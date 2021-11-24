Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that LOB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $97.58, the dividend yield is .12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOB was $97.58, representing a -2.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.89 and a 153.45% increase over the 52 week low of $38.50.

LOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). LOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports LOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 163.45%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lob Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LOB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LOB as a top-10 holding:

Barron's 400 (BFOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BFOR with an increase of 9.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LOB at 0.4%.

