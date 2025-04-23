Live Oak Bancshares Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $9.7 Million Amid Economic Challenges

Live Oak Bancshares reports $9.7 million net income for Q1 2025, driven by record loan production and deposit growth.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. reported a net income of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, equating to $0.21 per diluted share, reflecting a slight decrease from the prior quarter. The company achieved record production of $1.40 billion in loans, with significant deposit growth of $635.5 million, contributing to a total asset increase of 5% to $13.60 billion. Despite a 1.5% decline in revenue and a 3.4% rise in noninterest expenses, the bank's net interest income grew by 3.1%, and its net interest margin improved to 3.20%. Provision expenses for credit losses hit $29.0 million, largely due to the economic pressures faced by small business borrowers. CEO James M. (Chip) Mahan III emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting small businesses during these challenging economic conditions. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on April 24, 2025.

Reported a net income of $9.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share, demonstrating continued profitability.

Achieved record first quarter production of $1.40 billion alongside significant deposit growth of $635.5 million, indicating strong operational performance.

Increased net interest income by 3.1% and improved net interest margin by 5 basis points, which reflects effective management in a challenging economic environment.

Maintained commitment to small businesses by providing necessary capital, illustrating the company’s dedication to supporting economic growth and job creation.

1.5% decline in revenue alongside a 3.4% increase in noninterest expenses resulted in a significant 10% decline in pre-provision net revenue.



Provision expense for credit losses increased to $29.0 million, indicating financial strain on small business borrowers amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.



Net income reported at $9.7 million is a 1.8% decline compared to the previous quarter, signaling potential concerns regarding profitability stability.

What was Live Oak Bancshares' net income for Q1 2025?

Live Oak Bancshares reported a net income of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How much loan production did Live Oak achieve in the first quarter?

Live Oak achieved record loan production of $1.40 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

What were the key financial metrics for Live Oak in Q1 2025?

Key metrics included a 5% asset growth and a net interest margin increase to 3.20%.

What challenges did Live Oak face in the economic environment?

Live Oak faced challenges such as elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures impacting small business borrowers.

When is Live Oak’s conference call to discuss Q1 results?

The conference call is scheduled for April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $9.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.





Live Oak’s performance in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, includes these notable items:







Record first quarter production of $1.40 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $635.5 million, with total assets growing by 5.0% to $13.60 billion



Net interest income increased 3.1% and net interest margin increased 5 basis points from 3.15% to 3.20%



1.5% decline in revenue and 3.4% increase in noninterest expenses generated 10% decline in pre-provision net revenue



1





Provision expense for credit losses of $29.0 million, principally driven by loan growth amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, where elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures placed financial strain on some small business borrowers



Two key initiatives saw positive momentum — non-interest bearing deposit growth and small dollar loan production











“Live Oak Bank demonstrated strong growth across our lending and deposit franchises in the first quarter, all while navigating the current small business credit cycle and a backdrop of economic uncertainty,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We have an unwavering dedication to small business and staying close to our customers in these turbulent times remains paramount. Small business is the backbone of America, and we continue to support our nation’s entrepreneurs with the capital they need to create jobs, drive innovation, and serve their communities well.”







Conference Call







Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 75855. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:







Live Telephone Dial-In







U.S.: 800.549.8228





International: +1 646.564.2877





Pass Code: None Required







Live Webcast Log-In







Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com





Registration: Name and Email Required





Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration





(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.



























First Quarter 2025 Key Measures



























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Increase (Decrease)





















1Q 2025









4Q 2024









Dollars









Percent









1Q 2024











Total revenue







(1)









$





126,113













$





128,067













$





(1,954





)









(1.5





)%









$





116,208















Total noninterest expense











84,017

















81,257

















2,760













3.4

















77,737















Income before taxes











13,132

















13,229

















(97





)









(0.7





)













22,107















Effective tax rate











26.4





%













25.6





%













n/a













n/a













(24.8





)%











Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.







$





9,717













$





9,900













$





(183





)









(1.8





)%









$





27,586















Diluted earnings per share











0.21

















0.22

















(0.01





)









(5





)













0.60















Loan and lease production:



























































Loans and leases originated





$





1,396,223













$





1,421,118













$





(24,895





)









(1.8





)%









$





805,129













% Fully funded









46.0





%













42.4





%













n/a













n/a

















43.8





%











Total loans and leases:







$





11,061,866













$





10,579,376













$





482,490













4.6





%









$





9,223,310















Total assets:











13,595,704

















12,943,380

















652,324













5.0

















11,505,569















Total deposits:











12,395,945

















11,760,494

















635,451













5.4

















10,383,361













(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.











Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.







