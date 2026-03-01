Live Oak Bancshares CEO Sells Another 20,000 Shares

Key Points

James S. Mahan III sold 20,000 shares indirectly over two days, for a transaction value of approximately $804,000, at a weighted-average price of approximately $40.18 per share as of Feb. 19, 2026.

Mahan sold 20,000 indirect shares only a week prior.

James S. Mahan III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), reported the indirect sale of 20,000 shares of Common Stock in open-market transactions on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, 2026, for a total of approximately $804,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value $804,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,434,875

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $40.18 on Feb. 19, 2026.

Key questions

What is the impact on Mr. Mahan’s direct and indirect ownership?

Direct holdings remain unchanged at zero, while indirect holdings decreased modestly from 6,454,875 to 6,434,875 shares.

Direct holdings remain unchanged at zero, while indirect holdings decreased modestly from 6,454,875 to 6,434,875 shares. What is the context of the transaction?

The sales were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Aug. 27, 2025, and represent routine, scheduled portfolio management rather than a strategic reduction or exit from the company’s equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $480.78M Net income (TTM) $102.82M Dividend yield 0.33% Price (as of market close 2/28/26) $36.27

Company snapshot

Live Oak Bancshares is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based regional bank holding company that offers commercial banking products and services including deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, construction and real estate loans, and government-guaranteed loan services. It generates revenue primarily from interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fees from wealth management and investment advisory accounts.

What this transaction means for investors

Although Live Oak Banking Company, the bank that Live Oak Bancshares owns, may be one of the lesser-known banks compared to larger global banks, it’s still widely popular within the business sector.

In October 2025, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) named it the most active SBA 7(a) lender in the nation by dollar volume. A 7(a) loan is the SBA’s primary business loan program that offers financial assistance to small businesses. The bank secured 2,280 SBA loan approvals in FY 2025, providing small business owners with over $2.8 billion in funding.

Live Oak Bancshares had its Q4 earnings report for fiscal year 2025 on Jan 21, 2026, posting its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, generating $150.93 million in revenue, a 61.75% increase from the previous year. The holding company also posted growth in net income and earnings per share (EPS).

While the Q4 results were an improvement over recent quarters, the company has still posted better numbers in previous fiscal years, which contributed to the company’s stock falling over the previous two years. The stock is not down in price in 2026 (as of Feb. 28), but it may be difficult to decide whether to invest in a company that focuses on a niche market in small business banking.

