Live Oak Bancshares Reports $23.4 Million Net Income for Q2 2025 with Record Loan Production and Strong Asset Growth

Live Oak Bancshares reported Q2 2025 net income of $23.4 million, driven by strong loan production and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, marking a significant increase compared to the previous quarter. Key highlights included record production of $1.53 billion in loans, a $198.8 million growth in deposits, and a 1.7% increase in total assets, which reached $13.83 billion. Net interest income rose by 8.6% and the net interest margin improved from 3.20% to 3.28%. The company experienced a notable decline in provision expenses for credit losses due to improving credit trends and robust loan growth. CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III expressed confidence in supporting entrepreneurs amidst economic uncertainty. A conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion, indicating strong market demand and operational efficiency.

14.0% increase in total revenue compared to the previous quarter, reflecting sustained business growth.

Net income attributable to the Company increased 141.1% from the prior quarter, showcasing improved profitability.

Decrease in provision expense for credit losses by $5.7 million, pointing to improving credit quality and risk management.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 13.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which may indicate a downward trend in profitability.

Significant increase in noninterest expenses by 6.3% from the previous quarter, which could affect overall profitability.

Net charge-offs increased notably to 1.19% of average loans and leases held for investment, signaling potential credit risk concerns.

FAQ

What were Live Oak Bancshares' Q2 2025 net income results?

Live Oak Bancshares reported a net income of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How much did Live Oak Bancshares achieve in loan production?

The company achieved a record loan production of $1.53 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

What drove the increase in Live Oak's net interest income?

Net interest income increased by 8.6%, influenced by a rise in loan production and favorable credit trends.

When will Live Oak host the conference call for Q2 results?

Live Oak will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

What are the key growth metrics for Live Oak Bancshares in Q2 2025?

Key metrics include a 14.0% increase in revenue and a 1.7% growth in total assets, reaching $13.83 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOB Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LOB Data Alerts

$LOB insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $260,110 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TONYA WILLIAMS BRADFORD sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $66,275

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $LOB stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.





Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:







Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $198.8 million, with total assets growing by 1.7% to $13.83 billion



Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $198.8 million, with total assets growing by 1.7% to $13.83 billion



Net interest income increased 8.6% and net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.20% to 3.28%



Net interest income increased 8.6% and net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.20% to 3.28%



14.0% increase in revenue and 6.3% increase in noninterest expenses generated 29.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue



1





14.0% increase in revenue and 6.3% increase in noninterest expenses generated 29.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue



Provision expense for credit losses of $23.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, driven by moderating credit trends, loan growth, and the current macroeconomic environment







“Live Oak Bank delivered an outstanding quarter in Q2, driven by excellent growth, healthy revenue, and lower provision expense,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We remain focused on supporting our nation’s entrepreneurs as they continue to navigate a backdrop of uncertainty while also providing the service, technology and financial guidance they need to succeed.”







Conference Call







Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 25229. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:







Live Telephone Dial-In







U.S.: 800.549.8228





International: +1 646.564.2877





Pass Code: None Required







Live Webcast Log-In







Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com





Registration: Name and Email Required





Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration









(1)





See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.























Second Quarter 2025 Key Measures











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Increase (Decrease)





















2Q 2025









1Q 2025









Dollars









Percent









2Q 2024











Total revenue







(1)









$





143,747













$





126,113













$





17,634









14.0





%









$





125,479















Total noninterest expense











89,293

















84,017

















5,276









6.3

















77,656















Income before taxes











31,202

















13,132

















18,070









137.6

















36,058















Effective tax rate











25.0





%













26.4





%









n/a









n/a













25.2





%











Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.







$





23,428













$





9,717













$





13,711









141.1





%









$





26,963















Diluted earnings per share











0.51

















0.21

















0.30









142.9

















0.59















Loan and lease production:















































Loans and leases originated





$





1,526,592













$





1,396,223













$





130,369









9.3





%









$





1,171,141













% Fully funded









39.7





%













46.0





%









n/a









n/a













38.2





%











Total loans and leases:







$





11,364,846













$





11,061,866













$





302,980









2.7





%









$





9,535,766















Total assets:











13,831,208

















13,595,704

















235,504









1.7

















11,868,570















Total deposits:











12,594,790

















12,395,945

















198,845









1.6

















10,707,031

























(1)





Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.























Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (



http://www.sec.gov



). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.







About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.







Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit



www.liveoak.bank



.







Contacts:







Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926





Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592







Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended









2Q 2025 Change vs.













2Q 2025









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2025









2Q 2024











Interest income















































%









%









Loans and fees on loans





$





204,513













$





195,616













$





194,821













$





192,170













$





181,840













4.5













12.5













Investment securities, taxable









11,648

















11,089

















10,490

















9,750

















9,219













5.0













26.3













Other interest earning assets









8,123

















6,400

















7,257

















7,016

















7,389













26.9













9.9













Total interest income









224,284

















213,105

















212,568

















208,936

















198,448













5.2













13.0















Interest expense































































Deposits









113,380

















110,888

















113,357

















110,174

















105,358













2.2













7.6













Borrowings









1,683

















1,685

















1,737

















1,762

















1,770













(0.1





)









(4.9





)









Total interest expense









115,063

















112,573

















115,094

















111,936

















107,128













2.2













7.4













Net interest income









109,221

















100,532

















97,474

















97,000

















91,320













8.6













19.6















Provision for credit losses











23,252

















28,964

















33,581

















34,502

















11,765













(19.7





)









97.6













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









85,969

















71,568

















63,893

















62,498

















79,555













20.1













8.1















Noninterest income































































Loan servicing revenue









8,565

















8,298

















8,524

















8,040

















7,347













3.2













16.6













Loan servicing asset revaluation









(3,057





)













(4,728





)













(2,326





)













(4,207





)













(2,878





)









35.3













(6.2





)









Net gains on sales of loans









21,641

















18,648

















18,356

















16,646

















14,395













16.0













50.3













Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option









1,082

















(1,034





)













195

















2,255

















172













204.6













529.1













Equity method investments (loss) income









(2,716





)













(2,239





)













(2,739





)













(1,393





)













(1,767





)









(21.3





)









(53.7





)









Equity security investments gains, net









1,004

















20

















12

















909

















161













4,920.0













523.6













Lease income









3,103

















2,573

















2,456

















2,424

















2,423













20.6













28.1













Management fee income









—

















—

















—

















1,116

















3,271













—













(100.0





)









Other noninterest income









4,904

















4,043

















6,115

















7,142

















11,035













21.3













(55.6





)









Total noninterest income









34,526

















25,581

















30,593

















32,932

















34,159













35.0













1.1















Noninterest expense































































Salaries and employee benefits









49,137

















48,008

















45,214

















44,524

















46,255













2.4













6.2













Travel expense









2,576

















2,795

















2,628

















2,344

















2,328













(7.8





)









10.7













Professional services expense









2,874

















3,024

















2,797

















3,287

















3,061













(5.0





)









(6.1





)









Advertising and marketing expense









4,420

















3,665

















1,979

















2,473

















3,004













20.6













47.1













Occupancy expense









2,369

















2,737

















2,558

















2,807

















2,388













(13.4





)









(0.8





)









Technology expense









10,066

















9,251

















9,406

















9,081

















7,996













8.8













25.9













Equipment expense









3,685

















3,745

















3,769

















3,472

















3,511













(1.6





)









5.0













Other loan origination and maintenance expense









4,190

















4,585

















4,812

















4,872

















3,659













(8.6





)









14.5













Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment









270

















—

















1,172

















115

















170













100.0













58.8













FDIC insurance









3,545

















3,551

















3,053

















1,933

















2,649













(0.2





)









33.8













Other expense









6,161

















2,656

















3,869

















2,681

















2,635













132.0













133.8













Total noninterest expense









89,293

















84,017

















81,257

















77,589

















77,656













6.3













15.0















Income before taxes











31,202

















13,132

















13,229

















17,841

















36,058













137.6













(13.5





)









Income tax expense









7,815

















3,464

















3,386

















4,816

















9,095













125.6













(14.1





)









Net income









23,387

















9,668

















9,843

















13,025

















26,963













141.9













(13.3





)









Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest









41

















49

















57

















—

















—













(16.3





)









100.0













Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.





