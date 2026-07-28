Live Nation to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



LYV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, and missed on three occasions, the average miss being 28.9%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of LYV

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 59 cents, indicating growth of 43.9% from 41 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $7.53 billion, suggesting an increase of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Live Nation’s Quarterly Results

Live Nation’s second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from robust global concert demand, expanding artist supply and healthy ticket sales. Strong booking activity across stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters, coupled with sustained momentum in international touring markets, is expected to have supported results in the quarter under review. Healthy concert activity across North America, Latin America, Europe and parts of Asia may also have aided sponsorship and ticketing revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Sponsorship & Advertising revenues is pegged at $385.3 million, compared with $340.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Concerts segment is likely to have benefited from a stronger U.S. amphitheater slate as the summer touring season began. As of May 2026, Live Nation reported that amphitheater show counts were pacing ahead of the prior year, while ticket sales were up by double digits. These trends are likely to have supported segment performance during the quarter. Positive early trends in on-site spending and premium sales may also have aided results, while cancellations remained within the company’s historical range and were unlikely to have had a material impact. The consensus estimate for second-quarter Concerts revenues is pegged at $6.37 billion, compared with $5.95 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



Venue Nation’s premium-hospitality initiatives may have further supported per-fan monetization. Live Nation continued to expand premium seating, upgraded hospitality areas, enhanced parking and other higher-value experiences across its venue portfolio. Investments aimed at increasing premium capacity at select amphitheaters from low-single-digit levels to approximately 25% are likely to have aided on-site spending at upgraded venues.



Live Nation’s Ticketing segment is likely to have benefited from higher primary ticket volumes and continued additions to its global client base. Increased concert-ticket sales may have supported ticketing revenues, while product enhancements and platform expansion across Latin America, Asia and Japan may have aided international growth. The consensus estimate for second-quarter Ticketing revenues is pegged at $774.8 million, up from $742.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, the phasing of Live Nation’s concert calendar may have moderated the pace of second-quarter growth. The company indicated that the strongest increases in global stadium and U.S. amphitheater activity were weighted toward the third quarter, when a larger portion of the summer concert season occurs. Restrictions on broker inventory in Ticketmaster’s secondary marketplace may have affected Ticketing performance. Regulatory-related legal expenses are likely to have weighed on second-quarter profitability.

What Our Model Says About LYV Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Live Nation this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



LYV’s Earnings ESP: Live Nation has an Earnings ESP of +31.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Live Nation’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Life Time Group is expected to register a 21.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. LTH reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.9%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Marriott’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 15.5%. MAR reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.5%.



Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Cinemark’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 57.1%. CNK reported lower-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average miss being negative 20.4%.

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Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.