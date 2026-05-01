Live Nation to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% and 4%, respectively. The top line increased 11% year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



LYV’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being negative 22.8%.

Trend in LYV’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter loss has widened to 27 cents per share from a loss of 26 cents in the past 60 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.59 billion, indicating an increase of 6.1% from $3.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note Ahead of LYV’s Q1 Results

LYV’s Revenues



Live Nation Entertainment's top line is expected to have increased year over year in the first quarter of 2026, supported by continued strength in global live-event demand. Management noted that demand remains “extremely robust” across the business globally, with strength visible across concerts, festivals, clubs and theaters. The concerts segment is expected to be the key growth driver, supported by higher show counts across arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters, along with strong international momentum, particularly in Europe and the U.K.



Growth is further supported by strong supply visibility, with approximately 80% of shows already booked, providing confidence in the upcoming pipeline. Sponsorship is expected to remain another key contributor, with the business more than 70% booked and pacing double digits ahead, supporting visibility into continued double-digit adjusted operating income growth.



Ticketing performance is likely to remain relatively stable, with underlying mid-single-digit growth in gross transaction value, primarily driven by concerts. However, one-time headwinds in the secondary ticketing business may limit overall contribution from this segment in the near term.



For first-quarter 2026, our model predicts Concerts revenues to increase 6% year over year to $2.6 billion. Moreover, we expect Sponsorship and Advertising as well as Ticketing revenues to increase 10.2% and 3.6%, respectively, year over year to $238 million and $720 million.

LYV’s Margins

Margin performance in the upcoming quarter may be affected by higher investments tied to Venue Nation. Management said pre-opening costs are increasing as the company expands its owned and operated venue portfolio, with such costs rising from about $25 million last year to roughly $50 million this year. These expenses could pressure near-term profitability as new venues ramp up.



That said, margins are expected to benefit over time as new venues mature and fan counts build. Management noted that newly opened or acquired venues typically take two to three years to reach run-rate performance, suggesting that current investments could become more accretive in future periods. Higher owned-and-operated venue activity, continued international expansion and strong sponsorship growth may also support operating leverage over time.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LYV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Live Nation Entertainment this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LYV’s Earnings ESP: LYV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present.



LYV’s Zacks Rank: LYV currently holds a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Hasbro HAS has an Earnings ESP of +5.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Hasbro’s earnings are expected to increase 4.8%. Hasbro’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.9%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Marriott International’s earnings are expected to increase 12.1%. Marriott International reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Wynn Resorts' earnings are expected to increase 10.3%. Wynn Resorts reported better-than-expected earnings in none of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being negative 13.7%.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.