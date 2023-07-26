Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB)

Q2 2023 Earnings Call

, 9:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Live Oak Bancshares Q2earnings conference call [Operator instructions] This call is being recorded today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg Seward, chief risk officer and general counsel. Please go ahead.

Greg Seward -- Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Live Oak's second quarter 2023earnings conference call We are webcasting live over the Internet, and this call is being recorded. To access the call over the Internet and review the presentation materials that we will reference on the call, please visit our website at investor.liveoakbank.com and go to the Events & Presentations tab for supporting materials.

Our second quarter earnings release is also available on our website. Before we get started, I would like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the materials accompanying this call and in our SEC filings. On this, we do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of today's call.

10 stocks we like better than Live Oak Bancshares

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Live Oak Bancshares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings and in the presentation materials. I will now turn the call over to Chip Mahan, our chairman and chief executive officer.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and thanks, Greg. Turning to Page 3, we are pleased to show significant improvements over the last two quarters. Core revenues were up; expenses were down; charge-offs were low; credit quality remained solid, notwithstanding a bump in nonaccruals regressing us to our historic norm. BJ and Huntley will unpack the details in just a minute.

I'd like to pause here at midyear and reflect on what has happened so far this year and where our industry is headed. Did you know 9,000 banks failed in this country between 1930 and 1934? Moving to Slide 4. We see the history of FDIC insurance providing stability to our industry. No more Jimmy Stewart's It's a Wonderful Life runs on the bank.

That was until March 8. A Twitter-led run on SVB took place minutes after they announced a $1.8 billion capital raise, exposing their mark-to-market losses and their bond portfolio. $43 billion went out the door on March 9, and it was over. Never had news traveled that fast.

Never was a bank able to handle $43 billion worth of withdrawals in a matter of hours. Bank tech has changed. We are getting more efficient daily. AI will continue to fuel that fire.

So liquidity reigns. Rates are up 500 basis points. But what about the customer? I have been waiting for this moment for 28 years. It was 28 years ago we put the first bank on the Internet.

Can you remember or much less imagine a 28k telephone modem in 1995? I thought then, as I think now, why the need for these expensive branches? Let's take a look at arguably the No. 1 brand in banking. This quarter, the Bank of America released some data publishing a slide on their consumer bank. The rate paid on all consumer deposits was 22 bps.

The cost to gather those deposits was 137 bps through almost 4,000 branches and an untold number of tellers and CSRs. On the self-service side, they have 37 million mobile users. BofA is a $2.5 trillion institution whose deposit beta since 12/31/21 was 35%. Why do you anointed analysts on this call applaud low deposit betas? Are we not, as an industry, celebrating screwing the customer? Our savings rate at Live Oak Bank has been 4% forever for both consumers and small businesses.

With Live Oak's simple online account opening technology, aren't these 37 million mobile users vulnerable? I mentioned Bank of America only as a proxy for our entire industry in general. Quick question, if someone had just $10,000 to their name in a money market or savings account, is not $400 meaningful to them? The fat underbelly of our industry is exposed. Our extensive branch deposit gathering model is broken. Just a word on self-service and full service.

My wife works out with a bunch of ladies trained by a wonderful professional. He saw a billboard in Wilmington with our 4% savings rate and opened a savings account. He was astounded when he had a question and someone answered the phone at our bank. He called us back each of the next two days to test us.

We answered the phone in 11 seconds each day. You got to do both. I like our model. For 15 years, we've been the best small business lending bank in America by treating every customer as if they were our only customer.

We are marching to the deposits side at precisely the right moment in time. Our competition cannot reprice their entire book of savings and money market accounts. We shall nip at their edges as their customers feel less appreciated. The combination of our next-generation cloud-native API technology will allow us to create new products and build a bespoke community bank for each industry we serve, while our industry remains woefully stuck in the mud, supporting and maintaining billions of lines of ancient code that they call technical debt.

Moving to Slide 5, just a word on credit. I call this our CECL slide. Historically, that is pre-CECL. A bank would build a proper reserve.

And usually, that quarter's provision was about equal to total charge-offs, not so these days. The complexity of building a model to predict lifetime losses in a bank that is growing the way we have is substantial. Here's a fun fact, as of last Friday, 76 banks have reported. And their collective loan loss reserve to total loans jumped 2 basis points from 1.21% to 1.23%, while we increased our reserves from 1.83% to 2.43% -- 2.46% or 63 bps.

