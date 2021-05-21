Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that LOB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59, the dividend yield is .2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOB was $59, representing a -18.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.64 and a 363.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.72.

LOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). LOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports LOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.9%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

