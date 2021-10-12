Live Oak Acquisition Continues Uptick

(RTTNews) - Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (LOKB) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade continuing an uptrend since October 8. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $12.52, up 14.86 percent from the previous close of $10.90 on a volume of 1,408,453. The shares have traded in a range of $9.66-$13.24 on average volume of 363,229 for the 52-week period.

