channel with the same name, TikTok and Instagram. Chan was born in China but raised in the U.S. He initially worked in the corporate world but found it boring and unfulfilling. So we have that yawn-inducing catalyst for the content creation venture Chan kickstarted that his audiences have come to know and love. Chan’s messaging about personal finance is relatively simple: Achieve the freedom to do everything we want … and nothing we don’t. He covers topics like budgeting, avoiding credit card fees, effortless savings, and passive income to name a few.

7. Sarah Li-Cain

Sarah Li-Cain is a Florida-based freelance finance and business writer for brands like the U.S. News and World Report and companies like American Express. The Asian-American journalist launched a podcast with a friend called, ‘It Doesn’t Make Cents’ that covers topics under the umbrella around, “even though you’re doing money wrong, you’re still doing it right.” An accredited financial counselor (AFC), she helps others learn the ins and outs of business topics and finances through her writing and one-on-one counseling. Li-Cain previously created and hosted a podcast called ‘Beyond the Dollar.’ It’s important to Li-Cain to give back to the AAPI community with her research and writing skills. According to LinkedIn, she was previously the managing editor (and part contributor) to the workbook, “Make Us Visible Florida” a history workbook for school-age children to learn more about Floridan AAPI pioneers and places of distinction.

8. Rose Han

Rose Han is a former Wall Street financial analyst-turned-money expert and financial educator and influencer with a booming YouTube channel “The Everyday Investor.” Born and raised in the United States, Rose has captured a substantial following on social media with nearly 600,000 subscribers on YouTube and an additional 54,000 followers on Instagram. Her background is that she paid off $100,000 of student loan and other consumer debt to achieve financial freedom. Now, she wants to make her audience’s financial lives easier, too, through courses and educational content. Han’s actionable advice covers topics on travel, passive income, basic money management and how even small savings invested in the right way can result in great gains down the line.

9. Simran Kaur

Simran Kaur is the visionary founder behind the global chart-topping podcast and business, “Girls That Invest,” a top-rated podcast and media company designed to demystify investing for women. With her Southeast Asian heritage, Kaur transitioned from a potential career in optometry to becoming a financial influencer. Her goal is to simplify investing and encourage women of all backgrounds to gain financial literacy, independence and start investing as soon as possible. She launched ‘Girls That Invest’ during the 2020 lockdown, quickly transforming it into a global movement with over 5 million podcast downloads and fervent online following. Kaur’s mission is to champion women and break down the barriers they face in the financial world. She stresses the importance of changing the narrative around women and money, particularly for women of color and those from lower-income backgrounds. The millionaire investor is also a speaker, course creator, and content creator on TikTok and Instagram.

10. Berna Anat

Berna Anat is a Filipina-American financial literacy influencer, often referred to as the “Financial Hype Woman” on social media and her website HeyBerna. Like many personal finance experts, she turned her personal journey and learnings from paying off over $50,000 in debt into a career. Now, she’s dedicated to making finance fun and accessible, especially for marginalized communities. To quote her site, she’s trying to “make money less male, pale and stale for young BIPOC everywhere.” Her educational content spans podcasts, books, and speeches, making complex financial concepts relatable and understandable. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Anat’s book, “Money Out Loud: All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us” has hit bestseller lists on Bookshop.org and Amazon.

She won the “Most Entertaining Financial Creator” award from the Plutus Foundation, a community-based financial nonprofit. Through her website and social media platforms, she promotes messages of financial literacy to help her audiences feel liberated and empowered.