As you can see from Slide 6, our provision over the last three-and-a-half years has been four times our charge-offs incurred. Soundness, profitability, and growth in that order. One last word on production. We were not disappointed with our production numbers this quarter, even though we were a little over $100 million less than last quarter.

Since Huntley and BJ do such a wonderful job running the bank day to day, I get to spend an extraordinary amount of time on the road visiting customers and prospects. We are getting better looks at the basket. Higher quality, larger loans are coming our way as the competition seems to be much more discerning, focusing more on existing customers and much less prospecting for new clients. In our government-guaranteed lending business.

it appears that the silver tsunami or those baby boomers that are of age to sell have seen prices come down as interest rates have risen. Some deals just do not pencil the way they did a year and a half ago. BJ, over to you.

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Excellent. Thanks, Chip. That's a great setup. Good morning, everybody.

It's great to talk to you this morning. Let's start on Slide 8 with a high-level earnings summary for Q2. While weathering the banking earthquake in the first quarter, as Chip kind of talked about, we positioned ourselves to not only survive the aftershocks that we saw coming and know are coming but to thrive. The key commitments we made about what we would do in the second quarter, such as strong deposit growth and liquidity, net interest margin performance, continued loan growth, stable credit quality, and moderating expenses, were all exceeded.

And while we can't predict with certainty what the economic outlook may bring, the actions we took in the first quarter, our performance in the second, and the ongoing strengths of our business model have set us on a strong path toward continued consistent earnings and customer growth over the next several quarters. And so to put some numbers to it, in Q2, we earned $0.39 of EPS, driven by a strong 41% improvement in PPNR, both revenue growth and expense reduction, as well as continued strong credit quality, resulting in lower provision versus the first quarter. As Chip mentioned, loan production was still healthy at $860 million but down from Q1 as activity was steady, but we had some loan closings moved past the end of the quarter. Pipelines have grown steadily throughout the quarter, which is encouraging for the second half of the year.

Deposits were up nicely as well. Our customer deposit growth was up almost 7% in the quarter with fantastic business deposit inflows of 22% on a linked-quarter basis. On our lastearnings callin April, I shared our expectations for our net interest, and I'm really pleased to say that while our forecast in April for the second quarter NIM was a decline into the 3.20% to 3.25% range with risk of further compression if we held excess liquidity, we actually ended the quarter with a 3.29% NIM, even with about 12 basis points of drag from that excess liquidity. I'll get into a bit more detail on the reasons for our NIM resiliency in a few minutes and the positive net interest income growth expectations for the second half of the year.

So in short, it's due to the excellent efforts of our lenders, along with our deposit and treasury teams, to remain both competitive with our customer offerings and disciplined on our pricing. Fee income was improved linked quarter with relatively steady gain on sale premiums. Expenses declined quarter over quarter, and we expect continued discipline here throughout the rest of the year. And provision declined, as expected, with only $1 million of net charge-offs and continued reserve build for both growth and to maintain sound portfolio management.

Turning to Slide 10. Loan production in the quarter was again diverse across multiple areas with particular strength in our middle-market sponsor finance vertical, our solar business, and our general lending small business verticals. As others pull back on lending, we expect to see good opportunities for new business going forward, and we look forward to capturing those opportunities. Let's turn now to our net interest income and margin trends on Slide 11.

As I mentioned earlier, while our Q2 NIM outlook three months ago was a decline to the 3.20% to 3.25% range with risk of further compression, with excess liquidity, we ended at 3.29%, even with that 12 basis points drag. We expected to see downward pressure on the NIM in the first half of the year because of the accelerated deposit repricing from the fed's rate increase cycle, and that would be expected to be more rapid than the loan repricing. But in the back half of the year, as our loan repricing flowed through the balance sheet and the fed near the end of its rate increase cycle, we would expect NIM expansion. All of those things are still true, but we were able to both grow deposits and hold our savings rate flat since March due to our already strong rate offering, while loan repricing tailwinds continued and our lenders remained very disciplined when new production yields, which should help with NIM expansion and net interest income improvement in the back half of the year.

A few highlights to point out. First, on the deposit side, you see that we again provided information on both Live Oak and the top digital competitors as it relates to deposit pricing and betas, along with the national savings rate and ending fed funds upper rate for reference. As we discussed on the lastearnings call when the industry crisis hit in mid-March, we saw customer outflows. We decided to move proactively and aggressively to reverse the trends we were seeing, moving savings rate up a full 50 basis points to move modestly ahead of top digital competitors.

