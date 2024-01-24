Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) reported revenue of $119.68 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.36 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Live Oak Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 77.9% versus 68.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 77.9% versus 68.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $10.69 billion compared to the $10.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.69 billion compared to the $10.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $30.11 million compared to the $28.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $30.11 million compared to the $28.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $89.58 million versus $90.60 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $89.58 million versus $90.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net gains on sales of loans : $12.89 million versus $12.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12.89 million versus $12.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Loan servicing revenue : $7.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.35 million.

: $7.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.35 million. Management fee income : $3.31 million versus $3.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.31 million versus $3.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Lease income : $2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.52 million.

: $2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.52 million. Other noninterest income: $8.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.70 million.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

