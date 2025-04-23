Stocks
Live Oak Bancshares Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $9.7 Million Amid Economic Challenges

April 23, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

Live Oak Bancshares reports $9.7 million net income for Q1 2025, driven by record loan production and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.21 per diluted share, reflecting a slight decrease from the prior quarter. The company achieved record production of $1.40 billion in loans, with significant deposit growth of $635.5 million, contributing to a total asset increase of 5% to $13.60 billion. Despite a 1.5% decline in revenue and a 3.4% rise in noninterest expenses, the bank's net interest income grew by 3.1%, and its net interest margin improved to 3.20%. Provision expenses for credit losses hit $29.0 million, largely due to the economic pressures faced by small business borrowers. CEO James M. (Chip) Mahan III emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting small businesses during these challenging economic conditions. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on April 24, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Reported a net income of $9.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share, demonstrating continued profitability.
  • Achieved record first quarter production of $1.40 billion alongside significant deposit growth of $635.5 million, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Increased net interest income by 3.1% and improved net interest margin by 5 basis points, which reflects effective management in a challenging economic environment.
  • Maintained commitment to small businesses by providing necessary capital, illustrating the company’s dedication to supporting economic growth and job creation.

Potential Negatives

  • 1.5% decline in revenue alongside a 3.4% increase in noninterest expenses resulted in a significant 10% decline in pre-provision net revenue.

  • Provision expense for credit losses increased to $29.0 million, indicating financial strain on small business borrowers amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • Net income reported at $9.7 million is a 1.8% decline compared to the previous quarter, signaling potential concerns regarding profitability stability.

FAQ

What was Live Oak Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?

Live Oak Bancshares reported a net income of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much loan production did Live Oak achieve in the first quarter?

Live Oak achieved record loan production of $1.40 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

What were the key financial metrics for Live Oak in Q1 2025?

Key metrics included a 5% asset growth and a net interest margin increase to 3.20%.

What challenges did Live Oak face in the economic environment?

Live Oak faced challenges such as elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures impacting small business borrowers.

When is Live Oak’s conference call to discuss Q1 results?

The conference call is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

$LOB Insider Trading Activity

$LOB insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN W. SUTHERLAND (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,588 shares for an estimated $616,837
  • GREGORY W SEWARD (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $470,168.
  • WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,762

$LOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $LOB stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.



Live Oak’s performance in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, includes these notable items:




  • Record first quarter production of $1.40 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $635.5 million, with total assets growing by 5.0% to $13.60 billion


  • Net interest income increased 3.1% and net interest margin increased 5 basis points from 3.15% to 3.20%


  • 1.5% decline in revenue and 3.4% increase in noninterest expenses generated 10% decline in pre-provision net revenue

    1



  • Provision expense for credit losses of $29.0 million, principally driven by loan growth amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, where elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures placed financial strain on some small business borrowers


  • Two key initiatives saw positive momentum — non-interest bearing deposit growth and small dollar loan production





“Live Oak Bank demonstrated strong growth across our lending and deposit franchises in the first quarter, all while navigating the current small business credit cycle and a backdrop of economic uncertainty,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We have an unwavering dedication to small business and staying close to our customers in these turbulent times remains paramount. Small business is the backbone of America, and we continue to support our nation’s entrepreneurs with the capital they need to create jobs, drive innovation, and serve their communities well.”




Conference Call



Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 75855. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:




Live Telephone Dial-In



U.S.: 800.549.8228


International: +1 646.564.2877


Pass Code: None Required




Live Webcast Log-In



Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com


Registration: Name and Email Required


Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration



(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


First Quarter 2025 Key Measures



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Increase (Decrease)



1Q 2025

4Q 2024

Dollars

Percent

1Q 2024


Total revenue



(1)
$
126,113


$
128,067


$
(1,954
)

(1.5
)%

$
116,208


Total noninterest expense

84,017



81,257



2,760


3.4



77,737


Income before taxes

13,132



13,229



(97
)

(0.7
)


22,107


Effective tax rate

26.4
%


25.6
%


n/a


n/a


(24.8
)%


Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
9,717


$
9,900


$
(183
)

(1.8
)%

$
27,586


Diluted earnings per share

0.21



0.22



(0.01
)

(5
)


0.60


Loan and lease production:












Loans and leases originated
$
1,396,223


$
1,421,118


$
(24,895
)

(1.8
)%

$
805,129

% Fully funded

46.0
%


42.4
%


n/a


n/a



43.8
%


Total loans and leases:
$
11,061,866


$
10,579,376


$
482,490


4.6
%

$
9,223,310


Total assets:

13,595,704



12,943,380



652,324


5.0



11,505,569


Total deposits:

12,395,945



11,760,494



635,451


5.4



10,383,361


(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.






Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.




About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.




Contacts:



Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926


Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

1Q 2025 Change vs.


1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2024

1Q 2024


Interest income










%

%

Loans and fees on loans
$
195,616


$
194,821


$
192,170


$
181,840


$
176,010


0.4


11.1

Investment securities, taxable

11,089



10,490



9,750



9,219



8,954


5.7


23.8

Other interest earning assets

6,400



7,257



7,016



7,389



7,456


(11.8
)

(14.2
)

Total interest income

213,105



212,568



208,936



198,448



192,420


0.3


10.7


Interest expense













Deposits

110,888



113,357



110,174



105,358



101,998


(2.2
)

8.7

Borrowings

1,685



1,737



1,762



1,770



311


(3.0
)

441.8

Total interest expense

112,573



115,094



111,936



107,128



102,309


(2.2
)

10.0

Net interest income

100,532



97,474



97,000



91,320



90,111


3.1


11.6


Provision for loan and lease credit losses

28,964



33,581



34,502



11,765



16,364


(13.7
)

77.0

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses

71,568



63,893



62,498



79,555



73,747


12.0


(3.0
)


Noninterest income













Loan servicing revenue

8,298



8,524



8,040



7,347



7,624


(2.7
)

8.8

Loan servicing asset revaluation

(4,728
)


(2,326
)


(4,207
)


(2,878
)


(2,744
)

(103.3
)

(72.3
)

Net gains on sales of loans

18,648



18,356



16,646



14,395



11,502


1.6


62.1

Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option

(1,034
)


195



2,255



172



(219
)

(630.3
)

(372.1
)

Equity method investments (loss) income

(2,239
)


(2,739
)


(1,393
)


(1,767
)


(5,022
)

18.3


55.4

Equity security investments (losses) gains, net

20



12



909



161



(529
)

66.7


(103.8
)

Lease income

2,573



2,456



2,424



2,423



2,453


4.8


4.9

Management fee income











1,116



3,271



3,271






(100.0
)

Other noninterest income

4,043



6,115



7,142



11,035



9,761


(33.9
)

(58.6
)

Total noninterest income

25,581



30,593



32,932



34,159



26,097


(16.4
)

(2.0
)


Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

48,008



45,214



44,524



46,255



47,275


6.2


1.6

Travel expense

2,795



2,628



2,344



2,328



2,438


6.4


14.6

Professional services expense

3,024



2,797



3,287



3,061



1,878


8.1


61.0

Advertising and marketing expense

3,665



1,979



2,473



3,004



3,692


85.2


(0.7
)

Occupancy expense

2,737



2,558



2,807



2,388



2,247


7.0


21.8

Technology expense

9,251



9,406



9,081



7,996



7,723


(1.6
)

19.8

Equipment expense

3,745



3,769



3,472



3,511



3,074


(0.6
)

21.8

Other loan origination and maintenance expense

4,585



4,812



4,872



3,659



3,911


(4.7
)

17.2

Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment






1,172



115



170



(927
)

(100.0
)

(100.0
)

FDIC insurance

3,551



3,053



1,933



2,649



3,200


16.3


11.0

Other expense

2,656



3,869



2,681



2,635



3,226


(31.4
)

(17.7
)

Total noninterest expense

84,017



81,257



77,589



77,656



77,737


3.4


8.1


Income before taxes

13,132



13,229



17,841



36,058



22,107


(0.7
)

(40.6
)

Income tax expense

3,464



3,386



4,816



9,095



(5,479
)

2.3


(163.2
)

Net income

9,668



9,843



13,025



26,963



27,586


(1.8
)

(65.0
)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

49



57

















(14.0
)

100.0

Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
9,717


$
9,900


$
13,025


$
26,963


$
27,586


(1.8
)

(64.8
)


Earnings per share













Basic
$
0.21


$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.60


$
0.62


(4.5
)

(66.1
)

Diluted
$
0.21


$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.59


$
0.60


(4.5
)

(65.0
)


Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic

45,377,965



45,224,470



45,073,482



44,974,942



44,762,308





Diluted

45,754,499



46,157,979



45,953,947



45,525,082



45,641,210
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands)



As of the quarter ended

1Q 2025 Change vs.