And as you can see, it worked quite well to put us back on a positive customer deposit growth path. And even though the fed moved another 25 basis points in the quarter, we were already in a highly competitive position to attract customer deposits, particularly on the business side, such that we were able to show outstanding deposit growth while holding flat on savings rates the entire quarter. And our through the cycle beta of 70% is exactly what we've communicated all along as our expectation. Now let's take a look at the loan side.

Our loan yields have been moving up, as you can see in the table, but we hadn't been moving nearly as rapidly as the deposit betas we just discussed. But two points we made on loan yields last quarter continue to hold true. Loan production yields are currently being booked at rates 175 basis points higher than the portfolio rates. See the 9.12% on new loan production yields in the upper right of the slide versus the 7.37% on portfolio loan yields in the upper right of the table.

And secondly, the majority of our variable rate loans are quarterly, not monthly, adjusting. That means that, unlike deposit rate changes which happen intra-quarter, we don't see intra-quarter increases in loan yields. They move up the full change in the prime rate over the prior quarter on the first day of the following quarter. So as of July 1, our quarterly adjusting loan saw another 25 basis points increase in rate, and about 46% of our total loan portfolio now is variable rate, and almost 90% of our current production is variable rate.

Therefore, as our newer loans replace older loans over time, our portfolio yields will continue to rise, supporting stabilization, then improvement in our net spread. So what's all this mean for the NIM? Same as what we believed a quarter ago, this should be the bottom for our NIM, and we should see some margin expansion in the second half of the year. This remains an uncertain environment, so let me be very clear and transparent with our current assumptions here. First, the fed, we believe, moves 25 basis points this afternoon then pauses for the rest of the year.

Deposit betas move in the 70% range for that increase. Deposit growth for us continues on pace with the above-beta assumptions and at levels that support our loan growth. Healthy loan growth continues on pace with current pricing, and no further major industry disruption related to deposits or liquidity. And remember that if we do decide to hold more on balance sheet liquidity, it may have an impact on the NIM but will have minimal impact on net interest income.

So to recap, we had better-than-expected NIM resilient resiliency in Q2, and we expect NIM and net interest income improvement in the back half of the year as deposit costs moderate, loan yields continue to improve, and earning assets continue to grow. Turning to Slide 12, let's take a quick look at noninterest income trends. So I mentioned before, we had been seeing improvement in secondary market conditions with premiums and valuations before the mid-March events being steady to improving, and we were hopeful that premiums would hold at least steady after mid-March. Our SBA sales activity increased in the second quarter, and the gain on sale premiums did in fact remain fairly steady.

Though the majority of what we sold was variable rate, we did see some fixed-rate SBA sales activity, which was again encouraging. And as you know, our servicing asset revaluation and fair value mark on our held-for-sale loan portfolio are mark-to-market assets, and valuations are based on spot rates at the end of the quarter. While there will be continued variability as these assets are valued quarterly, we saw much lower volatility versus Q1 as we expected. Just to hit a few more highlights on deposit trends on Slide 13.

You'll see our deposit growth, even through the events of mid-March, were very strong relative to the industry. As discussed, our repricing has been exactly where we expected it to be, given the rapid rate increases, so we have not had to pay up for the excellent deposit growth that we've experienced this quarter. Quickly on Slide 14. You see our key liquidity trends which have been and continue to be very strong relative to the industry.

Turning to expenses on Slide 15, we are doing just as we said we would do. We are moderating our expense growth while continuing to grow revenues. Going forward, while we will always be opportunistic with hiring revenue producers, we are tightly managing our expense, and we are confident in our ability to consistently improve our PPNR and our efficiency ratio over the next several quarters. Our expenses are downlinked quarter.

And as you can see, we have held salary and employee levels steady for the past couple of quarters, even while continuing to invest in next-generation technology, as evidenced by the continued increase in tech-related expense versus our total expenses, and we expect these trends to continue. Turning to credit trends on Slide 16. As Chip discussed earlier, credit metrics remained strong. We continue to actively monitor the existing portfolio and do not currently see any glaring weak spots.

