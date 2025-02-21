Live Nation (LYV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Live Nation (LYV) reported $5.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to -$1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.19, the EPS surprise was +147.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Concerts - Estimated fans - Total : 39.12 million compared to the 36.3 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 39.12 million compared to the 36.3 million average estimate based on five analysts. Concerts - Estimated events - Total : 15.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.29 million.

: 15.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.29 million. Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets : 92.29 million compared to the 91.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 92.29 million compared to the 91.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. Concerts - Estimated fans - International : 19.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.32 million.

: 19.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.32 million. Concerts - Estimated events - International : 6.13 million versus 5.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.13 million versus 5.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated events - North America : 9.84 million versus 10.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.84 million versus 10.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated fans - North America : 19.59 million compared to the 20.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19.59 million compared to the 20.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold : 176.73 million versus 169.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 176.73 million versus 169.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Concerts : $4.58 billion compared to the $4.46 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.

: $4.58 billion compared to the $4.46 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : -$18 million versus -$32.40 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.1% change.

: -$18 million versus -$32.40 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.1% change. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $281.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $288.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

: $281.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $288.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenue- Ticketing: $841.10 million compared to the $828.81 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

Shares of Live Nation have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.