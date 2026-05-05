Live Nation (LYV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Live Nation (LYV) reported $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was -17.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Concerts - Estimated Events - Total : 11.4 million versus 11.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.4 million versus 11.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 80.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 78.95 million.

: 80.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 78.95 million. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total : 23.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23.17 million.

: 23.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23.17 million. Ticketing - Total Global Number of Tickets Sold : 157.53 million compared to the 156.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 157.53 million compared to the 156.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold : 76.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77.83 million.

: 76.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 77.83 million. Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America : 9.91 million compared to the 9.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.91 million compared to the 9.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Concerts - Estimated Events - International : 4.52 million versus 4.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.52 million versus 4.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Concerts - Estimated Events - North America : 6.88 million compared to the 7.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.88 million compared to the 7.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Concerts : $2.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $2.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenue- Other and Eliminations : $-6.1 million compared to the $-13.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.3% year over year.

: $-6.1 million compared to the $-13.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.3% year over year. Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising : $258.6 million compared to the $238.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $258.6 million compared to the $238.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Revenue- Ticketing: $765 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $720.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Live Nation here>>>

Shares of Live Nation have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.