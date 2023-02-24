Live Nation's (LYV) Q4 Earnings Lag, Revenues Surpass Estimates

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Following the results, the company’s shares increased 1.8% in the after-hour trading session on Feb 23.



The company has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from the robust performance of Ticketmaster and the increase in fan spending. In 2022, 121 million fans attended its shows across 45 countries.



For shows in 2023, the company is witnessing even stronger ticket sales. In 2023, the company expects to add more venues to its operated portfolio. In terms of tickets, the company is likely to benefit from the market pricing trend.

Earnings & Revenues

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.09, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 96 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 96 cents.



The company’s revenues amounted to $4,290.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,459 million. The company’s revenues also increased 59% year over year.

Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s revenues totaled $3,395.9 million, up 66% year over year. Moreover, the adjusted operating loss came in at $184.8 million compared with a loss of $122.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Total estimated events increased to 43,644 in 2022, up from the prior-year 17,412 events.



Ticketing: The segment’s revenues amounted to $651.3 million, up 34% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income increased to $227.7 million from $212.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. In 2022, total estimated tickets sold rose to 550,675,000.



Sponsorship & Advertising: The segment’s revenues were $245.6 million, up 44% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, adjusted operating income rose to $117.7 million from $114.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, totaled $5,606.5 million compared with $4,884.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Goodwill in the fourth quarter was $2,529.4 million compared with $2,590.9 million at 2021-end. Total long-term debt, net increased to $5,283.5 million compared with $5,145.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



In 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $1,832.1 million compared with $1,780.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

