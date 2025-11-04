Markets
Live Nation Reports Lower Q3 Profit Despite Revenue Growth

November 04, 2025 — 05:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), an entertainment company, on Tuesday reported third-quarter results.

Despite revenue increasing 11 percent to $8.50 billion from $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, net income of $431.5 million, or $0.73 per share, decreased from $451.8 million, or $1.66 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Strong concert, ticketing, and sponsorship activity drove a 24 percent increase in operating income to $792.5 million from $639.5 million in the previous year's quarter.

Live Nation's net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $698.1 million, or $0.82 per share, which was almost the same as the $695.3 million, or $2.18 per share, for the same period in 2024. Over the same period last year, revenue increased by 8% to $18.89 billion from $17.47 billion.

LYV closed Tuesday's trading at $150.75 $0.91, or 0.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

