Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that LOB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOB was $53.24, representing a -9.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.68 and a 603.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.57.

LOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports LOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.4%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LOB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LOB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 29.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LOB at 0.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.