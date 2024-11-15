Live Nation price target raised to $146 from $130 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $146 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results. Despite weather headwinds, Live Nation delivered a beat to market earnings expectations on concert margin strength, with the outlook per the print and Investor Day “still buoyant,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that the higher price target comes after higher earnings, also noting that fiscal 2026 is a more normalized/reflated large event pipeline.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LYV:
- Lone Pine buys UnitedHealth, exits Workday in Q3
- Third Point exits Alphabet, cuts stakes in Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple
- Live Nation price target raised to $149 from $125 at BofA
- Live Nation (LYV) Stock Falls Despite Posting Strong Q3 Profit
- Liberty Media announces plan to split off Liberty Live Group
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.