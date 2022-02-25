Live Nation (LYV) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Live Nation (LYV) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LYV broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

LYV has rallied 22.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests LYV could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LYV's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch LYV for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.