1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2024

1Q 2024


Assets










%

%

Cash and due from banks
$
744,263


$
608,800


$
666,585


$
615,449


$
597,394


22.3


24.6

Certificates of deposit with other banks

250



250



250



250



250









Investment securities available-for-sale

1,312,680



1,248,203



1,233,466



1,151,195



1,120,622


5.2


17.1

Loans held for sale

367,955



346,002



359,977



363,632



310,749


6.3


18.4

Loans and leases held for investment

(1)

10,693,911



10,233,374



9,831,891



9,172,134



8,912,561


4.5


20.0

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(190,184
)


(167,516
)


(168,737
)


(137,867
)


(139,041
)

(13.5
)

(36.8
)

Net loans and leases

10,503,727



10,065,858



9,663,154



9,034,267



8,773,520


4.4


19.7

Premises and equipment, net

259,113



264,059



267,032



267,864



258,071


(1.9
)

0.4

Foreclosed assets

2,108



1,944



8,015



8,015



8,561


8.4


(75.4
)

Servicing assets

56,911



56,144



52,553



51,528



49,343


1.4


15.3

Other assets

348,697



352,120



356,314



376,370



387,059


(1.0
)

(9.9
)


Total assets
$
13,595,704


$
12,943,380


$
12,607,346


$
11,868,570


$
11,505,569


5.0


18.2


Liabilities and shareholders’ equity















Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing
$
386,108


$
318,890


$
258,844


$
264,013


$
226,668


21.1


70.3

Interest-bearing

12,009,837



11,441,604



11,141,703



10,443,018



10,156,693


5.0


18.2

Total deposits

12,395,945



11,760,494



11,400,547



10,707,031



10,383,361


5.4


19.4

Borrowings

110,247



112,820



115,371



117,745



120,242


(2.3
)

(8.3
)

Other liabilities

58,065



66,570



83,672



82,745



74,248


(12.8
)

(21.8
)


Total liabilities

12,564,257



11,939,884



11,599,590



10,907,521



10,577,851


5.2


18.8



Shareholders’ equity













Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
































Class A common stock (voting)

370,513



365,607



361,925



356,381



349,648


1.3


6.0

Class B common stock (non-voting)
































Retained earnings

724,215



715,767



707,026



695,172



669,307


1.2


8.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(67,698
)


(82,344
)


(61,195
)


(90,504
)


(91,237
)

17.8


25.8

Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

1,027,030



999,030



1,007,756



961,049



927,718


2.8


10.7

Non-controlling interest

4,417



4,466

















(1.1
)

100.0


Total shareholders' equity

1,031,447



1,003,496



1,007,756



961,049



927,718


2.8


11.2


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
13,595,704


$
12,943,380


$
12,607,346


$
11,868,570


$
11,505,569


5.0


18.2


(1) Includes $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million, $363.0 million and $379.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 respectively.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Selected Financial Data



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



As of and for the three months ended


1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024


Income Statement Data









Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
9,717


$
9,900


$
13,025


$
26,963


$
27,586


Per Common Share









Net income, diluted
$
0.21


$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.59


$
0.60

Dividends declared

0.03



0.03



0.03



0.03



0.03

Book value

22.62



22.12



22.32



21.35



20.64

Tangible book value

(1)

22.55



22.05



22.24



21.28



20.57


Performance Ratios









Return on average assets (annualized)

0.30
%


0.31
%


0.43
%


0.93
%


0.98
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

3.78



3.85



5.21



11.39



11.93

Net interest margin

3.20



3.15



3.33



3.28



3.33

Efficiency ratio

(1)

66.62



63.45



59.72



61.89



66.89

Noninterest income to total revenue

20.28



23.89



25.35



27.22



22.46


Selected Loan Metrics









Loans and leases originated
$
1,396,223


$
1,421,118


$
1,757,856


$
1,171,141


$
805,129

Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced

4,949,962



4,715,895



4,452,750



4,292,857



4,329,097


Asset Quality Ratios









Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment

(3)

1.83
%


1.69
%


1.78
%


1.57
%


1.63
%

Net charge-offs

(3)
$
6,774


$
33,566


$
1,710


$
8,253


$
3,163

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment

(2) (3)

