Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Announces Separate Trading of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Starting April 21, 2025

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V will allow unit holders to separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting April 21, 2025.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V announced that starting April 21, 2025, shareholders of its initial public offering units can separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in those units. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "LOKV" and the warrants under "LOKVW," while the units that remain intact will continue to trade under "LOKVU." The announcement clarifies that this release does not represent an offer to sell securities, and any trading will comply with relevant securities laws. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company focused on various business combinations. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding potential business activities and results, cautioning that actual outcomes could differ due to various factors.

Holders of units from the initial public offering will have the opportunity to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants, potentially increasing liquidity and investment interest in the company's securities.

The Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under distinct symbols, enhancing visibility and accessibility for investors.

The press release signals an important step towards facilitating shareholder flexibility and engagement with the company's stock.

The press release highlights the company's intention to separate trading of its securities but does not provide any specific updates on its business strategy or potential acquisition targets, which may raise concerns about transparency and future business direction.

No mention of concrete plans for a business combination, which could lead to uncertainty about the company's future and financial performance.

The legal disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements could lead to perceived risks for investors, as they highlight uncertainty in the company's future outcomes.

When can I trade Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V shares separately?

Holders can trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants separately starting April 21, 2025.

What are the trading symbols for the separated shares?

The separated Class A ordinary shares will trade under “LOKV,” and the warrants will trade under “LOKVW” on Nasdaq.

Will fractional warrants be issued upon separation of units?

No fractional warrants will be issued; only whole warrants will be available for trading.

What does Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V focus on?

This special purpose acquisition company aims to effect mergers or similar business combinations across various industries.

Are forward-looking statements included in the press release?

Yes, the press release includes forward-looking statements related to potential business combinations and financing.

New York, NY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: LOKVU) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing April 21, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “LOKV” and “LOKVW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LOKVU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V







Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination in any business or industry.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V





4921 William Arnold Road





Memphis, Tennessee 38117





Attn: Adam Fishman





E-mail:



IR@liveoakmp.com





