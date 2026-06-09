Live Oak CEO Sells $737,000 in Stock as Shares Climb 35% Over the Past Year

Key Points

According to a Form 4, the CEO of Live Oak Bancshares sold 20,000 Common Stock shares indirectly for a total of about $737,000 over June 3–4, 2026, at an average price of around $36.87 per share.

Over 6 million shares were held indirectly after the transaction.

All shares traded were held via an indirect entity.

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James S. III Mahan, the Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), reported the indirect sale of 20,000 shares of Common Stock over June 3 and June 4, 2026, for a total value of approximately $737,000, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value ~$737,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,294,875

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($36.87).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Mahan's historical trading activity?

Over the past year, Mahan has executed a steady cadence of sell transactions, typically in 10,000 or 20,000-share increments; this sale aligns with his established pattern and reflects the final stages of available indirect holdings in this class.

Over the past year, Mahan has executed a steady cadence of sell transactions, typically in 10,000 or 20,000-share increments; this sale aligns with his established pattern and reflects the final stages of available indirect holdings in this class. What is the impact on Mahan's ownership and economic exposure? Mahan continues to hold 6,294,875 shares indirectly post-transaction.

Mahan continues to hold 6,294,875 shares indirectly post-transaction. What entities were involved in the indirect disposition of shares?

The sale was executed via indirect holdings.

The sale was executed via indirect holdings. Does the trade signal a change in strategy or ownership intent?

The activity was completed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted Aug. 27, 2025, suggesting routine portfolio management rather than a fundamental shift in economic interest.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $561 million Net income (TTM) $126.2 million 1-year price change 37.10%

Company snapshot

Live Oak Bancshares offers a full suite of commercial banking products, including demand and interest-bearing deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, and wealth management services.

The firm generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposits, as well as fee income from government-backed loan services, investment advisory, and wealth management.

It serves individuals, small businesses, professionals, and high-net-worth clients across North Carolina and the United States.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a regional financial institution with a specialized focus on commercial banking and government-backed lending. The company leverages a diversified business model that combines traditional banking with specialized financial services and investment management.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like disciplined wealth management than a warning sign for shareholders. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted last August, and it fits a pattern of similar sales Mahan has made over the past year. More importantly, he still indirectly owns nearly 6.3 million shares after the transaction, leaving his economic exposure firmly tied to the bank's long-term performance.



The timing is notable because it comes after a strong run for the stock, with shares up more than 35% over the past year. Yet the business itself continues to show momentum. In the first quarter, Live Oak generated $1.37 billion in loan production, grew deposits by $146 million, and increased total assets 12.5% year over year to $15.3 billion. Net income attributable to common shareholders nearly tripled from a year earlier to $27.9 million, while diluted earnings per share rose to $0.60 from $0.21.



Management struck an optimistic tone. Mahan highlighted "strong loan production, deposit growth, and stable credit performance" while emphasizing initiatives such as Live Oak Express and business checking.



For long-term investors, the key takeaway is that insider sales matter most when they coincide with deteriorating fundamentals or a wholesale reduction in ownership. Neither appears to be the case here. The underlying business continues to grow, and Mahan remains one of its largest shareholders.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.