Live Nation's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s LYV fourth-quarter 2024 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s level, but the top line declined.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to gain from the strong performance of Ticketmaster and higher fan spending. In 2024, more than 151 million fans attended 54,687 events.



The company is set for further growth in 2025, supported by an extensive global concert pipeline and a record number of stadium shows. LYV remains focused on expanding music-centric venues, which are expected to contribute to double-digit adjusted operating income growth, driving sustained momentum in the coming years.

LYV’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues

During the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.22.



Revenues amounted to $5.7 billion, beating the consensus mark of $5.5 billion. However, the top line declined 2% year over year from $5.8 billion.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

LYV’s Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s revenues totaled $4.6 billion, down 6% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to fall 8.3% year over year. Adjusted operating loss was $213.2 million, up 16% from the year-ago figure. Total estimated events rose to 15,972, up from the prior-year’s figure of 15,823 events. Our model predicted the total events for the reporting quarter to be 16,053.



Ticketing: Segmental revenues amounted to $841.1 million, up 14% from the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric to jump 3% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $311.2 million, up from $236.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. In the quarter, the total estimated tickets sold rose to 176,731,000 from 169,447,000 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenues from this segment totaled $281.2 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. We estimated the metric to increase 9.4% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $135.9 million, up 8% year over year.

2024 Highlights of LYV

Total revenues in 2024 were $23.16 billion, up from $22.73 billion in 2023.



Adjusted operating income in 2024 was $2.15 billion, up from $1.88 billion in 2023.



In 2024, adjusted EPS was $2.74, up from $1.34 reported in the previous year.

Other Financial Information of LYV

Live Nation's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024, totaled $6.1 billion, down from $6.23 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. At the end of the fourth quarter, goodwill was $2.62 billion compared with $2.69 billion at the end of 2023. Net long-term debt was $6.18 billion compared with $5.46 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



In 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.73 billion, up from $1.36 billion reported in the year-ago period.

LYV’s Zacks Rank

Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported exceptional fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein adjusted earnings and total revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.



The company's performance was backed by strong demand for leisure travel, with continued growth in business transient and group travel. These robust trends supported growth in occupancy and average daily rate, resulting in increased revenue per available room. Furthermore, favorable net unit growth compared with last year and the continuous efforts in expanding the portfolio globally added to the uptrend. HLT expects the robust travel trends to continue into 2025, positioning it to deliver strong results in the near term.



Mattel, Inc. MAT reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



In 2024, Mattel repurchased $400 million worth of shares and improved its leverage ratio. The company remains ahead of schedule in achieving its $200 million cost-savings target by 2026. For 2025, Mattel expects continued revenue and earnings growth, increased investments in digital gaming and a $600 million share repurchase program, underscoring its commitment to long-term shareholder value creation. MAT anticipates adjusted EPS in 2025 to be between $1.66 and $1.72 compared with $1.62 reported in 2024.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter.



Marriott posted strong results in 2024, driven by steady global travel demand and strategic portfolio expansion. The company’s development momentum remained strong, with the signing of a record number of new deals and its development pipeline reaching 577,000 rooms. Given its vast global footprint, a loyalty program comprising nearly 228 million Marriott Bonvoy members and an asset-light model, MAR remains well-positioned to capitalize on travel demand and drive growth in the upcoming periods.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.