Past dues are low, and nonaccruals remain quite manageable as well. You can see that the credit quality trends across our three business segments are quite strong as well. As expected in the current environment, we've moved more loans to nonaccrual status during the quarter. But on the bottom left of this slide, you see a five-year trend of our nonaccruals.

So while Q2 of 2022 was an abnormally low quarter for nonaccruals, you can see that this quarter's nonaccruals to total loans of 109 basis points are consistent with the past several years, and we only had a total of $1 million of net charge-offs in the quarter across an $8 billion-plus loan portfolio, very, very strong performance. And as expected, the provision declined, even as our coverage increased. Our reserves to unguaranteed loans remain well above the industry, as you can see. Slide 17 shows our overall capital strength, which continues to give us great comfort.

We are well-positioned to thrive in whatever environment lies ahead and continue providing growth capital to our small business customers. So with that, see if Huntley would like to wrap up with a few thoughts on our priorities for the second half of the year. Huntley?

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Thanks, BJ. Yeah, just a few thoughts on my end kind of on Page 18, and then we'll get to Q&A. Through a turbulent first half of the year, we really continued to demonstrate our resiliency. The balance sheet remains solid.

Chip and BJ have talked about it, liquidity, credit, and capital, so check the soundness box. As the banking industry tightened standards on lending and preserves capital, we're continuing to find opportunities to provide that capital to small businesses. And our teammates continue to go above and beyond in serving those small businesses and preparing us for the future. On the earnings front, BJ did a nice job talking about the solid results this quarter, and we really believe we're setting a new baseline for performance in the future with confidence in our margin, secondary, and a focus on expense control that will generate operating leverage, so profitability.

As for growth, pipelines do remain healthy. Despite rumors, to the contrary, across America, small businesses continue to thrive, and we continue to help them grow. And as Chip referenced, we're really excited to announce that our full-service checking account is live. That's been well received by our small business, and it allows us to transition to becoming a full-service small business bank.

At the same time, we continue to invest in our future. We've upgraded our small business loan origination platform, which will allow us to better serve these customers and improve efficiency. We continue to build out embedded banking solutions to help the software that power small businesses provide banking services. And while there's a lot of chatter in that space lately, we're really excited that our straight-through API-powered solution avoids a lot of the abstraction layers and the FBO accounts and the complexity that's caused some challenges in the industry to date.

And all of this is part of a multiyear journey to a modern digital technology that will provide us with real sustainable competitive advantages, as Chip laid out in his intro. But we're not holding out for the end state. Along the way, we'll seek to deliver value and delight to our customers and our shareholders. The art for us is being able to achieve that future state while still continuing to deliver value for our small business customers every day and strong financial results for you, our investors.

So with that, let's go to questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] One moment please for your first question. Your first question will come from Crispin Love at Piper Sandler.

Please go ahead.

Crispin Love -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. First, BJ, just putting some numbers around what you said earlier on the NIM, I think last quarter you said in the second half of the year that the margin could increase to the lower end to the midpoint of the prior 3.5% to 3.75% range. So just, first, I want to make sure that that still stands.

And then if you have any comments on the cadence of what you might expect the NIM to do in the back half of the year.

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think, Crispin, kind of as I said earlier, a lot of it will be dependent, I think, on how much excess liquidity that we carry. We were obviously very pleased that we could swallow 12 basis points of NIM contraction with excess liquidity this quarter, and yet still be above what we discussed with you all last quarter. And so, I expect the net interest margin, and more importantly, the net interest income to improve in the second half of this year.

Assuming that the fed moves today, that creates a little bit more of a back-ended-ness to that improvement, if you will, because of the nature of our quarterly adjusting variable rate loans. But by and large, we believe that we're still on that type of trajectory by the end of the year.

Crispin Love -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Great, BJ. That's helpful. And then, Chip, you mentioned earlier in your remarks just being on the road with customers. So I'm just curious from where you sit, can you provide an update on how you are seeing the health of small businesses currently, their demand for loans, and if there's been any major changes versus recent quarters?

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I'll give you two quick examples. So last Thursday, I went to California with our account officer in the ESOP division, so to speak, and met with two gentlemen that started an HVAC business 20 years ago when they were 23. They tried to get an SBA loan, couldn't. After six months, the bank couldn't fill out the paperwork.

