Live Oak Bancshares Reports $23.4 Million Net Income for Q2 2025 with Record Loan Production and Strong Asset Growth

July 23, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Live Oak Bancshares reported Q2 2025 net income of $23.4 million, driven by strong loan production and deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, marking a significant increase compared to the previous quarter. Key highlights included record production of $1.53 billion in loans, a $198.8 million growth in deposits, and a 1.7% increase in total assets, which reached $13.83 billion. Net interest income rose by 8.6% and the net interest margin improved from 3.20% to 3.28%. The company experienced a notable decline in provision expenses for credit losses due to improving credit trends and robust loan growth. CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III expressed confidence in supporting entrepreneurs amidst economic uncertainty. A conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion, indicating strong market demand and operational efficiency.
  • 14.0% increase in total revenue compared to the previous quarter, reflecting sustained business growth.
  • Net income attributable to the Company increased 141.1% from the prior quarter, showcasing improved profitability.
  • Decrease in provision expense for credit losses by $5.7 million, pointing to improving credit quality and risk management.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 13.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which may indicate a downward trend in profitability.
  • Significant increase in noninterest expenses by 6.3% from the previous quarter, which could affect overall profitability.
  • Net charge-offs increased notably to 1.19% of average loans and leases held for investment, signaling potential credit risk concerns.

FAQ

What were Live Oak Bancshares' Q2 2025 net income results?

Live Oak Bancshares reported a net income of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for Q2 2025.

How much did Live Oak Bancshares achieve in loan production?

The company achieved a record loan production of $1.53 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

What drove the increase in Live Oak's net interest income?

Net interest income increased by 8.6%, influenced by a rise in loan production and favorable credit trends.

When will Live Oak host the conference call for Q2 results?

Live Oak will host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

What are the key growth metrics for Live Oak Bancshares in Q2 2025?

Key metrics include a 14.0% increase in revenue and a 1.7% growth in total assets, reaching $13.83 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LOB Insider Trading Activity

$LOB insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $260,110 and 0 sales.
  • TONYA WILLIAMS BRADFORD sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $66,275

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $LOB stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.



Live Oak’s performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:




  • Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $198.8 million, with total assets growing by 1.7% to $13.83 billion


  • Net interest income increased 8.6% and net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.20% to 3.28%


  • 14.0% increase in revenue and 6.3% increase in noninterest expenses generated 29.4% increase in pre-provision net revenue

    1



  • Provision expense for credit losses of $23.3 million, a decrease of $5.7 million, driven by moderating credit trends, loan growth, and the current macroeconomic environment



“Live Oak Bank delivered an outstanding quarter in Q2, driven by excellent growth, healthy revenue, and lower provision expense,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “We remain focused on supporting our nation’s entrepreneurs as they continue to navigate a backdrop of uncertainty while also providing the service, technology and financial guidance they need to succeed.”




Conference Call



Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 25229. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:




Live Telephone Dial-In



U.S.: 800.549.8228


International: +1 646.564.2877


Pass Code: None Required




Live Webcast Log-In



Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com


Registration: Name and Email Required


Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration












(1)
See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.





Second Quarter 2025 Key Measures





























































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Increase (Decrease)



2Q 2025

1Q 2025

Dollars

Percent

2Q 2024


Total revenue



(1)
$
143,747


$
126,113


$
17,634

14.0
%

$
125,479


Total noninterest expense

89,293



84,017



5,276

6.3



77,656


Income before taxes

31,202



13,132



18,070

137.6



36,058


Effective tax rate

25.0
%


26.4
%

n/a

n/a


25.2
%


Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
23,428


$
9,717


$
13,711

141.1
%

$
26,963


Diluted earnings per share

0.51



0.21



0.30

142.9



0.59


Loan and lease production:









Loans and leases originated
$
1,526,592


$
1,396,223


$
130,369

9.3
%

$
1,171,141

% Fully funded

39.7
%


46.0
%

n/a

n/a


38.2
%


Total loans and leases:
$
11,364,846


$
11,061,866


$
302,980

2.7
%

$
9,535,766


Total assets:

13,831,208



13,595,704



235,504

1.7



11,868,570


Total deposits:

12,594,790



12,395,945



198,845

1.6



10,707,031















(1)
Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.





Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of any pandemic or public health situation on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; risks relating to the material weakness we identified in our internal control over financial reporting; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; changes in tariffs and trade barriers, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (

http://www.sec.gov

). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.




About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit

www.liveoak.bank

.




Contacts:



Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926


Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592




Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended

2Q 2025 Change vs.


