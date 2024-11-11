Live Nation options imply 6.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Live Nation (LYV) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.6%, or $8.12, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.3%.