They put up $2,000 and started their own business. Today, it's an $80 million revenue business, dropping $8 million to the bottom line, and we're going to do an eight-plus figure ESOP loan to them. The headline there is it's awfully difficult for them to find help. Do you know that an HVAC-experienced person with ten years' experience makes $100 an hour? Yesterday, I went to Minneapolis and spent a better part of the day with a roll-up private equity group out of New York, mining/asphalt company.

Well, you know asphalt business is kind of interesting in Minneapolis. So six months of the year, you don't work. And six months of the year, you do work. And an asphalt person makes $160,000 a year.

Same thing, really hard to find talent. And that usually happens for me at least a day or two a week, and these -- both those businesses are thriving. Margins are up way beyond their expectations if they can just find people. I don't know that I actually answered your question, but I could go on and on.

Crispin Love -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

No. I think that's helpful, Chip. I appreciate the color, and that's all for me.

Greg Seward -- Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

Thanks, Crispin.

Operator

Your next question comes from Steven Alexopoulos at J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Steve.

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

I want to start on credit and the increase in the unguaranteed NPLs. Could you just give us some more color? You call out the two credits. What are the size of each credit, the industry, anything systemic? A little more color there to start.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Smits, our chief credit officer, is on point.

Steve Smits -- Chief Credit Officer

Yes, Steve. How are you doing? This is Steve Smits. Two credits, the first one is in our senior housing portfolio. It's a memory care facility.

It is collateralized. Project-level challenges, while they're seeing good occupancy, they're struggling with cash flow which put them behind on payments. I will add that we did reserve -- given the uncertainties with commercial real estate valuations, we did put a reserve, so we're protected on that side. Talked to the team, they're very confident that we're going to be able to trade out that somebody will have an interest in buying this real estate.

So I'm cautiously optimistic that we will most likely not see a loss on that credit. Second one is we are actually a participant in another lender's credit facility, and it appears that our borrower had fraud perpetrated against them from a primary supplier. This all came to fruition in the final days of the quarter. We had to act real quickly, so we placed it on nonaccrual, and we put a pretty healthy reserve against it due to the uncertainty of fraud.

I would say way too early to conclude how that's going to play out. It was a collateralized loan. However, with fraud, you never really know. So that's going to have to play itself out before I have a feel for whether we'll see any losses associated with that credit.

As I pointed out, both, we put healthy reserves against them. So I feel that we did the prudent thing. I'll also point out, Steve, that if you pull these out, we actually – our nonperformers would have been flat, which I think is how I look at the portfolio as a whole. We're just seeing very much stable and consistent with just a couple of outliers here.

I don't see anything systemic. We continue to watch loans that we originated at the top of the market, specifically in change of ownership, so 2019 or early 2020 originations, just to make sure these new owners continue to be able to weather the additional challenges associated with the last couple of years that we went through. But overall, I feel pretty good that the portfolio is very stable.

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. That's very helpful color. BJ, I had a question for you on the NIM outlook.

You've mentioned excess liquidity a few times, sort of putting that aside as a variable around NIM. But in terms of getting into the range of 3.53%, 3.75% range, do you need to draw down that excess liquidity to get into that range? Or could you get there if you maintain this liquidity through the rest of the year?

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Obviously, it would be more helpful to get there if we drew down excess liquidity. But we have more than a reasonable chance to try to chin that type of level, even if we're carrying excess liquidity. But it all depends on how competitive deposit rates get after this next move, and if the fed actually stands flat, and we start to see some moderation. So I think the point that I want to make sure we get across is we talked last quarter and I talked a little bit this quarter that we would see a V shape to our NIM, right, that our NIM would compress into the second quarter but then start to improve in the back half of the year.

That dynamic is still intact. And so whether it's up to a 3.50% level or just up 10, 15, 20, 25 basis points, either way, it's margin expansion, and I think that's what we're hopeful we'll see.

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. And on the deposit side, I'm looking at Slide 11, right? You guys didn't change your savings rates in the quarter. CD rates are up a bit, but the rate is slowed, but you had very strong deposit growth.

Can you give a sense what's driving such strong deposit growth without needing to lean on rate? And do you think -- I think your deposits are up somewhere around 20% year over year. Do you think we finished the year now in that range?

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I mean, it's -- we have quite a strong brand on both the consumer savings and the small business savings side, and we offer the same rate to both. The dynamics of our competition are a little bit different in each. And I think we're a little bit more at the top of the market with the business savings side, and that aligns with who we are as America's small business bank, obviously.

