Live Nation price target raised to $146 from $130 at Macquarie

November 15, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $146 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results. Despite weather headwinds, Live Nation delivered a beat to market earnings expectations on concert margin strength, with the outlook per the print and Investor Day “still buoyant,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that the higher price target comes after higher earnings, also noting that fiscal 2026 is a more normalized/reflated large event pipeline.

Stocks mentioned

LYV

