Live Nation (LYV) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Live Nation (LYV). Shares have lost about 2.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Live Nation due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Live Nation Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Live Nation Entertainment reported first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings missed the same. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line remained in line with the prior-year quarter’s adjusted figure.



Live Nation reported steady performance, supported by strong global touring demand, higher fan engagement and expanding venue operations. Management stated that growing demand for live experiences, continued ticket sales momentum and expansion of its venue footprint supported quarterly growth.

LYV’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. On a GAAP basis, loss per share was $1.85. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents.



Revenues of $3.79 billion beat the consensus mark of $3.59 billion. The top line increased 12% year over year.

Live Nation’s Q1 Segmental Discussion

Concerts: The segment’s first-quarter revenues totaled $2.78 billion, up 12% year over year. Adjusted operating income came in at $2.9 million compared with $6.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Management noted that fan attendance reached 24 million during the quarter, up 7% year over year. Tickets sold through April increased 11% year over year to more than 107 million.



Ticketing: Segmental revenues amounted to $765 million, up 10% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income was $255.6 million, up 1% from $253.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Primary gross transaction value increased 14% during the quarter. Ticketmaster’s total fee-bearing tickets transacted through April increased 9% year over year to 138 million, while gross transaction value climbed 15% to $17 billion.



Sponsorship & Advertising: Revenues from this segment totaled $258.6 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted operating income of $164.6 million was up 21% year over year.



Management stated that nearly 85% of sponsorship commitments for 2026 had already been booked through April, supported by healthy brand demand and continued venue expansion.

Other Financial Information of LYV

Live Nation's cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2026, totaled $9.08 billion compared with $7.09 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. At the end of the first quarter, goodwill was $2.93 billion compared with $2.89 billion at 2025-end. Long-term debt as of March 31, 2026, was $6.71 billion compared with $7.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



For the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.34 billion compared with $1.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $174.7 million compared with $216.1 million in the year-ago period.

2026 Outlook by LYV

Looking ahead, Live Nation expects adjusted operating income to grow at a double-digit rate in 2026. Management stated that more than 85% of large venue shows for the year have already been booked, with stadium, arena and amphitheater show counts pacing above the prior year.



Venue Nation is expected to grow fan attendance at owned or operated venues by double digits in 2026. Planned projects include two U.S. amphitheaters and one stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, while recently completed acquisitions include Movistar Arena Santiago, Unipol Forum in Milan and IMPACT Arena in Bangkok.



Capital expenditures for 2026 are projected between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, with nearly $800-$850 million allocated toward venue expansion and enhancement projects. Management expects sponsorship-adjusted operating income growth to remain strong, supported by venue portfolio expansion and growing festival partnerships.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -36.01% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Live Nation has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Live Nation has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Live Nation is part of the Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Over the past month, Imax (IMAX), a stock from the same industry, has gained 9.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Imax reported revenues of $81.38 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -6.1%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares with $0.13 a year ago.

Imax is expected to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +30.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Imax has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.