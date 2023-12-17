Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Price Target Increased by 14.79% to 41.57

The average one-year price target for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) has been revised to 41.56 / share. This is an increase of 14.79% from the prior estimate of 36.21 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.47% from the latest reported closing price of 44.44 / share.

Live Oak Bancshares Declares $0.03 Dividend

On November 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2023 received the payment on December 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $44.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.46%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 1.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Bancshares. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOB is 0.16%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 33,953K shares. The put/call ratio of LOB is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,367K shares representing 14.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 14.10% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,478K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,126K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,757K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 25.49% over the last quarter.

DHMAX - Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,105K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing a decrease of 19.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Live Oak Bancshares Background Information

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

