Live Nation's (LYV) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the sixth straight quarter while earnings outshined for the third consecutive quarter.



Live Nation’s growth trend is attributable to solid contributions from three of its major business segments on the back of double-digit growth in fan demand, live events and robust ticket sales, globally. The company noted that more than 140 million tickets were sold so far this year for shows, up 17% year over year. This value has already surpassed the full-year 2022 total tickets sold of 121 million.



Following the results, shares of this live entertainment company increased 3.1% in the after-market trading session on Nov 2.

Q3 Earnings & Revenues

In the reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.27 per share by 40.2%. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Revenues amounted to $8.15 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.89 billion by 18.4%. The top line increased 32% year over year from $6.15 billion.

Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s revenues totaled $6.97 billion, up 32% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to climb 5.8% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $340.9 million, up 21% year over year. Total estimated events rose to 12,090, up from the prior-year’s figure of 11,227 events. Our model predicted the total events for the reporting quarter to be 11,242.



Ticketing: Segmental revenues amounted to $832.6 million, up 57% from the prior-year quarter. Our model estimated the metric to jump 40.6% year over year. Adjusted operating income was $316.4 million, up from $163.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. In the quarter, the total estimated tickets sold rose to 155,383,000 from 135,311,000 reported in the prior-year quarter.



Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenues from this segment totaled $366.8 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter. We estimated the metric to rise 4.9% year over year. Adjusted operating income rose to $250.3 million, up 11% year over year.

Other Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2023, totaled $5.95 billion compared with $5.61 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Goodwill in the third quarter was $2.65 billion compared with $2.53 billion at 2022 end. Net long-term debt increased to $6.55 billion from $5.28 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



For the first nine months of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $762.4 million compared with $928.4 million reported in the year-ago period.

Zacks Rank

Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While revenues outpaced the consensus estimate for the eighth straight quarter, earnings beat the same for the third consecutive quarter.



The company’s product margins have seen a notable boost this year, thanks to a more stable supply chain and reduced promotional activities compared with the previous year.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and the bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s uptrend was primarily driven by the solid performance of the Regional segment on the back of the opening of two temporary gaming facilities. Also, gaming revenues from the Caesars Digital segment, attributable to additional state launches of its online and retail Caesars Sportsbooks, added to the growth momentum. Additionally, improvements in the year-over-year hotel occupancy rates within the Las Vegas segment bode well, despite the ongoing economic uncertainties.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The upside was primarily driven by solid cruising demand, improvement in load factors and onboard spending momentum. A rise in close-in demand (at higher prices) and continued strength in onboard revenues added to the positives.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.