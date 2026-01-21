Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $44.12 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $9.90 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.3% to $172.91 million from $125.02 million last year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.12 Mln. vs. $9.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $172.91 Mln vs. $125.02 Mln last year.

