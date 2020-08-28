Live Nation (LYV) Surges: Stock Moves 8.8% Higher

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 21% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also become wider over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Live Nation currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry is Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. TRWH, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

