Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Closes Initial Public Offering, Raising $230 Million

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V closed its IPO, raising $230 million, and units began trading on Nasdaq.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has successfully closed its initial public offering, raising $230 million by selling 23 million units at $10.00 each, including an additional 3 million units due to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option. The units, which consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "LOKVU" on February 28, 2025. Each whole warrant allows the purchase of an additional Class A share at $11.50. A significant portion of the proceeds, totaling $231.15 million, has been placed in a trust account, as the company seeks to identify and pursue a business combination opportunity. The management team is led by Richard Hendrix and Adam Fishman, with Santander serving as the sole underwriter for the offering.

New York, NY, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000. The Company’s units began trading on February 28, 2025 on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LOKVU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The warrants will become exercisable 30 days after the completion of the Company’s initial business combination, and will expire five years after the completion of the Company’s initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or its liquidation. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “LOKV” and “LOKVW,” respectively.





Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $231,150,000 (or $10.05 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in a trust account of the Company.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry. The Company’s management team is led by Richard Hendrix, its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and the co-founder of Live Oak Merchant Partners (“Live Oak”), and Adam Fishman, its President, Chief Financial Officer, Director and a Managing Partner of Live Oak. The Board also includes Ashton Hudson, Jonathan Furer and Andrea Tarbox. Gary Wunderlich, Jr. will serve as a Senior Advisor.





Santander acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.





The offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Santander US Capital Markets LLC, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: ECM Syndicate, by email at equity-syndicate@santander.us, or by telephone at 833-818-1602. A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all.





Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts







Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V





4921 William Arnold Road





Memphis, Tennessee 38117





Attn: Adam Fishman





E-mail:



IR@liveoakmp.com





