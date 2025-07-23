Live Oak Bancshares Reports $23.4 Million Net Income for Q2 2025 with Record Loan Production and Strong Asset Growth

Live Oak Bancshares reported Q2 2025 net income of $23.4 million, driven by strong loan production and deposit growth.
Quiver AI Summary
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, marking a significant increase compared to the previous quarter. Key highlights included record production of $1.53 billion in loans, a $198.8 million growth in deposits, and a 1.7% increase in total assets, which reached $13.83 billion. Net interest income rose by 8.6% and the net interest margin improved from 3.20% to 3.28%. The company experienced a notable decline in provision expenses for credit losses due to improving credit trends and robust loan growth. CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III expressed confidence in supporting entrepreneurs amidst economic uncertainty. A conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, to discuss these results further.
Potential Positives
- Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion, indicating strong market demand and operational efficiency.
- 14.0% increase in total revenue compared to the previous quarter, reflecting sustained business growth.
- Net income attributable to the Company increased 141.1% from the prior quarter, showcasing improved profitability.
- Decrease in provision expense for credit losses by $5.7 million, pointing to improving credit quality and risk management.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased by 13.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which may indicate a downward trend in profitability.
- Significant increase in noninterest expenses by 6.3% from the previous quarter, which could affect overall profitability.
- Net charge-offs increased notably to 1.19% of average loans and leases held for investment, signaling potential credit risk concerns.
FAQ
What were Live Oak Bancshares' Q2 2025 net income results?
Live Oak Bancshares reported a net income of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.
How much did Live Oak Bancshares achieve in loan production?
The company achieved a record loan production of $1.53 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
What drove the increase in Live Oak's net interest income?
Net interest income increased by 8.6%, influenced by a rise in loan production and favorable credit trends.
When will Live Oak host the conference call for Q2 results?
Live Oak will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.
What are the key growth metrics for Live Oak Bancshares in Q2 2025?
Key metrics include a 14.0% increase in revenue and a 1.7% growth in total assets, reaching $13.83 billion.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $LOB Data Alerts
Sign Up
$LOB Insider Trading Activity
$LOB insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $260,110 and 0 sales.
- TONYA WILLIAMS BRADFORD sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $66,275
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LOB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $LOB stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,041,706 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,431,881
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 755,257 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,135,151
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 596,841 shares (+655.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,911,781
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 353,105 shares (+2211.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,413,779
- CITIGROUP INC added 239,356 shares (+428.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,381,230
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 225,459 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,010,736
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 219,632 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,855,389
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
WILMINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.
Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:
Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $198.8 million, with total assets growing by 1.7% to $13.83 billion
Net interest income increased 8.6% and net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.20% to 3.28%
14.0% increase in revenue and 6.3% increase in noninterest expenses generated 29.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue
1
Provision expense for credit losses of $23.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, driven by moderating credit trends, loan growth, and the current macroeconomic environment
“Live Oak Bank delivered an outstanding quarter in Q2, driven by excellent growth, healthy revenue, and lower provision expense,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We remain focused on supporting our nation’s entrepreneurs as they continue to navigate a backdrop of uncertainty while also providing the service, technology and financial guidance they need to succeed.”
Conference Call
Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 25229. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:
Live Telephone Dial-In
U.S.: 800.549.8228
International: +1 646.564.2877
Pass Code: None Required
Live Webcast Log-In
Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration
(1)
See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Second Quarter 2025 Key Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Increase (Decrease)
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
Dollars
Percent
2Q 2024
Total revenue
(1)
$
143,747
$
126,113
$
17,634
14.0
%
$
125,479
Total noninterest expense
89,293
84,017
5,276
6.3
77,656
Income before taxes
31,202
13,132
18,070
137.6
36,058
Effective tax rate
25.0
%
26.4
%
n/a
n/a
25.2
%
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
23,428
$
9,717
$
13,711
141.1
%
$
26,963
Diluted earnings per share
0.51
0.21
0.30
142.9
0.59
Loan and lease production:
Loans and leases originated
$
1,526,592
$
1,396,223
$
130,369
9.3
%
$
1,171,141
% Fully funded
39.7
%
46.0
%
n/a
n/a
38.2
%
Total loans and leases:
$
11,364,846
$
11,061,866
$
302,980
2.7
%
$
9,535,766
Total assets:
13,831,208
13,595,704
235,504
1.7
11,868,570
Total deposits:
12,594,790
12,395,945
198,845
1.6
10,707,031
(1)
Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (
http://www.sec.gov
). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit
www.liveoak.bank
.