0.27
%


1.39
%


0.08
%


0.38
%


0.15
%











Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost

(3)









Unguaranteed
$
99,907


$
81,412


$
49,398


$
37,340


$
43,117

Guaranteed

322,993



222,885



166,177



122,752



105,351

Total

422,900



304,297



215,575



160,092



148,468

Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment

(3)

0.96
%


0.82
%


0.52
%


0.42
%


0.51
%











Nonperforming loans at fair value

(4)









Unguaranteed
$
9,938


$
9,115


$
8,672


$
9,590


$
7,942

Guaranteed

58,100



54,873



49,822



51,570



47,620

Total

68,038



63,988



58,494



61,160



55,562

Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment

(4)

3.14
%


2.77
%


2.53
%


2.64
%


2.09
%












Capital Ratios









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

10.70
%


11.04
%


11.19
%


11.85
%


11.89
%

Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)

8.03



8.21



8.60



8.71



8.69



Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data



(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.


(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).


(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin



(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024



Average


Balance


Interest


Average


Yield/Rate


Average


Balance


Interest


Average


Yield/Rate


Interest-earning assets:











Interest-earning balances in other banks
$
581,267


$
6,400

4.47
%

$
603,758


$
7,257

4.78
%

Investment securities

1,379,797



11,089

3.26



1,340,027



10,490

3.11

Loans held for sale

407,953



8,612

8.56



339,394



7,361

8.63

Loans and leases held for investment

(1)

10,388,872



187,004

7.30



10,030,353



187,460

7.44

Total interest-earning assets

12,757,889



213,105

6.77



12,313,532



212,568

6.87

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(165,320
)






(155,498
)




Noninterest-earning assets

534,133







551,265





Total assets
$
13,126,702






$
12,709,299






Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing checking
$
350,491


$
3,929

4.55
%

$
350,304


$
4,350

4.94
%

Savings

5,540,147



51,604

3.78



5,333,338



52,308

3.90

Money market accounts

127,908



120

0.38



138,021



176

0.51

Certificates of deposit

5,563,004



55,235

4.03



5,376,290



56,523

4.18

Total deposits

11,581,550



110,888

3.88



11,197,953



113,357

4.03

Borrowings

111,919



1,685

6.11



114,561



1,737

6.03

Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,693,469



112,573

3.90



11,312,514



115,094

4.05

Noninterest-bearing deposits

342,482







281,874





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

58,739







83,373





Shareholders' equity

1,027,547







1,028,426





Non-controlling interest

4,465







3,112





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,126,702






$
12,709,299





Net interest income and interest rate spread


$
100,532

2.87
%



$
97,474

2.82
%

Net interest margin




3.20






3.15

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities




109.10
%





108.85
%


(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation



(Dollars in thousands)



As of and for the three months ended


1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Total shareholders’ equity
$
1,031,447


$
1,003,496


$
1,007,756


$
961,049


$
927,718

Less:









Goodwill

1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797

Other intangible assets

1,529



1,568



1,606



1,644



1,682

Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
$
1,028,121


$
1,000,131


$
1,004,353


$
957,608


$
924,239

Shares outstanding (c)

45,589,633



45,359,425



45,151,691



45,003,856



44,938,673

Total assets
$
13,595,704


$
12,943,380


$
12,607,346


$
11,868,570


$
11,505,569

Less:









Goodwill

1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797

Other intangible assets

1,529



1,568



1,606



1,644



1,682

Tangible assets (b)
$
13,592,378


$
12,940,015


$
12,603,943


$
11,865,129


$
11,502,090

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)

7.56
%


7.73
%


7.97
%


8.07
%


8.04
%

Tangible book value per share (a/c)
$
22.55


$
22.05


$
22.24


$
21.28


$
20.57

Efficiency ratio:









Noninterest expense (d)
$
84,017


$
81,257


$
77,589


$
77,656


$
77,737

Net interest income

100,532



97,474



97,000



91,320



90,111

Noninterest income

25,581



30,593



32,932



34,159



26,097

Total revenue (e)
$
126,113


$
128,067


$
129,932


$
125,479


$
116,208

Efficiency ratio (d/e)

66.62
%


63.45
%


59.72
%


61.89
%


66.89
%

Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)
$
42,096


$
46,810


$
52,343


$
47,823


$
38,471






















This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.






