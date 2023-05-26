Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 1.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Bancshares. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOB is 0.16%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 33,776K shares. The put/call ratio of LOB is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Oak Bancshares is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.44% from its latest reported closing price of 22.02.

The projected annual revenue for Live Oak Bancshares is 490MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,359K shares representing 14.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,233K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 23.08% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,487K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,193K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,199K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing a decrease of 84.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 92.30% over the last quarter.

DHMAX - Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,165K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Live Oak Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.