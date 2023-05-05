Live Nation (LYV) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Following the results, LYV stock increased 6.6% in the after-hour trading session on May 4.



Live Nation Entertainment has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from robust performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. In first-quarter 2023, 19 million fans attended shows across 45 countries and more than 145 million tickets were sold.

Earnings & Revenues

In first-quarter 2023, the company reported adjusted loss per share of 25 cents, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 45 cents. In the prior-year quarter, LYV incurred adjusted loss per share of 39 cents.



Revenues amounted to $3,127.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,241 million. The top line increased 73% year over year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s revenues totaled $2,281.2 million, up 89% year over year. Adjusted operating earnings were $0.8 million against a loss of $49.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Total estimated events increased to 19,509 in first-quarter 2023, up from the prior-year’s 10,898 events.



Ticketing: The segment’s revenues amounted to $677.7 million, up 41% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income increased to $271.1 million from $206.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. In first-quarter 2023, total estimated tickets sold rose to 145,779,000.



Sponsorship & Advertising: The segment’s revenues were $170.1 million, up 47% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income rose to $95.4 million, up 37% year over year.

Other Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, totaled $6,992 million compared with $5,606.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Goodwill in the first quarter was $2,577.3 million compared with $2,529.4 million at 2022 end. Total long-term debt increased to $6,547.9 million compared with $5,253.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



In first-quarter 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $1,155.8 million compared with $1,198.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Live Nation Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here we present some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BYD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average. The stock has increased 30.6% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 1.4% and 2.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Crocs, Inc. CROX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average. The stock has surged 71.8% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2023 sales and EPS implies improvements of 13.1% and 2.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS carries a Zacks Rank #2. AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average. The stock has declined 24.7% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS’ 2024 sales and EPS suggests increases of 3% and 1,873.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.