About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.







Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoak.bank.







Contacts:







Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926





Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592



















Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended









1Q 2025 Change vs.













1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024









4Q 2024









1Q 2024











Interest income















































%









%









Loans and fees on loans





$





195,616













$





194,821













$





192,170













$





181,840













$





176,010













0.4













11.1













Investment securities, taxable









11,089

















10,490

















9,750

















9,219

















8,954













5.7













23.8













Other interest earning assets









6,400

















7,257

















7,016

















7,389

















7,456













(11.8





)









(14.2





)









Total interest income









213,105

















212,568

















208,936

















198,448

















192,420













0.3













10.7















Interest expense































































Deposits









110,888

















113,357

















110,174

















105,358

















101,998













(2.2





)









8.7













Borrowings









1,685

















1,737

















1,762

















1,770

















311













(3.0





)









441.8













Total interest expense









112,573

















115,094

















111,936

















107,128

















102,309













(2.2





)









10.0













Net interest income









100,532

















97,474

















97,000

















91,320

















90,111













3.1













11.6















Provision for loan and lease credit losses











28,964

















33,581

















34,502

















11,765

















16,364













(13.7





)









77.0













Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses









71,568

















63,893

















62,498

















79,555

















73,747













12.0













(3.0





)











Noninterest income































































Loan servicing revenue









8,298

















8,524

















8,040

















7,347

















7,624













(2.7





)









8.8













Loan servicing asset revaluation









(4,728





)













(2,326





)













(4,207





)













(2,878





)













(2,744





)









(103.3





)









(72.3





)









Net gains on sales of loans









18,648

















18,356

















16,646

















14,395

















11,502













1.6













62.1













Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option









(1,034





)













195

















2,255

















172

















(219





)









(630.3





)









(372.1





)









Equity method investments (loss) income









(2,239





)













(2,739





)













(1,393





)













(1,767





)













(5,022





)









18.3













55.4













Equity security investments (losses) gains, net









20

















12

















909

















161

















(529





)









66.7













(103.8





)









Lease income









2,573

















2,456

















2,424

















2,423

















2,453













4.8













4.9













Management fee income









—

















—

















1,116

















3,271

















3,271













—













(100.0





)









Other noninterest income









4,043

















6,115

















7,142

















11,035

















9,761













(33.9





)









(58.6





)









Total noninterest income









25,581

















30,593

















32,932

















34,159

















26,097













(16.4





)









(2.0





)











Noninterest expense































































Salaries and employee benefits









48,008

















45,214

















44,524

















46,255

















47,275













6.2













1.6













Travel expense









2,795

















2,628

















2,344

















2,328

















2,438













6.4













14.6













Professional services expense









3,024

















2,797

















3,287

















3,061

















1,878













8.1













61.0













Advertising and marketing expense









3,665

















1,979

















2,473

















3,004

















3,692













85.2













(0.7





)









Occupancy expense









2,737

















2,558

















2,807

















2,388

















2,247













7.0













21.8













Technology expense









9,251

















9,406

















9,081

















7,996

















7,723













(1.6





)









19.8













Equipment expense









3,745

















3,769

















3,472

















3,511

















3,074













(0.6





)









21.8













Other loan origination and maintenance expense









4,585

















4,812

















4,872

















3,659

















3,911













(4.7





)









17.2













Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment









—

















1,172

















115

















170

















(927





)









(100.0





)









(100.0





)









FDIC insurance









3,551

















3,053

















1,933

















2,649

















3,200













16.3













11.0













Other expense









2,656

















3,869

















2,681

















2,635

















3,226













(31.4





)









(17.7





)









Total noninterest expense









84,017

















81,257

















77,589

















77,656

















77,737













3.4













8.1















Income before taxes











13,132

















13,229

















17,841

















36,058

















22,107













(0.7





)









(40.6





)









Income tax expense









3,464

















3,386

















4,816

















9,095

















(5,479





)









2.3













(163.2





)









Net income









9,668

















9,843

















13,025

















26,963

















27,586













(1.8





)









(65.0





)









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest









49

















57

















—

















—

















—













(14.0





)









100.0













Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.





$





9,717













$





9,900













$





13,025













$





26,963













$





27,586













(1.8





)









(64.8





)











Earnings per share































































Basic





$





0.21













$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.60













$





0.62













(4.5





)









(66.1





)









Diluted





$





0.21













$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.59













$





0.60













(4.5





)









(65.0





)











Weighted average shares outstanding































































Basic









45,377,965

















45,224,470

















45,073,482

















44,974,942

















44,762,308





























Diluted









45,754,499

















46,157,979

















45,953,947

















45,525,082

















45,641,210



















































Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands)





















As of the quarter ended









1Q 2025 Change vs.













