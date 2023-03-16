Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Surges 8.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) shares ended the last trading session 8.5% higher at $25.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.2% loss over the past four weeks.

After stumbling significantly over the past few trading day, the trend reversed. Following the fall out from the collapse of two S&P 500 banks, the investors regained some confidence in the sector amid the steps taken by the regulators to avert a full-blown bank run. Moreover, inflation numbers came out as expected, which further reinforced investor optimism. These developments drove the LOB stock higher.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -46.1%. Revenues are expected to be $112.84 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Live Oak Bancshares, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LOB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Live Oak Bancshares is part of the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% higher at $36.79. ABCB has returned -24.2% in the past month.

For Ameris Bancorp , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $1.26. This represents a change of +16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Ameris Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

