Live Nation put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Live Nation (LYV) with 6,561 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 115 puts and Nov-24 135 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 7,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.57, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 11th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LYV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.