1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024









4Q 2024









1Q 2024











Assets















































%









%









Cash and due from banks





$





744,263













$





608,800













$





666,585













$





615,449













$





597,394













22.3













24.6













Certificates of deposit with other banks









250

















250

















250

















250

















250













—













—













Investment securities available-for-sale









1,312,680

















1,248,203

















1,233,466

















1,151,195

















1,120,622













5.2













17.1













Loans held for sale









367,955

















346,002

















359,977

















363,632

















310,749













6.3













18.4













Loans and leases held for investment



(1)











10,693,911

















10,233,374

















9,831,891

















9,172,134

















8,912,561













4.5













20.0













Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases









(190,184





)













(167,516





)













(168,737





)













(137,867





)













(139,041





)









(13.5





)









(36.8





)









Net loans and leases









10,503,727

















10,065,858

















9,663,154

















9,034,267

















8,773,520













4.4













19.7













Premises and equipment, net









259,113

















264,059

















267,032

















267,864

















258,071













(1.9





)









0.4













Foreclosed assets









2,108

















1,944

















8,015

















8,015

















8,561













8.4













(75.4





)









Servicing assets









56,911

















56,144

















52,553

















51,528

















49,343













1.4













15.3













Other assets









348,697

















352,120

















356,314

















376,370

















387,059













(1.0





)









(9.9





)











Total assets







$





13,595,704













$





12,943,380













$





12,607,346













$





11,868,570













$





11,505,569













5.0













18.2















Liabilities and shareholders’ equity



































































Liabilities

































































Deposits:





























































Noninterest-bearing





$





386,108













$





318,890













$





258,844













$





264,013













$





226,668













21.1













70.3













Interest-bearing









12,009,837

















11,441,604

















11,141,703

















10,443,018

















10,156,693













5.0













18.2













Total deposits









12,395,945

















11,760,494

















11,400,547

















10,707,031

















10,383,361













5.4













19.4













Borrowings









110,247

















112,820

















115,371

















117,745

















120,242













(2.3





)









(8.3





)









Other liabilities









58,065

















66,570

















83,672

















82,745

















74,248













(12.8





)









(21.8





)











Total liabilities











12,564,257

















11,939,884

















11,599,590

















10,907,521

















10,577,851













5.2













18.8

















Shareholders’ equity

































































Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













—













—













Class A common stock (voting)









370,513

















365,607

















361,925

















356,381

















349,648













1.3













6.0













Class B common stock (non-voting)









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













—













—













Retained earnings









724,215

















715,767

















707,026

















695,172

















669,307













1.2













8.2













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(67,698





)













(82,344





)













(61,195





)













(90,504





)













(91,237





)









17.8













25.8













Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









1,027,030

















999,030

















1,007,756

















961,049

















927,718













2.8













10.7













Non-controlling interest









4,417

















4,466

















—

















—

















—













(1.1





)









100.0















Total shareholders' equity











1,031,447

















1,003,496

















1,007,756

















961,049

















927,718













2.8













11.2















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





13,595,704













$





12,943,380













$





12,607,346













$





11,868,570













$





11,505,569













5.0













18.2













(1) Includes $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million, $363.0 million and $379.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024 respectively.



















Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Selected Financial Data







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















As of and for the three months ended













1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024











Income Statement Data















































Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.





$





9,717













$





9,900













$





13,025













$





26,963













$





27,586















Per Common Share















































Net income, diluted





$





0.21













$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.59













$





0.60













Dividends declared









0.03

















0.03

















0.03

















0.03

















0.03













Book value









22.62

















22.12

















22.32

















21.35

















20.64













Tangible book value



(1)











22.55

















22.05

















22.24

















21.28

















20.57















Performance Ratios















































Return on average assets (annualized)









0.30





%













0.31





%













0.43





%













0.93





%













0.98





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









3.78

















3.85

















5.21

















11.39

















11.93













Net interest margin









3.20

















3.15

















3.33

















3.28

















3.33













Efficiency ratio



(1)











66.62

















63.45

















59.72

















61.89

















66.89













Noninterest income to total revenue









20.28

















23.89

















25.35

















27.22

















22.46















Selected Loan Metrics















































Loans and leases originated





$





1,396,223













$





1,421,118













$





1,757,856













$





1,171,141













$





805,129













Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced









4,949,962

















4,715,895

















4,452,750

















4,292,857

















4,329,097















Asset Quality Ratios















































Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment



(3)











1.83





%













1.69





%













1.78





%













1.57





%













1.63





%









Net charge-offs



(3)







