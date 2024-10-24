News & Insights

Live Nation price target raised to $132 from $128 at Goldman Sachs

October 24, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $132 from $128 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results next month. The quarter should see in-line to better than expected results across Fan Count, revenue, and operating income driven by a strong North American Amphitheater and Arena activity but offset by weaker stadium activity internationally, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