$





23,428













$





9,717













$





9,900













$





13,025













$





26,963













141.1













(13.1





)











Earnings per share































































Basic





$





0.51













$





0.21













$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.60













142.9













(15.0





)









Diluted





$





0.51













$





0.21













$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.59













142.9













(13.6





)











Weighted average shares outstanding































































Basic









45,634,741

















45,377,965

















45,224,470

















45,073,482

















44,974,942





























Diluted









45,795,608

















45,754,499

















46,157,979

















45,953,947

















45,525,082



































































































































Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands)













As of the quarter ended









2Q 2025 Change vs.













2Q 2025









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









1Q 2025









2Q 2024











Assets















































%









%









Cash and due from banks





$





662,755













$





744,263













$





608,800













$





666,585













$





615,449













(11.0





)









7.7













Certificates of deposit with other banks









250

















250

















250

















250

















250













—













—













Investment securities available-for-sale









1,325,206

















1,312,680

















1,248,203

















1,233,466

















1,151,195













1.0













15.1













Loans held for sale









350,791

















367,955

















346,002

















359,977

















363,632













(4.7





)









(3.5





)









Loans and leases held for investment



(1)











11,014,055

















10,693,911

















10,233,374

















9,831,891

















9,172,134













3.0













20.1













Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases









(182,231





)













(190,184





)













(167,516





)













(168,737





)













(137,867





)









4.2













(32.2





)









Net loans and leases









10,831,824

















10,503,727

















10,065,858

















9,663,154

















9,034,267













3.1













19.9













Premises and equipment, net









246,493

















259,113

















264,059

















267,032

















267,864













(4.9





)









(8.0





)









Foreclosed assets









6,318

















2,108

















1,944

















8,015

















8,015













199.7













(21.2





)









Servicing assets









60,359

















56,911

















56,144

















52,553

















51,528













6.1













17.1













Other assets









347,212

















348,697

















352,120

















356,314

















376,370













(0.4





)









(7.7





)











Total assets







$





13,831,208













$





13,595,704













$





12,943,380













$





12,607,346













$





11,868,570













1.7













16.5















Liabilities and shareholders’ equity



































































Liabilities

































































Deposits:





























































Noninterest-bearing





$





393,393













$





386,108













$





318,890













$





258,844













$





264,013













1.9













49.0













Interest-bearing









12,201,397

















12,009,837

















11,441,604

















11,141,703

















10,443,018













1.6













16.8













Total deposits









12,594,790

















12,395,945

















11,760,494

















11,400,547

















10,707,031













1.6













17.6













Borrowings









107,659

















110,247

















112,820

















115,371

















117,745













(2.3





)









(8.6





)









Other liabilities









61,494

















58,065

















66,570

















83,672

















82,745













5.9













(25.7





)











Total liabilities











12,763,943

















12,564,257

















11,939,884

















11,599,590

















10,907,521













1.6













17.0

















Shareholders’ equity

































































Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













—













—













Class A common stock (voting)









377,953

















370,513

















365,607

















361,925

















356,381













2.0













6.1













Class B common stock (non-voting)









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













—













—













Retained earnings









746,450

















724,215

















715,767

















707,026

















695,172













3.1













7.4













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(61,514





)













(67,698





)













(82,344





)













(61,195





)













(90,504





)









9.1













32.0













Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









1,062,889

















1,027,030

















999,030

















1,007,756

















961,049













3.5













10.6













Non-controlling interest









4,376

















4,417

















4,466

















—

















—













(0.9





)









100.0















Total shareholders' equity











1,067,265

















1,031,447

















1,003,496

















1,007,756

















961,049













3.5













11.1















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$





13,831,208













$





13,595,704













$





12,943,380













$





12,607,346













$





11,868,570













1.7













16.5

























(1)





Includes $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million and $363.0 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.























Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Statements of Income (unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Six Months Ended













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024











Interest income























Loans and fees on loans





$





400,129













$





357,850













Investment securities, taxable









22,737

















18,173













Other interest earning assets









14,523

















14,845













Total interest income









437,389

















390,868















Interest expense























Deposits









224,268

















207,356













Borrowings









3,368

















2,081













Total interest expense









227,636

















209,437













Net interest income









209,753

















181,431















Provision for credit losses











52,216

















28,129













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









157,537

















153,302















Noninterest income























Loan servicing revenue









16,863

















14,971













Loan servicing asset revaluation









(7,785





)













(5,622





)









Net gains on sales of loans









40,289

















25,897













Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option









48

















(47





)









Equity method investments (loss) income









(4,955





)













(6,789





)









Equity security investments gain (losses), net









1,024

















(368





)









Lease income









5,676

















4,876













Management fee income









—

















6,542













Other noninterest income









8,947

















20,796













Total noninterest income









60,107

















60,256















Noninterest expense























Salaries and employee benefits









97,145

















93,530













Travel expense









5,371

















4,766













Professional services expense









5,898

















4,939













Advertising and marketing expense









8,085

















6,696













Occupancy expense









5,106

















4,635













Technology expense









19,317

















15,719













Equipment expense









7,430

















6,585













Other loan origination and maintenance expense









8,775

















7,570













Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery)









270

















(757





)









FDIC insurance









7,096

















5,849













Other expense









8,817

















5,861













Total noninterest expense









173,310

















155,393















Income before taxes











44,334

















58,165













Income tax expense









11,279

















3,616













Net income









33,055

















54,549













Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest









90

















—













Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.





$





33,145













$





54,549















Earnings per share























Basic





$





0.72













$





1.22













Diluted





$





0.72













$





1.20















Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic









45,556,842

















44,868,625













Diluted









45,825,543

















45,583,146



















































Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Selected Financial Data







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













As of and for the three months ended













2Q 2025









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024











Income Statement Data















































Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.





$





23,428













$





9,717













$





9,900













$





13,025













$





26,963















Per Common Share















































Net income, diluted





$





0.51













$





0.21













$





0.22













$





0.28













$





0.59













Dividends declared









0.03

















0.03

















0.03

















0.03

















0.03













Book value









23.36

















22.62

















22.12

















22.32

















21.35













Tangible book value



(1)











23.29

















22.55

















22.05

















22.24

















21.28















Performance Ratios















































Return on average assets (annualized)









0.68





%













0.30





%













0.31





%













0.43





%













0.93





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









8.85

















3.78

















3.85

















5.21

















11.39













Net interest margin









3.28

















3.20

















3.15

















3.33

















3.28













Efficiency ratio



(1)











62.12

















66.62

















63.45

















59.72

















61.89













Noninterest income to total revenue









24.02

















20.28

















23.89

















25.35

















27.22















Selected Loan Metrics















































Loans and leases originated





$





1,526,592













$





1,396,223













$





1,421,118













$





1,757,856













$





1,171,141













Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced









5,321,284

















4,949,962

















4,715,895

















4,452,750

















4,292,857















Asset Quality Ratios















































Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment



(3)











1.70





%













1.83





%













1.69





%













1.78





%













1.57





%









Net charge-offs



(3)







$





31,445













$





6,774













$





33,566













$





1,710













$





8,253













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment



(2) (3)











1.19





%













0.27





%













1.39





%













0.08





%













0.38





%





















































Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost



(3)















































Unguaranteed





$





59,555













$





99,907













$





81,412













$





49,398













$





37,340













Guaranteed









336,777

















322,993

















222,885

















166,177

















122,752













Total









396,332

















422,900

















304,297

















215,575

















160,092













Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment



(3)











0.56





%













0.96





%













0.82





%













0.52





%













0.42





%





















































Nonperforming loans at fair value



(4)















































Unguaranteed





$





8,873













$





9,938













$





9,115













$





8,672













$





9,590













Guaranteed









60,453

















58,100

















54,873

















49,822

















51,570













Total









69,326

















68,038

















63,988

















58,494

















61,160













Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment



(4)











2.92





%













3.14





%













2.77





%













2.53





%













2.64





%























































Capital Ratios















































Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)









10.67





%













10.67





%













11.04





%













11.19





%













11.85





%









Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)









7.90

















8.03

















8.21

















8.60

















8.71



































































































Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data







(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.