$





6,774













$





33,566













$





1,710













$





8,253













$





3,163













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment



(2) (3)











0.27





%













1.39





%













0.08





%













0.38





%













0.15





%





















































Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost



(3)















































Unguaranteed





$





99,907













$





81,412













$





49,398













$





37,340













$





43,117













Guaranteed









322,993

















222,885

















166,177

















122,752

















105,351













Total









422,900

















304,297

















215,575

















160,092

















148,468













Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment



(3)











0.96





%













0.82





%













0.52





%













0.42





%













0.51





%





















































Nonperforming loans at fair value



(4)















































Unguaranteed





$





9,938













$





9,115













$





8,672













$





9,590













$





7,942













Guaranteed









58,100

















54,873

















49,822

















51,570

















47,620













Total









68,038

















63,988

















58,494

















61,160

















55,562













Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment



(4)











3.14





%













2.77





%













2.53





%













2.64





%













2.09





%























































Capital Ratios















































Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









10.70





%













11.04





%













11.19





%













11.85





%













11.89





%









Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)









8.03

















8.21

















8.60

















8.71

















8.69















Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data







(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.





(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.





(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).





(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).























Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin







(Dollars in thousands)























Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024

















Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/Rate













Interest-earning assets:























































Interest-earning balances in other banks





$





581,267













$





6,400









4.47





%









$





603,758













$





7,257









4.78





%









Investment securities









1,379,797

















11,089









3.26

















1,340,027

















10,490









3.11













Loans held for sale









407,953

















8,612









8.56

















339,394

















7,361









8.63













Loans and leases held for investment



(1)











10,388,872

















187,004









7.30

















10,030,353

















187,460









7.44













Total interest-earning assets









12,757,889

















213,105









6.77

















12,313,532

















212,568









6.87













Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases









(165,320





)





























(155,498





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









534,133

































551,265





























Total assets





$





13,126,702





























$





12,709,299































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Interest-bearing checking





$





350,491













$





3,929









4.55





%









$





350,304













$





4,350









4.94





%









Savings









5,540,147

















51,604









3.78

















5,333,338

















52,308









3.90













Money market accounts









127,908

















120









0.38

















138,021

















176









0.51













Certificates of deposit









5,563,004

















55,235









4.03

















5,376,290

















56,523









4.18













Total deposits









11,581,550

















110,888









3.88

















11,197,953

















113,357









4.03













Borrowings









111,919

















1,685









6.11

















114,561

















1,737









6.03













Total interest-bearing liabilities









11,693,469

















112,573









3.90

















11,312,514

















115,094









4.05













Noninterest-bearing deposits









342,482

































281,874





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities









58,739

































83,373





























Shareholders' equity









1,027,547

































1,028,426





























Non-controlling interest









4,465

































3,112





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





13,126,702





























$





12,709,299





























Net interest income and interest rate spread













$





100,532









2.87





%

















$





97,474









2.82





%









Net interest margin





















3.20





























3.15













Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





















109.10





%

























108.85





%









(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.



















Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation







(Dollars in thousands)





















As of and for the three months ended













1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2024









Total shareholders’ equity





$





1,031,447













$





1,003,496













$





1,007,756













$





961,049













$





927,718













Less:













































Goodwill









1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797













Other intangible assets









1,529

















1,568

















1,606

















1,644

















1,682













Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)





$





1,028,121













$





1,000,131













$





1,004,353













$





957,608













$





924,239













Shares outstanding (c)









45,589,633

















45,359,425

















45,151,691

















45,003,856

















44,938,673













Total assets





$





13,595,704













$





12,943,380













$





12,607,346













$





11,868,570













$





11,505,569













Less:













































Goodwill









1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797













Other intangible assets









1,529

















1,568

















1,606

















1,644

















1,682













Tangible assets (b)





$





13,592,378













$





12,940,015













$





12,603,943













$





11,865,129













$





11,502,090













Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)









7.56





%













7.73





%













7.97





%













8.07





%













8.04





%









Tangible book value per share (a/c)





$





22.55













$





22.05













$





22.24













$





21.28













$





20.57













Efficiency ratio:













































Noninterest expense (d)





$





84,017













$





81,257













$





77,589













$





77,656













$





77,737













Net interest income









100,532

















97,474

















97,000

















91,320

















90,111













Noninterest income









25,581

















30,593

















32,932

















34,159

















26,097













Total revenue (e)





$





126,113













$





128,067













$





129,932













$





125,479













$





116,208













Efficiency ratio (d/e)









66.62





%













63.45





%













59.72





%













61.89





%













66.89





%









Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)





$





42,096













$





46,810













$





52,343













$





47,823













$





38,471

































































































This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.



