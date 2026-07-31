Live Nation's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased year over year.



Live Nation’s performance benefited from strong global demand for live events, record second-quarter attendance and solid Ticketmaster growth. International markets supported expansion across the company’s operating segments, while concert profitability was affected by show timing and venue investments.

LYV’s Q2 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 77.97%. The figure increased 156.1% from 41 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Revenues of $7.67 billion beat the consensus mark of $7.53 billion by 1.8%. The top line increased 9.4% year over year. Operating income rose 7.2% to $521.9 million, while adjusted operating income increased 2.3% to $817 million.

Live Nation’s Q2 Segmental Discussion

Concerts: Segmental revenues totaled $6.44 billion, up 8.4% year over year. Fan count increased 10% to nearly 49 million, marking the company’s highest second-quarter attendance. International attendance at stadiums, arenas and festivals increased more than 20%.



Concerts adjusted operating income declined 13.7% to $309.6 million. Results were affected by the timing of stadium shows, venue pre-opening costs and investments in new international festivals. Event-related deferred revenues rose 25% to a record $6.4 billion.



Ticketing: Revenues amounted to $852.2 million, up 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income increased 14.1% to $331 million.



Ticketmaster sold 90 million fee-bearing tickets, up 8%. Concert ticket volume advanced 11% and accounted for 90% of the overall ticket-volume increase. Fee-bearing gross transaction value rose 15% to more than $10 billion, while deferred service-fee revenues increased 23% to $390 million.



Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenues totaled $383 million, up 12.5% year over year. Adjusted operating income increased 12.9% to $256.9 million.



International markets and the expanding venue and festival portfolio supported growth. The number of strategic partners generating more than $1 million in annual revenues increased more than 20%. The company had booked 95% of its 2026 sponsorship commitments.

Other Financial Information of LYV

Live Nation’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.07 billion as of June 30, 2026, up from $7.09 billion at the end of 2025. Deferred revenues increased to $7.33 billion from $4.46 billion over the same period.



For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.76 billion compared with $1.54 billion in the prior-year period. Purchases of property, plant and equipment totaled $598.5 million, up from $434.2 million a year earlier.

Live Nation’s 2026 Outlook

The company expects full-year fan attendance to increase 10%. Attendance at operated venues is projected to grow at a double-digit rate, while attendance at third-party venues is expected to rise at a high-single-digit pace.



Concerts revenues and adjusted operating income are expected to increase at a double-digit rate, with most of the year-over-year profit improvement anticipated in the fourth quarter. Ticketmaster adjusted operating income is projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate, while Sponsorship adjusted operating income is expected to advance double digits.



Live Nation expects full-year capital expenditures of $1.1 billion, toward the lower end of its initial range. Approximately $800 million is allocated to venue expansion and enhancement projects. The pipeline includes more than 25 large venues scheduled to open through 2027, providing capacity for 15 million incremental fans on a run-rate basis.

LYV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer-Discretionary sector are Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH, The Marcus Corporation MCS and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC.



Life Time Group presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Life Time Group delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average. The stock has surged 66.3% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTH’s 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 11.3% and 18.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Marcus currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings miss of 40.4%, on average. The stock has gained 91.5% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marcus’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.2% and 211.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



AMC Entertainment presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 321.7%, on average. The stock has rallied 77.6% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC Entertainment’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 13.3% and 77.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

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Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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