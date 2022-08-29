Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LOB)) market cap declines to US$1.6b but insiders who sold US$16m stock were able to hedge their losses

By selling US$16m worth of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) stock at an average sell price of US$88.72 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$101m over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.9%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Live Oak Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & Director, Neil Underwood, for US$7.7m worth of shares, at about US$98.07 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$36.95. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 25.65k shares. But they sold 184.74k shares for US$16m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Live Oak Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:LOB Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Live Oak Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Live Oak Bancshares insiders own about US$410m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Live Oak Bancshares Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Live Oak Bancshares insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Live Oak Bancshares, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Live Oak Bancshares has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