And so I think the combination of us being toward the top already, combined with our brand reputation in small business and our marketing efforts, have all led to very, very strong inflows from a business deposit perspective. The other thing I'll mention as well is over the last several months, in particular getting ready for our checking account launch, our lenders have been doing a really good job of starting to think more about selling deposits and selling savings accounts first has been kind of step one to try to build that muscle, with step two being obviously checking accounts. And so I think the tailwinds of our lenders doing a really good job selling savings accounts has certainly been helpful as well.

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Yeah. Hey, Steve, I'll add just one thing, and I think Chip touched on this in his outset. I think, especially for business customers, there's been a great awakening over the last six months about is my money safe, and then what is my money earning. And I think that there's just a flow of business owners and finance folks at businesses who are realizing that they can earn on business savings, which just hasn't really been in the dialog in a while.

So I think we're seeing that we're a beneficiary of that kind of macro flow right now.

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. And then final question. I know you said that a few loan deals.

It sounds like we're pushed out to the third quarter. But period-end growth, about 8% annualized held for investments, a little more muted. How are we thinking about the second half? Because I think prior guidance was I think mid- to high teens in that range for full year. How are we thinking about loan growth now?

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So I mentioned briefly that pipelines were still pretty healthy. Steve, probably up until the last two weeks of the quarter, we thought we were going to be at $1 billion. In terms of production, we ended at $860 million; and the vast majority of those loans, well over 90% of the loans that we thought we were going to close by $630 million that didn't, have already closed in July.

So it just did move to the right. So all of that to say is we feel like pipelines and production are still going to be pretty healthy in the second half of the year, and that should drive the continued loan growth. Whether it gets to the upper end of the range that you commented on, probably not. It's probably in the low teens, maybe mid-teens by the end of the year.

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thanks for taking all my questions.

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Greg Seward -- Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Feaster at Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, everybody.

Greg Seward -- Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

What's up, Dave?

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Maybe just kind of following up on the growth side, you guys have had a lot of success on the hiring front and attracting folks, just given the unique business model and the culture. Is the disruption that's gone on in the market and you clearly being open for business giving you more opportunity for additional hiring opportunities? And I guess as you think about it, is now a good time for you guys to maybe be a bit more greedy while others are starting to pull back?

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Yeah. It's a good question, David. I think agree with your sentiment that we're open for business, and we do have the opportunity, and lots of folks call us and are interested in maybe joining what we're doing. But at the same time, I think we recognize with what's going on in the industry and where we are that we do want to be more mindful around adding folks, and so we're going to be really selective.

We're going to add great folks when it's the right time and place to do that in specific spots. But I don't think, as we sit here now, we have an ambition to kind of go on a great talent land grab as we sit here. I think we feel really, really good about the team that we've got. And if we find a few opportunities, we'll lean into those.

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. That's helpful, makes sense. And then maybe just touching on the -- you talked about the checking account rollout, and we're obviously starting to see some growth in the noninterest-bearing side, which is great. I think last quarter you said you had 10 clients onboarded.

I'm just curious where are you having success? Are you starting to see more clients getting onboarded there? And then ultimately, how does that play into the conventional lending side, too? Because I know that's been another big initiative. So just curious what you're seeing on that side as well.

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Yeah. So we're -- I think the last count, we've got 50 customers live and continuing to make sure everything works which is -- which it does well and continuing to roll this out. The next step for us is going to really be, as BJ said, marrying the deposit accounts with the loan opportunities and having folks on the road every day talking about this. And that's true for conventional lending where there's typically, as you know, larger balances, but it's also true in our day-in, day-out SBA business as well.

So that's really the next phase of this. And then I think the third phase is where we go blast out to everyone kind of outside of our existing customers and prospects.

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. And then last one for me. You've obviously got an incredibly diverse production engine. You've got loans across the country and a lot of different verticals, so you've got a really good pulse on the market.

And I'm just curious, you talk to borrowers. It's tough out there. It sounds like you're still -- you're pretty cautiously optimistic, if I'm hearing you, Chip. But at the same time, you talked about higher rates, slowing demand.

So I'm just curious maybe, as you look into your crystal ball and what you're seeing, how do you feel about the economy? Are there any segments that you're looking at, as you see these, that you're maybe seeing a bit more pressure that's -- maybe any red flags that you're seeing? And just where from a growth side are you seeing the best risk-adjusted returns right now?

