News & Insights

Stocks

Live Nation price target raised to $137 from $118 at JPMorgan

October 24, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $137 from $118 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Live Nation’s capital deployment has shifted toward venue development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company can access incremental and high margin revenue streams, “adding another leg to its traditional growth drivers.” JPMorgan sees a multi-year free cash flow growth opportunity “against a still attractive valuation which has upside” should developments in the Department of Justice lawsuit break favorably.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LYV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.