Contacts:
Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926
Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2Q 2025 Change vs.
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2025
2Q 2024
Interest income
%
%
Loans and fees on loans
$
204,513
$
195,616
$
194,821
$
192,170
$
181,840
4.5
12.5
Investment securities, taxable
11,648
11,089
10,490
9,750
9,219
5.0
26.3
Other interest earning assets
8,123
6,400
7,257
7,016
7,389
26.9
9.9
Total interest income
224,284
213,105
212,568
208,936
198,448
5.2
13.0
Interest expense
Deposits
113,380
110,888
113,357
110,174
105,358
2.2
7.6
Borrowings
1,683
1,685
1,737
1,762
1,770
(0.1
)
(4.9
)
Total interest expense
115,063
112,573
115,094
111,936
107,128
2.2
7.4
Net interest income
109,221
100,532
97,474
97,000
91,320
8.6
19.6
Provision for credit losses
23,252
28,964
33,581
34,502
11,765
(19.7
)
97.6
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
85,969
71,568
63,893
62,498
79,555
20.1
8.1
Noninterest income
Loan servicing revenue
8,565
8,298
8,524
8,040
7,347
3.2
16.6
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(3,057
)
(4,728
)
(2,326
)
(4,207
)
(2,878
)
35.3
(6.2
)
Net gains on sales of loans
21,641
18,648
18,356
16,646
14,395
16.0
50.3
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option
1,082
(1,034
)
195
2,255
172
204.6
529.1
Equity method investments (loss) income
(2,716
)
(2,239
)
(2,739
)
(1,393
)
(1,767
)
(21.3
)
(53.7
)
Equity security investments gains, net
1,004
20
12
909
161
4,920.0
523.6
Lease income
3,103
2,573
2,456
2,424
2,423
20.6
28.1
Management fee income
—
—
—
1,116
3,271
—
(100.0
)
Other noninterest income
4,904
4,043
6,115
7,142
11,035
21.3
(55.6
)
Total noninterest income
34,526
25,581
30,593
32,932
34,159
35.0
1.1
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
49,137
48,008
45,214
44,524
46,255
2.4
6.2
Travel expense
2,576
2,795
2,628
2,344
2,328
(7.8
)
10.7
Professional services expense
2,874
3,024
2,797
3,287
3,061
(5.0
)
(6.1
)
Advertising and marketing expense
4,420
3,665
1,979
2,473
3,004
20.6
47.1
Occupancy expense
2,369
2,737
2,558
2,807
2,388
(13.4
)
(0.8
)
Technology expense
10,066
9,251
9,406
9,081
7,996
8.8
25.9
Equipment expense
3,685
3,745
3,769
3,472
3,511
(1.6
)
5.0
Other loan origination and maintenance expense
4,190
4,585
4,812
4,872
3,659
(8.6
)
14.5
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
270
—
1,172
115
170
100.0
58.8
FDIC insurance
3,545
3,551
3,053
1,933
2,649
(0.2
)
33.8
Other expense
6,161
2,656
3,869
2,681
2,635
132.0
133.8
Total noninterest expense
89,293
84,017
81,257
77,589
77,656
6.3
15.0
Income before taxes
31,202
13,132
13,229
17,841
36,058
137.6
(13.5
)
Income tax expense
7,815
3,464
3,386
4,816
9,095
125.6
(14.1
)
Net income
23,387
9,668
9,843
13,025
26,963
141.9
(13.3
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
41
49
57
—
—
(16.3
)
100.0
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
23,428
$
9,717
$
9,900
$
13,025
$
26,963
141.1
(13.1
)
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.28
$
0.60
142.9
(15.0
)
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.28
$
0.59
142.9
(13.6
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
45,634,741
45,377,965
45,224,470
45,073,482
44,974,942
Diluted
45,795,608
45,754,499
46,157,979
45,953,947
45,525,082
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of the quarter ended
2Q 2025 Change vs.