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I got to tell you that over the past 50 calls that I've had on the road, I cannot remember one customer -- and mainly prospects. See, I'm focused mainly on prospects, saying the world's coming to an end. I just -- they're not saying that to me now. That said, of our 35 industries, if I'm worried about one, it would be the pharmacy space.

Margins in that business have consistently come down over the past 10 years. And while the 23,000 independent family pharmacists make a nice living, that's just about it, right? So it's a $3 million revenue business with a 2 or 3% margin business, and it's just tough out there with the PBMs. I don't see it. I don't -- Huntley, maybe you have another --

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

No. I think you said it perfectly. We just don't see a macro issue. I think there are still some pockets.

And I think as Chip said in his intro, business acquisition is a big part of what we do. And those deals, buyer/seller interest rates, trying to figure out the right deal structure, we've seen that a little bit slow, but there are still really good deals out there. And then everybody talks about real estate. We obviously don't do sort of office real estate, which is I think what everybody's most concerned about, but we have seen situations where it feels like banks are pulling back from all real estate.

And so we see some more opportunities in places that are secondary, tertiary related to that. And so in some ways, we see some --maybe some interesting opportunities there.

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

And I guess kind of with the whole idea that the -- so most of the conventional lending could – slowing and a lot of banks kind of pulling back, do you expect that to push more folks into the SBA? And ultimately, we could really potentially see growth accelerate kind of into next year and through next year.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I would say it would be more in our conventional space, BJ, that you spend some time in. I don't know that the SBA space is going to be much different than it always has been. I will say that I want to get my hands on every great SBA lending officer in the country. So as we can get qualified A and B players, we'll continue to hire those folks.

But the sponsors that we do business with are primarily focused on the $5 million to $10 million EBITDA businesses, and those folks have a lot of capital. So we're seeing that area grow substantially.

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Yeah. OK. Look, I do think though the more you read -- and we haven't seen this maybe in practice yet. But if banks do start to tighten up, pull back, etc., it ought to open up the market for SBA, right? In theory, we haven't seen it in practice yet, but we like your thesis, David.

We're ready for it.

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Yeah. All right. Sounds good. Thanks, everybody.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brandon King at Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Brandon King -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Brandon.

Brandon King -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Yeah. So, BJ, I want to get your updated outlook on the secondary market. You mentioned how premiums were stable quarter over quarter, but what are you kind of expecting or baking in for the second half of the year?

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think we kind of see steady as our outlook for the second half. We were a little bit concerned after what happened in mid-March. A couple of the large buyers exited the market for a couple different reasons, and so we were wondering what that would do to supply and-demand dynamics.

But the premiums have stayed fairly stable, so we expect that to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Brandon King -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

OK. And you also mentioned that there was a little uptick in fixed rate in the secondary market as well. And just want – just curious were the premiums on those attractive enough to kind of restart that engine going or just want to get more color and context around that.

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, probably not. I mean, the vast majority is still variable rate. We did sell a little bit of fixed, which is encouraging. We actually sold a little fixed in the first and the second quarter, but it's not -- it's certainly not where it used to be.

So most of the volume that we sell is going to be variable.

Brandon King -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

OK. And then lastly, just a broad strategic question. I've seen a couple of reports of other banks trying to push their presence into SBA, the small business lending. And, Chip, I just wanted to get your thoughts on that and if there's any concerns on your part for more competition in the space or just kind of where they play is different from where a Live Oak plays.

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Yeah. So, Brandon, look, again, we like where we are positioned. We like our team. We like the folks we do business with.

We feel really good about where we are. I think you certainly see competition all the time, and we see it from banks. Based on wherever the SOP may fall out, we might see it from technology companies, and we'll be fine. We just -- we're pretty comfortable with the level of competition, and we'll do our best against it.

Brandon King -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

All right. That's all I had. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Perito at KBW. Please go ahead.

Michael Perito -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I just had a couple of quick ones. Obviously, a lot's been asked already here.

Just -- I just want to clarify on the expense side. So just to put some numbers around it, so you guys expect to hold steady kind of around $77 million a quarter near term. And then just to follow up, what, I guess, do you guys need to see to -- I realize I can't really -- it's hard to tell me what the growth rate looks like for 2024 would be. But I guess what do you guys need to see, macro or other, to kind of reaccelerate the investment rate? Because I imagine this is more of just kind of a temporary pause, given some of the revenue challenges.

