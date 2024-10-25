Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.63, changing hands as low as $39.51 per share. Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.79 per share, with $50.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.46.