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2025
2Q 2024
Assets
%
%
Cash and due from banks
$
662,755
$
744,263
$
608,800
$
666,585
$
615,449
(11.0
)
7.7
Certificates of deposit with other banks
250
250
250
250
250
—
—
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,325,206
1,312,680
1,248,203
1,233,466
1,151,195
1.0
15.1
Loans held for sale
350,791
367,955
346,002
359,977
363,632
(4.7
)
(3.5
)
Loans and leases held for investment
(1)
11,014,055
10,693,911
10,233,374
9,831,891
9,172,134
3.0
20.1
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(182,231
)
(190,184
)
(167,516
)
(168,737
)
(137,867
)
4.2
(32.2
)
Net loans and leases
10,831,824
10,503,727
10,065,858
9,663,154
9,034,267
3.1
19.9
Premises and equipment, net
246,493
259,113
264,059
267,032
267,864
(4.9
)
(8.0
)
Foreclosed assets
6,318
2,108
1,944
8,015
8,015
199.7
(21.2
)
Servicing assets
60,359
56,911
56,144
52,553
51,528
6.1
17.1
Other assets
347,212
348,697
352,120
356,314
376,370
(0.4
)
(7.7
)
Total assets
$
13,831,208
$
13,595,704
$
12,943,380
$
12,607,346
$
11,868,570
1.7
16.5
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
393,393
$
386,108
$
318,890
$
258,844
$
264,013
1.9
49.0
Interest-bearing
12,201,397
12,009,837
11,441,604
11,141,703
10,443,018
1.6
16.8
Total deposits
12,594,790
12,395,945
11,760,494
11,400,547
10,707,031
1.6
17.6
Borrowings
107,659
110,247
112,820
115,371
117,745
(2.3
)
(8.6
)
Other liabilities
61,494
58,065
66,570
83,672
82,745
5.9
(25.7
)
Total liabilities
12,763,943
12,564,257
11,939,884
11,599,590
10,907,521
1.6
17.0
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Class A common stock (voting)
377,953
370,513
365,607
361,925
356,381
2.0
6.1
Class B common stock (non-voting)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Retained earnings
746,450
724,215
715,767
707,026
695,172
3.1
7.4
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(61,514
)
(67,698
)
(82,344
)
(61,195
)
(90,504
)
9.1
32.0
Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
1,062,889
1,027,030
999,030
1,007,756
961,049
3.5
10.6
Non-controlling interest
4,376
4,417
4,466
—
—
(0.9
)
100.0
Total shareholders' equity
1,067,265
1,031,447
1,003,496
1,007,756
961,049
3.5
11.1
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
13,831,208
$
13,595,704
$
12,943,380
$
12,607,346
$
11,868,570
1.7
16.5
(1)
Includes $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million and $363.0 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest income
Loans and fees on loans
$
400,129
$
357,850
Investment securities, taxable
22,737
18,173
Other interest earning assets
14,523
14,845
Total interest income
437,389
390,868
Interest expense
Deposits
224,268
207,356
Borrowings
3,368
2,081
Total interest expense
227,636
209,437
Net interest income
209,753
181,431
Provision for credit losses
52,216
28,129
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
157,537
153,302
Noninterest income
Loan servicing revenue
16,863
14,971
Loan servicing asset revaluation
(7,785
)
(5,622
)
Net gains on sales of loans
40,289
25,897
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option
48
(47
)
Equity method investments (loss) income
(4,955
)
(6,789
)
Equity security investments gain (losses), net
1,024
(368
)
Lease income
5,676
4,876
Management fee income
—
6,542
Other noninterest income
8,947
20,796
Total noninterest income
60,107
60,256
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
97,145
93,530
Travel expense
5,371
4,766
Professional services expense
5,898
4,939
Advertising and marketing expense
8,085
6,696
Occupancy expense
5,106
4,635
Technology expense
19,317
15,719
Equipment expense
7,430
6,585
Other loan origination and maintenance expense
8,775
7,570
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery)
270
(757
)
FDIC insurance
7,096
5,849
Other expense
8,817
5,861
Total noninterest expense
173,310
155,393
Income before taxes
44,334
58,165
Income tax expense
11,279
3,616
Net income
33,055
54,549
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
90
—
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
33,145
$
54,549
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.72
$
1.22
Diluted
$
0.72
$
1.20
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
45,556,842
44,868,625
Diluted
45,825,543
45,583,146
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Income Statement Data
Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
23,428
$
9,717
$
9,900
$
13,025
$
26,963
Per Common Share
Net income, diluted
$
0.51
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.28
$
0.59
Dividends declared
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Book value
23.36
22.62
