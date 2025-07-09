Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 23, 2025

Live Oak Bancshares will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, with a conference call on July 24.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, after U.S. markets close. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results and its business outlook on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, accessible by phone and via webcast. Participants can join the call using a provided Conference ID, and a supplementary slide presentation will be available on their website beforehand. Additionally, a replay of the call will be offered for 12 months.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.





In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.





The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 25229. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.





The conference call details are as follows:







Live Telephone Dial-In







U.S.: 800.549.8228





International: +1 646.564.2877





Pass Code: None Required







Live Webcast Log-In







Webcast Link:



investor.liveoakbank.com







Registration: Name and Email Required





Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration







About Live Oak Bancshares







Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit



liveoakbank.com



.





Contacts:





Walter J. Phifer | CFO





910.202.6929





Claire Parker | Investor Relations





910.597.1592



