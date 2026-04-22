Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) reported $145.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 58.6% compared to the 64.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 58.6% compared to the 64.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $14.82 billion versus $14.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $14.82 billion versus $14.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment : 0.6% versus 0.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Total noninterest income : $26.07 million versus $28.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $26.07 million versus $28.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $119.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.45 million.

Here is how Live Oak Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Live Oak Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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