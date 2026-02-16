Live Nation to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.7% and declined 56% year over year. On the other hand, revenues missed the consensus mark by 0.6% but increased 11% year over year.



LYV’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 13.5%.

Trend in LYV’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter loss has widened to $1.02 per share from a loss of 97 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.07 billion, indicating an increase of 6.9% from $5.68 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note Ahead of LYV’s Q4 Results

Live Nation Entertainment's top line is expected to have increased year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by pent-up demand for live events and strong ticket sales. The company is likely to have benefited from continued consumer appetite for live music experiences across global markets. Strong stadium activity, especially in operated venues, is expected to have supported ticket and onsite spending. Higher attendance at large venues and sustained international demand are also likely to have contributed to revenue growth. Expansion of the Venue Nation portfolio, including newly opened and ramping venues, is likely to have added incremental capacity and supported volumes.



For fourth-quarter 2025, our model predicts Concerts revenues to increase 7.5% year over year to $4.9 billion. Moreover, we expect Sponsorship and Advertising as well as Ticketing revenues to increase 15.2% and 4.2%, respectively, year over year to $324 million and $876.2 million.



However, increased labor-hiring costs, artist activation costs and other operational expenses are likely to have hurt LYV’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. Also, it has been witnessing a rise in venue costs and service fees. The company has been cautious of cost overruns related to the development and expansion of live music venues.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LYV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Live Nation Entertainment this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LYV’s Earnings ESP: LYV has an Earnings ESP of -15.45% at present.



LYV’s Zacks Rank: LYV currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Las Vegas Sands LVS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Las Vegas Sands’ earnings are expected to increase 27.1%. Las Vegas Sands’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 19.5%.



Pool Corp. POOL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Pool Corp’s earnings are expected to register a 2.1% year-over-year surge. Pool Corp’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 0.2%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +7.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



In the to-be-reported quarter, PENN Entertainment’s earnings are expected to register a 54.6% year-over-year increase. PENN Entertainment’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with an average beat of 59.1%.