(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.





(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).





(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).











Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin







(Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025

















Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate













Interest-earning assets:























































Interest-earning balances in other banks





$





727,715













$





8,123









4.48





%









$





581,267













$





6,400









4.47





%









Investment securities









1,408,942

















11,648









3.32

















1,379,797

















11,089









3.26













Loans held for sale









381,531

















8,008









8.42

















407,953

















8,612









8.56













Loans and leases held for investment



(1)











10,843,303

















196,505









7.27

















10,388,872

















187,004









7.30













Total interest-earning assets









13,361,491

















224,284









6.73

















12,757,889

















213,105









6.77













Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases









(186,022





)





























(165,320





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









539,485

































534,133





























Total assets





$





13,714,954





























$





13,126,702































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Interest-bearing checking





$





350,978













$





3,969









4.54





%









$





350,491













$





3,929









4.55





%









Savings









6,241,053

















56,529









3.63

















5,540,147

















51,604









3.78













Money market accounts









128,757

















93









0.29

















127,908

















120









0.38













Certificates of deposit









5,392,494

















52,789









3.93

















5,563,004

















55,235









4.03













Total deposits









12,113,282

















113,380









3.75

















11,581,550

















110,888









3.88













Borrowings









109,463

















1,683









6.17

















111,919

















1,685









6.11













Total interest-bearing liabilities









12,222,745

















115,063









3.78

















11,693,469

















112,573









3.90













Noninterest-bearing deposits









375,503

































342,482





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities









53,717

































58,739





























Shareholders' equity









1,058,572

































1,027,547





























Non-controlling interest









4,417

































4,465





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





13,714,954





























$





13,126,702





























Net interest income and interest rate spread













$





109,221









2.95





%

















$





100,532









2.87





%









Net interest margin





















3.28





























3.20













Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





















109.32





%

























109.10





%





















(1)





Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.























Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation







(Dollars in thousands)













As of and for the three months ended













2Q 2025









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









2Q 2024









Total shareholders’ equity





$





1,067,265













$





1,031,447













$





1,003,496













$





1,007,756













$





961,049













Less:













































Goodwill









1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797













Other intangible assets









1,491

















1,529

















1,568

















1,606

















1,644













Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)





$





1,063,977













$





1,028,121













$





1,000,131













$





1,004,353













$





957,608













Shares outstanding (c)









45,686,081

















45,589,633

















45,359,425

















45,151,691

















45,003,856













Total assets





$





13,831,208













$





13,595,704













$





12,943,380













$





12,607,346













$





11,868,570













Less:













































Goodwill









1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797

















1,797













Other intangible assets









1,491

















1,529

















1,568

















1,606

















1,644













Tangible assets (b)





$





13,827,920













$





13,592,378













$





12,940,015













$





12,603,943













$





11,865,129













Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)









7.69





%













7.56





%













7.73





%













7.97





%













8.07





%









Tangible book value per share (a/c)





$





23.29













$





22.55













$





22.05













$





22.24













$





21.28













Efficiency ratio:













































Noninterest expense (d)





$





89,293













$





84,017













$





81,257













$





77,589













$





77,656













Net interest income









109,221

















100,532

















97,474

















97,000

















91,320













Noninterest income









34,526

















25,581

















30,593

















32,932

















34,159













Total revenue (e)





$





143,747













$





126,113













$





128,067













$





129,932













$





125,479













Efficiency ratio (d/e)









62.12





%













66.62





%













63.45





%













59.72





%













61.89





%









Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)





$





54,454













$





42,096













$





46,810













$





52,343













$





47,823

































































































This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.