Live Nation price target raised to $146 from $130 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $146 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results. Despite weather headwinds, Live Nation delivered a beat to market earnings expectations on concert margin strength, with the outlook per the print and Investor Day “still buoyant,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that the higher price target comes after higher earnings, also noting that fiscal 2026 is a more normalized/reflated large event pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LYV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.