22.12
22.32
21.35
Tangible book value
(1)
23.29
22.55
22.05
22.24
21.28
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.68
%
0.30
%
0.31
%
0.43
%
0.93
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
8.85
3.78
3.85
5.21
11.39
Net interest margin
3.28
3.20
3.15
3.33
3.28
Efficiency ratio
(1)
62.12
66.62
63.45
59.72
61.89
Noninterest income to total revenue
24.02
20.28
23.89
25.35
27.22
Selected Loan Metrics
Loans and leases originated
$
1,526,592
$
1,396,223
$
1,421,118
$
1,757,856
$
1,171,141
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced
5,321,284
4,949,962
4,715,895
4,452,750
4,292,857
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment
(3)
1.70
%
1.83
%
1.69
%
1.78
%
1.57
%
Net charge-offs
(3)
$
31,445
$
6,774
$
33,566
$
1,710
$
8,253
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment
(2) (3)
1.19
%
0.27
%
1.39
%
0.08
%
0.38
%
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost
(3)
Unguaranteed
$
59,555
$
99,907
$
81,412
$
49,398
$
37,340
Guaranteed
336,777
322,993
222,885
166,177
122,752
Total
396,332
422,900
304,297
215,575
160,092
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment
(3)
0.56
%
0.96
%
0.82
%
0.52
%
0.42
%
Nonperforming loans at fair value
(4)
Unguaranteed
$
8,873
$
9,938
$
9,115
$
8,672
$
9,590
Guaranteed
60,453
58,100
54,873
49,822
51,570
Total
69,326
68,038
63,988
58,494
61,160
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment
(4)
2.92
%
3.14
%
2.77
%
2.53
%
2.64
%
Capital Ratios
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
10.67
%
10.67
%
11.04
%
11.19
%
11.85
%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
7.90
8.03
8.21
8.60
8.71
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning balances in other banks
$
727,715
$
8,123
4.48
%
$
581,267
$
6,400
4.47
%
Investment securities
1,408,942
11,648
3.32
1,379,797
11,089
3.26
Loans held for sale
381,531
8,008
8.42
407,953
8,612
8.56
Loans and leases held for investment
(1)
10,843,303
196,505
7.27
10,388,872
187,004
7.30
Total interest-earning assets
13,361,491
224,284
6.73
12,757,889
213,105
6.77
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(186,022
)
(165,320
)
Noninterest-earning assets
539,485
534,133
Total assets
$
13,714,954
$
13,126,702
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
350,978
$
3,969
4.54
%
$
350,491
$
3,929
4.55
%
Savings
6,241,053
56,529
3.63
5,540,147
51,604
3.78
Money market accounts
128,757
93
0.29
127,908
120
0.38
Certificates of deposit
5,392,494
52,789
3.93
5,563,004
55,235
4.03
Total deposits
12,113,282
113,380
3.75
11,581,550
110,888
3.88
Borrowings
109,463
1,683
6.17
111,919
1,685
6.11
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,222,745
115,063
3.78
11,693,469
112,573
3.90
Noninterest-bearing deposits
375,503
342,482
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
53,717
58,739
Shareholders' equity
1,058,572
1,027,547
Non-controlling interest
4,417
4,465
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,714,954
$
13,126,702
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
109,221
2.95
%
$
100,532
2.87
%
Net interest margin
3.28
3.20
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
109.32
%
109.10
%
(1)
Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
As of and for the three months ended
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Total shareholders’ equity
$
1,067,265
$
1,031,447
$
1,003,496
$
1,007,756
$
961,049
Less:
Goodwill
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
Other intangible assets
1,491
1,529
1,568
1,606
1,644
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
$
1,063,977
$
1,028,121
$
1,000,131
$
1,004,353
$
957,608
Shares outstanding (c)
45,686,081
45,589,633
45,359,425
45,151,691
45,003,856
Total assets
$
13,831,208
$
13,595,704
$
12,943,380
$
12,607,346
$
11,868,570
Less:
Goodwill
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
1,797
Other intangible assets
1,491
1,529
1,568
1,606
1,644
Tangible assets (b)
$
13,827,920
$
13,592,378
$
12,940,015
$
12,603,943
$
11,865,129
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)
7.69
%
7.56
%
7.73
%
7.97
%
8.07
%
Tangible book value per share (a/c)
$
23.29
$
22.55
$
22.05
$
22.24
$
21.28
Efficiency ratio:
Noninterest expense (d)
$
89,293
$
84,017
$
81,257
$
77,589
$
77,656
Net interest income
109,221
100,532
97,474
97,000
91,320
Noninterest income
34,526
25,581
30,593
32,932
34,159
Total revenue (e)
$
143,747
$
126,113
$
128,067
$
129,932
$
125,479
Efficiency ratio (d/e)
62.12
%
66.62
%
63.45
%
59.72
%
61.89
%
Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)
$
54,454
$
42,096
$
46,810
$
52,343
$
47,823
This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.