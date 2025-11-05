Live Nation's Stock Slips on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s LYV stock tumbled 5.6% on the third-quarter 2025 earnings year-over-year decline. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well. Revenues marginally missed the consensus mark but grew year over year.



The quarter’s top-line performance was driven by robust fan spending trends for live events and amphitheaters. Due to elevated fan spending, so far this year, amphitheaters grew 8% and major festivals grew 6% compared with the prior year. Ticket sales have gone up 4% year over year to 150 million fans, with the expectation to increase to 160 million fans by 2025-end. Major growth is witnessed across indoor venues and international markets.



For 2026, LYV’s prospects remain robust, with ticket sales for concerts reaching 26 million, reflecting double-digit growth from 2025.



However, elevated direct operating expenses because of increased support for stadium shows and fan growth at events, alongside higher selling, general and administrative expenses, are concerning for LYV’s bottom-line growth.

LYV’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 39.7%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.66.



Revenues amounted to $8.5 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark of $8.55 billion by 0.6%, but growing 11% year over year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Live Nation’s Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s revenues totaled $7.28 billion, up 11% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to increase 12.1% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $514.2 million, up from $474.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ticketing: Segmental revenues amounted to $797.6 million, up 15% from the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric to jump 23.7% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $285.9 million, up 21% from $235.7 million reported in the prior year.



Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenues from this segment totaled $442.7 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. We estimated the metric to increase 10% year over year. Adjusted operating income of $313.1 million was up 14% year over year.

Other Financial Information of LYV

Live Nation's cash and cash equivalents, as of Sept. 30, 2025, totaled $6.75 billion, up from $6.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. At the end of the third quarter, goodwill was $2.84 billion compared with $2.62 billion at the end of 2024. Net long-term debt was $6.11 billion, slightly down from $6.18 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the first nine months of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.45 billion, up from $680.1 million reported in the year-ago period. As of the said time frame, adjusted free cash flow was $1.304 billion, slightly up from $1.287 billion in the comparable period a year ago.

LYV’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missing the same.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s results benefited from robust demand across all three brands and strong execution both onboard and shoreside. Its diversified portfolio attracted a wide range of travelers, supporting record revenues and occupancy levels. In fourth-quarter 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to gain from its strategic focus on Caribbean itineraries, which are drawing more families. Load factors are projected to exceed 2024 levels as momentum continues into 2026. Additionally, strong luxury demand for Oceania and Regent brands will further support growth.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its earnings beat the estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Marriott delivered strong performance in the quarter, supported by solid room growth, profit gains and continued development momentum. The Asia Pacific region performed well, driven by healthy travel demand in Japan, Australia and Vietnam. The luxury segment continued to outperform, supported by strong rates and sustained demand. With consistent execution and growing global demand, Marriott remains on track to achieve healthy net rooms growth of 5% for 2025 and maintain mid-single-digit expansion over the next few years.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The downside was mainly due to weaker contributions from the Consumer Products segment.



Nonetheless, Hasbro raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The update was supported by strong performance in the Wizards segment, along with steady contributions from the games portfolio, licensing partnerships and execution of the “Playing to Win” strategy. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Hasbro expects cost efficiency measures and business diversification to support its growth plans for 2025 and beyond.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.