2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2025

2Q 2024


Interest income










%

%

Loans and fees on loans
$
204,513


$
195,616


$
194,821


$
192,170


$
181,840


4.5


12.5

Investment securities, taxable

11,648



11,089



10,490



9,750



9,219


5.0


26.3

Other interest earning assets

8,123



6,400



7,257



7,016



7,389


26.9


9.9

Total interest income

224,284



213,105



212,568



208,936



198,448


5.2


13.0


Interest expense













Deposits

113,380



110,888



113,357



110,174



105,358


2.2


7.6

Borrowings

1,683



1,685



1,737



1,762



1,770


(0.1
)

(4.9
)

Total interest expense

115,063



112,573



115,094



111,936



107,128


2.2


7.4

Net interest income

109,221



100,532



97,474



97,000



91,320


8.6


19.6


Provision for credit losses

23,252



28,964



33,581



34,502



11,765


(19.7
)

97.6

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

85,969



71,568



63,893



62,498



79,555


20.1


8.1


Noninterest income













Loan servicing revenue

8,565



8,298



8,524



8,040



7,347


3.2


16.6

Loan servicing asset revaluation

(3,057
)


(4,728
)


(2,326
)


(4,207
)


(2,878
)

35.3


(6.2
)

Net gains on sales of loans

21,641



18,648



18,356



16,646



14,395


16.0


50.3

Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option

1,082



(1,034
)


195



2,255



172


204.6


529.1

Equity method investments (loss) income

(2,716
)


(2,239
)


(2,739
)


(1,393
)


(1,767
)

(21.3
)

(53.7
)

Equity security investments gains, net

1,004



20



12



909



161


4,920.0


523.6

Lease income

3,103



2,573



2,456



2,424



2,423


20.6


28.1

Management fee income
















1,116



3,271






(100.0
)

Other noninterest income

4,904



4,043



6,115



7,142



11,035


21.3


(55.6
)

Total noninterest income

34,526



25,581



30,593



32,932



34,159


35.0


1.1


Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

49,137



48,008



45,214



44,524



46,255


2.4


6.2

Travel expense

2,576



2,795



2,628



2,344



2,328


(7.8
)

10.7

Professional services expense

2,874



3,024



2,797



3,287



3,061


(5.0
)

(6.1
)

Advertising and marketing expense

4,420



3,665



1,979



2,473



3,004


20.6


47.1

Occupancy expense

2,369



2,737



2,558



2,807



2,388


(13.4
)

(0.8
)

Technology expense

10,066



9,251



9,406



9,081



7,996


8.8


25.9

Equipment expense

3,685



3,745



3,769



3,472



3,511


(1.6
)

5.0

Other loan origination and maintenance expense

4,190



4,585



4,812



4,872



3,659


(8.6
)

14.5

Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment

270








1,172



115



170


100.0


58.8

FDIC insurance

3,545



3,551



3,053



1,933



2,649


(0.2
)

33.8

Other expense

6,161



2,656



3,869



2,681



2,635


132.0


133.8

Total noninterest expense

89,293



84,017



81,257



77,589



77,656


6.3


15.0


Income before taxes

31,202



13,132



13,229



17,841



36,058


137.6


(13.5
)

Income tax expense

7,815



3,464



3,386



4,816



9,095


125.6


(14.1
)

Net income

23,387



9,668



9,843



13,025



26,963


141.9


(13.3
)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

41



49



57












(16.3
)

100.0

Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
23,428


$
9,717


$
9,900


$
13,025


$
26,963


141.1


(13.1
)


Earnings per share













Basic
$
0.51


$
0.21


$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.60


142.9


(15.0
)

Diluted
$
0.51


$
0.21


$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.59


142.9


(13.6
)


Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic

45,634,741



45,377,965



45,224,470



45,073,482



44,974,942





Diluted

45,795,608



45,754,499



46,157,979



45,953,947



45,525,082































Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands)
As of the quarter ended

2Q 2025 Change vs.


2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2025

2Q 2024


Assets










%

%

Cash and due from banks
$
662,755


$
744,263


$
608,800


$
666,585


$
615,449


(11.0
)

7.7

Certificates of deposit with other banks

250



250



250



250



250









Investment securities available-for-sale

1,325,206



1,312,680



1,248,203



1,233,466



1,151,195


1.0


15.1

Loans held for sale

350,791



367,955



346,002



359,977



363,632


(4.7
)

(3.5
)

Loans and leases held for investment

(1)

11,014,055



10,693,911



10,233,374



9,831,891



9,172,134


3.0


20.1

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(182,231
)


(190,184
)


(167,516
)


(168,737
)


(137,867
)

4.2


(32.2
)

Net loans and leases

10,831,824



10,503,727



10,065,858



9,663,154



9,034,267


3.1


19.9

Premises and equipment, net

246,493



259,113



264,059



267,032



267,864


(4.9
)

