Live Nation (LYV) Stock Dips 41% YTD: Can It Revive in 2023?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV struggled to perform well in 2022. Year to date, the stock has declined 41.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 37%. However, the company’s shares in 2023 might take a U-turn, as demand for concerts is likely to be robust in 2023.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a VGM score of B. The company’s sales and earnings in 2023 are likely to witness year-over-year improvements of 3.9% and 121.7%, respectively.



Let’s delve deeper.

Growth Drivers

Robust demand is likely to drive the company’s performance in 2023. For concerts, the company said that it already sold more than 115 million tickets this year, up 37% from the same period in 2019. The company is highly optimistic about its growth opportunities in 2023.



For shows in 2023, Live Nation is witnessing even stronger ticket sales. In 2023, it expects to add more venues to its operated portfolio. In terms of tickets, the company is likely to benefit from the market pricing trend.



Live Nation believes that several of its artists like Dave Matthews, Luke Bryan, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Garth Brooks will have multi-year tours across the United States and Europe. This, in turn, will drive the company’s performance.



The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a boon for Ticketmaster. The demand for digital ticketing has increased as venues and artists are seeking contactless transactions due to the pandemic. Ticketmaster will benefit in 2022 from increased Live Nation concert ticket sales and additional sales from new clients. The company is benefiting from investments in technology.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s sponsorship continues to witness robust growth. In third-quarter 2022, sponsorship revenues were $343 million, up 96.7% from the prior-year quarter. Moreover, adjusted operating income rose to $226.2 million from $111.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company is likely to benefit from the buyout of OCESA, a Mexican entertainment company in which broadcaster Televisa has a 40% stake. OCESA has a strong presence in Latin America.



Prior to the pandemic, the company promoted more than 3,100 events for nearly 6 million fans across Mexico and Colombia. It has a strong business portfolio in ticketing, sponsorship, food and beverage, merchandise, and venue operation. The company has 13 premier venues across Mexico.

