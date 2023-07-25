Live Nation (LYV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 44.4%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 63 cents per share, down 4.6% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.82 billion, up 8.8% year over year.

Factors to Note

Live Nation Entertainment’s top line is likely to have benefited from pent-up demand for live events, robust ticket sales, and sponsorship and advertising business. The company continues to gain from a rise in average per-fan spending and an increase in ticket pricing.

In second-quarter 2023, our model predicts concerts as well as sponsorship and advertising revenues to increase 3.9% and 20.3% year over year to $3,737.7 million and $317.3 million, respectively. Also, we expect ticketing revenues to improve 4.8% year over year to $603.1 million.

However, higher expenses due to increased labor-hiring costs, artist activation costs and other operational expenses are likely to have hurt LYV’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. Also, it has been witnessing a rise in venue costs and service fees. Management is cautious of cost overruns related to the development and expansion of live music venues.

For second-quarter, our model estimates direct operating expenses to rise 4.2% year over year. We project adjusted operating margin of 10.5% compared with 10.8% reported in the prior-year quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Live Nation Entertainment this time around. Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: LYV has an Earnings ESP of +35.05%.

Zacks Rank: LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1.

