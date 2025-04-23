LIVE OAK BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $LOB Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES ($LOB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $126,110,000, beating estimates of $122,816,000 by $3,294,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LOB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES insiders have traded $LOB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W. SUTHERLAND (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,588 shares for an estimated $616,837

GREGORY W SEWARD (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $470,168 .

. WILLIAM HENDERSON CAMERON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,762

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of LIVE OAK BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.