Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that LOB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOB was $23.5, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.61 and a 210.44% increase over the 52 week low of $7.57.

LOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.82%, compared to an industry average of -23.9%.