(8.0
)

Foreclosed assets

6,318



2,108



1,944



8,015



8,015


199.7


(21.2
)

Servicing assets

60,359



56,911



56,144



52,553



51,528


6.1


17.1

Other assets

347,212



348,697



352,120



356,314



376,370


(0.4
)

(7.7
)


Total assets
$
13,831,208


$
13,595,704


$
12,943,380


$
12,607,346


$
11,868,570


1.7


16.5


Liabilities and shareholders’ equity















Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing
$
393,393


$
386,108


$
318,890


$
258,844


$
264,013


1.9


49.0

Interest-bearing

12,201,397



12,009,837



11,441,604



11,141,703



10,443,018


1.6


16.8

Total deposits

12,594,790



12,395,945



11,760,494



11,400,547



10,707,031


1.6


17.6

Borrowings

107,659



110,247



112,820



115,371



117,745


(2.3
)

(8.6
)

Other liabilities

61,494



58,065



66,570



83,672



82,745


5.9


(25.7
)


Total liabilities

12,763,943



12,564,257



11,939,884



11,599,590



10,907,521


1.6


17.0



Shareholders’ equity













Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
































Class A common stock (voting)

377,953



370,513



365,607



361,925



356,381


2.0


6.1

Class B common stock (non-voting)
































Retained earnings

746,450



724,215



715,767



707,026



695,172


3.1


7.4

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(61,514
)


(67,698
)


(82,344
)


(61,195
)


(90,504
)

9.1


32.0

Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

1,062,889



1,027,030



999,030



1,007,756



961,049


3.5


10.6

Non-controlling interest

4,376



4,417



4,466












(0.9
)

100.0


Total shareholders' equity

1,067,265



1,031,447



1,003,496



1,007,756



961,049


3.5


11.1


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
13,831,208


$
13,595,704


$
12,943,380


$
12,607,346


$
11,868,570


1.7


16.5















(1)
Includes $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million and $363.0 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Statements of Income (unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


Interest income



Loans and fees on loans
$
400,129


$
357,850

Investment securities, taxable

22,737



18,173

Other interest earning assets

14,523



14,845

Total interest income

437,389



390,868


Interest expense



Deposits

224,268



207,356

Borrowings

3,368



2,081

Total interest expense

227,636



209,437

Net interest income

209,753



181,431


Provision for credit losses

52,216



28,129

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

157,537



153,302


Noninterest income



Loan servicing revenue

16,863



14,971

Loan servicing asset revaluation

(7,785
)


(5,622
)

Net gains on sales of loans

40,289



25,897

Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option

48



(47
)

Equity method investments (loss) income

(4,955
)


(6,789
)

Equity security investments gain (losses), net

1,024



(368
)

Lease income

5,676



4,876

Management fee income






6,542

Other noninterest income

8,947



20,796

Total noninterest income

60,107



60,256


Noninterest expense



Salaries and employee benefits

97,145



93,530

Travel expense

5,371



4,766

Professional services expense

5,898



4,939

Advertising and marketing expense

8,085



6,696

Occupancy expense

5,106



4,635

Technology expense

19,317



15,719

Equipment expense

7,430



6,585

Other loan origination and maintenance expense

8,775



7,570

Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery)

270



(757
)

FDIC insurance

7,096



5,849

Other expense

8,817



5,861

Total noninterest expense

173,310



155,393


Income before taxes

44,334



58,165

Income tax expense

11,279



3,616

Net income

33,055



54,549

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

90






Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
33,145


$
54,549


Earnings per share



Basic
$
0.72


$
1.22

Diluted
$
0.72


$
1.20


Weighted average shares outstanding



Basic

45,556,842



44,868,625

Diluted

45,825,543



45,583,146











Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Selected Financial Data



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended


2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024


Income Statement Data









Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
$
23,428


$
9,717


$
9,900


$
13,025


$
26,963


Per Common Share









Net income, diluted
$
0.51


$
0.21


$
0.22


$
0.28


$
0.59

Dividends declared

0.03



0.03



0.03



0.03



0.03

Book value

23.36



22.62



22.12



22.32



21.35

Tangible book value

(1)

23.29



22.55



22.05



22.24



21.28


Performance Ratios









Return on average assets (annualized)

0.68
%


0.30
%


0.31
%


0.43
%


0.93
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

8.85



3.78



3.85



5.21



11.39

Net interest margin

3.28



3.20



3.15



3.33



3.28

Efficiency ratio

(1)

62.12



66.62



63.45



59.72



61.89

Noninterest income to total revenue

24.02



20.28



23.89



25.35



27.22


Selected Loan Metrics









Loans and leases originated
$
1,526,592


$
1,396,223


$
1,421,118


$
1,757,856


$
1,171,141

Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced

5,321,284



4,949,962



4,715,895



4,452,750



4,292,857


Asset Quality Ratios









Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment

(3)

