Live Nation Projects Adjusted Operating Loss In Q1; Announces Cost Reduction

(RTTNews) - Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) said the company's first-quarter operating loss is expected to widen from prior year. Adjusted operating result is expected to drop to a small loss for the quarter. Revenue is anticipated to be down approximately 20%. Live Nation noted that it ceased all concerts activity by mid-March.

As part of cost reduction efforts, the company will implement salary reductions, with salaries for senior executives reduced by up to 50%, and the CEO forgoing 100% of his salary. The company is targeting $500 million in cost reductions in 2020 and the elimination or deferral into 2021 of $800 million in cash outflows.

As of February 29, 2020, Live Nation's total cash and cash equivalents balance was $3.3 billion, which included $914 million of free cash and $2.0 billion of event-related deferred revenue. A new incremental revolving credit facility of $120 million has been established. Together with the now available debt capacity of $940 million, the company has a total liquidity position of $3.8 billion.

