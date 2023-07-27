Live Nation (LYV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Live Nation (LYV) reported $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +78.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Estimated events - Total : 12241 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12453.8 thousand.

: 12241 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12453.8 thousand. Estimated fans - Total : 37073 thousand compared to the 34121.55 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 37073 thousand compared to the 34121.55 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Estimated events - International : 4130 thousand versus 4553.68 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4130 thousand versus 4553.68 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets : 78879 thousand compared to the 74442.39 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 78879 thousand compared to the 74442.39 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Estimated events - North America : 8111 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8115.87 thousand.

: 8111 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8115.87 thousand. Estimated fans - North America : 18474 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17212.66 thousand.

: 18474 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17212.66 thousand. Estimated fans - International : 18599 thousand compared to the 17557.96 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18599 thousand compared to the 17557.96 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets : 71236 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68621.52 thousand.

: 71236 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68621.52 thousand. Revenue- Concerts : $4.63 billion versus $3.93 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.

: $4.63 billion versus $3.93 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change. Revenue- Ticketing : $709.30 million compared to the $624.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.

: $709.30 million compared to the $624.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $302.90 million compared to the $289.36 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

: $302.90 million compared to the $289.36 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year. Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$14.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$6.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +448.2%.

Shares of Live Nation have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.