1.70
%


1.83
%


1.69
%


1.78
%


1.57
%

Net charge-offs

(3)
$
31,445


$
6,774


$
33,566


$
1,710


$
8,253

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment

(2) (3)

1.19
%


0.27
%


1.39
%


0.08
%


0.38
%











Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost

(3)









Unguaranteed
$
59,555


$
99,907


$
81,412


$
49,398


$
37,340

Guaranteed

336,777



322,993



222,885



166,177



122,752

Total

396,332



422,900



304,297



215,575



160,092

Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment

(3)

0.56
%


0.96
%


0.82
%


0.52
%


0.42
%











Nonperforming loans at fair value

(4)









Unguaranteed
$
8,873


$
9,938


$
9,115


$
8,672


$
9,590

Guaranteed

60,453



58,100



54,873



49,822



51,570

Total

69,326



68,038



63,988



58,494



61,160

Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment

(4)

2.92
%


3.14
%


2.77
%


2.53
%


2.64
%












Capital Ratios









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

10.67
%


10.67
%


11.04
%


11.19
%


11.85
%

Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)

7.90



8.03



8.21



8.60



8.71























Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data



(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.


(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).


(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin



(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025


Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025



Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate


Interest-earning assets:











Interest-earning balances in other banks
$
727,715


$
8,123

4.48
%

$
581,267


$
6,400

4.47
%

Investment securities

1,408,942



11,648

3.32



1,379,797



11,089

3.26

Loans held for sale

381,531



8,008

8.42



407,953



8,612

8.56

Loans and leases held for investment

(1)

10,843,303



196,505

7.27



10,388,872



187,004

7.30

Total interest-earning assets

13,361,491



224,284

6.73



12,757,889



213,105

6.77

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(186,022
)






(165,320
)




Noninterest-earning assets

539,485







534,133





Total assets
$
13,714,954






$
13,126,702






Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing checking
$
350,978


$
3,969

4.54
%

$
350,491


$
3,929

4.55
%

Savings

6,241,053



56,529

3.63



5,540,147



51,604

3.78

Money market accounts

128,757



93

0.29



127,908



120

0.38

Certificates of deposit

5,392,494



52,789

3.93



5,563,004



55,235

4.03

Total deposits

12,113,282



113,380

3.75



11,581,550



110,888

3.88

Borrowings

109,463



1,683

6.17



111,919



1,685

6.11

Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,222,745



115,063

3.78



11,693,469



112,573

3.90

Noninterest-bearing deposits

375,503







342,482





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

53,717







58,739





Shareholders' equity

1,058,572







1,027,547





Non-controlling interest

4,417







4,465





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,714,954






$
13,126,702





Net interest income and interest rate spread


$
109,221

2.95
%



$
100,532

2.87
%

Net interest margin




3.28






3.20

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities




109.32
%





109.10
%















(1)
Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation



(Dollars in thousands)
As of and for the three months ended


2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

Total shareholders’ equity
$
1,067,265


$
1,031,447


$
1,003,496


$
1,007,756


$
961,049

Less:









Goodwill

1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797

Other intangible assets

1,491



1,529



1,568



1,606



1,644

Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
$
1,063,977


$
1,028,121


$
1,000,131


$
1,004,353


$
957,608

Shares outstanding (c)

45,686,081



45,589,633



45,359,425



45,151,691



45,003,856

Total assets
$
13,831,208


$
13,595,704


$
12,943,380


$
12,607,346


$
11,868,570

Less:









Goodwill

1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797



1,797

Other intangible assets

1,491



1,529



1,568



1,606



1,644

Tangible assets (b)
$
13,827,920


$
13,592,378


$
12,940,015


$
12,603,943


$
11,865,129

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)

7.69
%


7.56
%


7.73
%


7.97
%


8.07
%

Tangible book value per share (a/c)
$
23.29


$
22.55


$
22.05


$
22.24


$
21.28

Efficiency ratio:









Noninterest expense (d)
$
89,293


$
84,017


$
81,257


$
77,589


$
77,656

Net interest income

109,221



100,532



97,474



97,000



91,320

Noninterest income

34,526



25,581



30,593



32,932



34,159

Total revenue (e)
$
143,747


$
126,113


$
128,067


$
129,932


$
125,479

Efficiency ratio (d/e)

62.12
%


66.62
%


63.45
%


59.72
%


61.89
%

Pre-provision net revenue (e-d)
$
54,454


$
42,096


$
46,810


$
52,343


$
47,823






















This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