But just curious if you can confirm the numbers and then just give a little bit more color longer term about how you're thinking about the rate of investment.

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, Mike, we've talked about over the last year and a half that we had two different types of hiring bubbles, right? In 2021, we really had a hiring bubble to catch up our lending support staffing to keep up with the increase in loan production we had seen. So hiring a lot of underwriters and hiring a lot of closers and those types of folks, that was kind of 2021. 2022, we accelerated our technology investment of people and actual tech spend to again try to leverage some of the fintech investment gain that we took to move ahead with some of the strategic projects on the tech side that we wanted to get done as quickly as possible.

So those two things caused quite an acceleration. We've always and will always, to Chip's point, be looking for revenue producers because they are going to be very accretive to our PPNR and our earnings and our growth going forward. But right now, we feel like we've got a lot of the right pieces on the field from a people perspective in terms of revenue support, as well as the technology side. We've just got to actually put it to work and make ourselves more productive and more efficient and drive higher revenue.

So we do think that our expense growth will be steady as we talked about throughout the rest of this year at these types of levels, while our revenues continue to expand. And then from there into 2024, we fully expect to keep that kind of operating leverage momentum. And take full advantage of the two years' worth of investments in people and technology that we made.

Michael Perito -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

That's super helpful. Thank you, BJ. And then just one last one for me for Chip. Just you made that comment in your prepared remarks about focus on deposit betas and celebration of deposit betas, and I guess it's an interesting point of view.

I guess my perspective was, I guess, historically, is a little different. I think deposit betas for analysts is kind of an imperfect way to measure kind of customer stickiness. And so I guess my question for you, Chip, is just how do you measure kind of customer stickiness for the Live Oak customer? I mean, it's not -- obviously, it's not beta. My guess is it's -- maybe it's more qualitative and quantitative today.

But just kind of -- would love your thoughts on that as the industry clearly is at a moment here where I think that the unit of measurement around customer stickiness is going to change and just wondering what your kind of internal view is as you look at that kind of hard-to-quantify metrics.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. That's a good question. I'm sitting here in our old boardroom where you have men, and there's a new addition in our boardroom. We have an indigo chair.

And we copied Chick-fil-A because when we got close to the senior management team of that company, they have a red chair in every conference room in that business, pretending that there's a customer sitting there in that meeting room, right? So when I think about stickiness of old, right, and deposit betas, it's like, well, the rates went up a half a percent. I'm just too lazy to go down the branch to move. But when you have 500 bps roughly overnight, that's significant. As I said in my prepared comments, I mean, if you have 10 grand in the bank and you're not a wealthy person, you pick up $400 in the couch.

My real answer to your question is you have to earn stickiness every day. That's why I think that our deposit-gathering machine gets a little bit viral because of the 30 people we have in our call center. Every one of them actually care about the customer. That's why they answer the phone in 11 seconds, and that's why we get email after email saying, You're different.

You're different. You really care about me." And a lot of our customers, particularly on the consumer side, are older people and holding their hands, and some of them don't even have cellphones. So I think you have to earn that stickiness on the deposit side every day. And on the loan side, we've done that for 15 years, Encino.

And rather thinking from the customer's point of view that I only care about two things: Am I approved? And when are you going to give me the money? And when I go out there and see these customers and we're in competitive situations with other banks, I think we just move probably twice as fast as any other bank and getting that answer to those people. So we're just going to keep on keeping on on the lending side, and it's going to be fun as we roll out. And for the first time in the history of our company, if you get a loan from us, like as of next week, we're going to deposit your loan amount in a Live Oak checking account, which we have never done. So we'll see how that goes.

Michael Perito -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

Helpful. Yeah, it should be interesting to follow how this -- the recent events kind of changed the perspective of how people value deposits. So I appreciate that color, Chip, and thanks for taking my questions and the color this morning.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

There are no further questions, so I will turn the conference back to Chip Mahan for any closing remarks.

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No closing remarks. We'll see you in October.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Greg Seward -- Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel

Chip Mahan -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

BJ Losch -- Chief Financial Officer

Huntley Garriott -- President, Live Oak Bank

Crispin Love -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Steven Alexopoulos -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Steve Smits -- Chief Credit Officer

David Feaster -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Brandon King -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Michael Perito -- Keefe, Bruyette and Woods -- Analyst

More LOB analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.